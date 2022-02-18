Life Science NewsInvesting News

Applied UV, Inc. a pathogen elimination technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion ...
  • CMS Unleashes New Tool for Improving Air Quality in Long-term Care Facilities Aimed to Ease Visitation Restrictions
  • CMS Offering $3,000 Civil Monetary Penalty (CMP) Reimbursement Funds Per Facility
  • Estimated *60,000 Long-term Care, Assisted Care & HOSPICE Facilities

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), a pathogen elimination technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, applauds the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) guidance pertaining to Tools to Improve Facility Air Quality held on February 4, 2022 during a nursing home call with stakeholders. The CMS policy guidance would provide funding available for long-term care providers looking to make air quality upgrades to their facilities to reduce the spread of COVID 19. Providers will be able to apply for civil monetary penalty (CMP) reinvestment funds up to $3,000 per facility (inclusive of shipping) for covered products and supplies to purchase portable fans, air room cleaners with high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters to increase or improve air quality

"The updated Policy guidance from CMS acknowledges the critical role that pathogen elimination solutions can play in protecting both the frontline Heroes in Long-term Care and the elderly patients in their care in the fight against the spread of COVID-19 and other airborne pathogens," stated Max Munn, President, and Interim CEO. "This initiative CMS is unleashing, ensures that cost is not a barrier for long-term care providers wishing to ease visitation restrictions that have been in place, but also offers longer term solution to protect its facilities, patients, staff and visitors from airborne pathogens. It has been well documented the unimaginable emotional toll placed on families who have been physically separated by strict facility visitation restrictions throughout the pandemic."

Scientists globally have been continually calling on Governments to address improving air quality emphasizing and recommending upgrading antiquated ventilation systems utilizing advanced technologies that could kill future pandemic related airborne pathogens like COVID-19 from spreading, potentially eliminating global economies from having to close. *According to our internal research, we estimate that there are approximately 60,000 Long-term and assisted-care facilities throughout the US.

Mr. Munn continued, "Healthcare is a key vertical market for us. We work with hundreds of leaders in healthcare facilities across the country where pathogen spread is an ever-present challenge. Our patented air purification technology has been independently tested and scientifically proven to eliminate airborne pathogens including SARS COV-2 (Covid-19). Our Scientific Air S-400 & S-200 are mobile, easy to use solution to mitigate against the spread of respiratory infections in long-term care facilities creating a cleaner and safer environment for visitation. Upon full implementation, we are poised and ready to execute with the deployment of our product that will be made possible with this new CMS Policy guidance."

Scientific Air Product Portfolio
Developed for healthcare facilities, Scientific Air is helping large facilities and hospitals across the country address the growing need for effective and safe airborne Infection prevention. Since 2015 Scientific Air and its predecessors have been making air safer 24/7 in occupied spaces at facilities including NYU Medical Center, University of Rochester Medical Center, The Federal VA Hospital System, Baptist Health South Miami, Kaiser Permanente Medical of California, and New York Health + Hospital Corp.

About Applied UV
Applied UV is focused on the development and acquisition of technology that address infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial and municipal markets. The Company has two wholly owned subsidiaries - SteriLumen, Inc. ("SteriLumen") and Munn Works, LLC ("Munn Works"). SteriLumen's connected platform for Data Driven Disinfection™ applies the power of ultraviolet light (UVC) to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, addressing the challenge of healthcare-acquired infections ("HAIs"). Targeted for use in facilities that have high customer turnover such as hospitals, hotels, commercial facilities, and other public spaces, the Company's Lumicide™ platform uses UVC LEDs in several patented designs for infection control in and around high-traffic areas, including sinks and restrooms, killing bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens residing on hard surfaces within devices' proximity. The Company's patented in-drain disinfection device, Lumicide Drain, is the only product on the market that addresses this critical pathogen intensive location. SteriLumen's Airocide® air purification devices are research backed, clinically proven, and developed for NASA with assistance from the University of Wisconsin. Airocide® is listed as an FDA Class II Medical device, utilizes a proprietary photocatalytic (PCO) bioconversion technology that draws air into a reaction chamber that converts damaging molds, microorganisms, dangerous airborne pathogens, destructive VOCs, allergens, odors and biological gasses into harmless water vapor and green carbon dioxide without producing ozone or other harmful byproducts. Airocide® applications include healthcare, hospitality, grocery chains, wine making facilities, commercial real estate, schools, dental offices, post-harvest, grocery, cannabis facilities and homes. For more information about Applied UV, Inc., and its subsidiaries, please visit the following websites: https://www.applieduvinc.com/; https://sterilumen.com/; https://www.airocide.comhttps://kesscience.com; https://scientificairmanagement.com and, https://munnworks.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements
The information contained herein may contain "forward‐looking statements." Forward‐looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "plan," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward‐looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to the view of management of Applied UV concerning its business strategy, future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward‐looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward‐looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward‐looking statements. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward‐looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

