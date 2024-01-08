Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Graphite Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Graphite in 2024

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Top 5 Copper Stocks on the TSX in 2023

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs

Silver Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Silver in 2024

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Chris Temple: Gold Takeoff Brewing, but Uranium's Setup Still the Best

Trending Press Releases

Oceana Opts Out of Monaro Lithium Project, James Bay

Lancaster Resources Announces Spin-Off Agreement with Subsidiary and Record Date

Nevada Organic Phosphate Adds Significantly to Murdock Property Size

PAM Signs Formal Documentation to Acquire 100% interest in ~1,200km2 Tama Atacama Lithium Brine Project

Amendments to Ukraine Transaction

MTM Critical Metals Limited (ASX: MTM) – Trading Halt

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Albemarle Corporation

ALB

Getchell Gold

GTCH:CNX
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Graphite Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Crypto Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto

Apple Vision Pro available in the U.S. on February 2

The era of spatial computing is here — pre-orders begin Friday, January 19

Apple® today announced Apple Vision Pro™ will be available beginning Friday, February 2, at all U.S. Apple Store® locations and the U.S. Apple Store online. Vision Pro is a revolutionary spatial computer that transforms how people work, collaborate, connect, relive memories, and enjoy entertainment. Vision Pro seamlessly blends digital content with the physical world and unlocks powerful spatial experiences in visionOS™, controlled by the most natural and intuitive inputs possible — a user's eyes, hands, and voice. An all-new App Store® provides users with access to more than 1 million compatible apps across iOS and iPadOS, as well as new experiences that take advantage of the unique capabilities of Vision Pro. Pre-orders for Apple Vision Pro begin Friday, January 19, at 5 a.m. PST.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240108013917/en/

Apple Vision Pro will be available beginning Friday, February 2, at all U.S. Apple Store locations and the U.S. Apple Store online. (Photo: Business Wire)

Apple Vision Pro will be available beginning Friday, February 2, at all U.S. Apple Store locations and the U.S. Apple Store online. (Photo: Business Wire)

"The era of spatial computing has arrived," said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO. "Apple Vision Pro is the most advanced consumer electronics device ever created. Its revolutionary and magical user interface will redefine how we connect, create, and explore."

A Revolutionary Operating System and User Interface

Apple Vision Pro is powered by visionOS, which is built on the foundation of decades of engineering innovation in macOS®, iOS, and iPadOS®. visionOS delivers powerful spatial experiences, unlocking new opportunities at work and at home. Featuring a brand-new three-dimensional user interface and input system controlled entirely by a user's eyes, hands, and voice, navigation feels magical. Intuitive gestures allow users to interact with apps by simply looking at them, tapping their fingers to select, flicking their wrist to scroll, or using a virtual keyboard or dictation to type. With Siri®, users can quickly open or close apps, play media, and more.

Users can also immerse themselves in Environments — dynamic, beautiful landscapes like Haleakalā, Joshua Tree, and Yosemite national parks, and even the surface of the moon — to help them focus or reduce clutter in busy spaces. With Environments, a user's world can grow beyond the dimensions of a physical room. With a twist of the Digital Crown®, users can control how present or immersed they are in an environment.

Extraordinary Experiences

Apple Vision Pro brings a new dimension to powerful, personal computing by changing the way users interact with their apps. The three-dimensional interface frees apps from the boundaries of a display so they can appear side by side at any scale, providing the ultimate workspace and creating an infinite canvas for multitasking and collaborating.

Since visionOS leverages existing developer frameworks, more than 1 million familiar apps across iOS and iPadOS are available on Apple Vision Pro and automatically work with the new input system. Vision Pro also has an all-new App Store where users can find apps that deliver spatial computing experiences unlike any other platform. Apps can be arranged anywhere and scaled to the perfect size, all while allowing the user to stay present in their space.

  • An infinite canvas for productivity : With key productivity and collaboration apps like Fantastical, Freeform™, JigSpace, apps from Microsoft 365, and Slack, Apple Vision Pro is an ideal productivity tool for everyday tasks. Apps can appear side by side at any scale for incredible multitasking, and with support for Magic Keyboard® and Magic Trackpad®, users can create the perfect workspace. With Mac® Virtual Display, users can even bring the powerful capabilities of their Mac into Vision Pro, creating an enormous, private, and portable 4K display, ideal for pro workflows.
  • The ultimate entertainment experience : Apple Vision Pro features ultra-high-resolution displays that deliver more pixels than a 4K TV for each eye, enabling users to watch movies and TV shows from Apple TV+®, Disney+, Max, and other services on a screen that feels 100 feet wide with support for HDR content. Within the Apple TV® app, users can access more than 150 3D titles with incredible depth wherever they are. Vision Pro also introduces Apple Immersive Video™, a remarkable new entertainment format pioneered by Apple that puts users inside the action with 180-degree, three-dimensional 8K recordings captured with Spatial Audio. Users can also enjoy new interactive experiences like Encounter Dinosaurs.
  • New gaming experiences : Players can access games on the App Store, including more than 250 titles on Apple Arcade®. Hit games like NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition and Sonic Dream Team can be played on a screen as large as they want with incredible audio and support for popular game controllers. New spatial games, including Game Room, What the Golf?, and Super Fruit Ninja, take advantage of the powerful capabilities of Apple Vision Pro to transform the space around players, offering unique and engaging gameplay experiences.

Memories Brought to Life

Apple Vision Pro enables users to capture and relive their favorite memories in entirely new ways. Spatial photos and videos transport users back to a special moment in time, and Spatial Audio makes the experience incredibly immersive. When users are on the go, they can capture spatial video on their iPhone® 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max and relive them on Vision Pro. Users can also view all their photos and videos at a life-size scale with brilliant color and spectacular detail, including Panoramas that expand and wrap around the user, making them feel like they are right where it was taken.

FaceTime Becomes Spatial

FaceTime® on Apple Vision Pro takes advantage of the space around the user so that everyone on a call appears life-size, while Spatial Audio makes it sound like each person's voice comes from the location of their tile. If a user is wearing Vision Pro while on FaceTime, they appear as their Persona, while others joining from a Mac, iPad®, or iPhone will appear in a tile.

Persona is an authentic spatial representation of an Apple Vision Pro user that enables others on a call to see their facial expressions and hand movements — all in real time. 1 Using machine learning techniques, a Persona can be created in just minutes using Vision Pro. Personas also work in third-party videoconferencing apps including Zoom, Cisco Webex, and Microsoft Teams.

Breakthrough Design

Apple Vision Pro builds on Apple innovation and experience designing high-performance products like Mac, iPhone, and wearables like Apple Watch®, culminating in the most advanced personal electronics device ever. An astonishing amount of technology is packed into a beautiful, compact design that utilizes the most advanced materials possible to achieve ambitious goals for performance, mobility, and wearability.

Apple Vision Pro is designed as a modular system so users can personalize their fit. A singular piece of three-dimensionally formed, laminated glass gently curves around the user's face and flows into the custom aluminum alloy frame. The Light Seal is made of a soft textile and comes in a range of shapes and sizes, flexing to conform to a user's face for a precise fit. Flexible straps ensure audio remains close to the user's ears, while the included Solo Knit Band and Dual Loop Band allow users to find the optimal fit for them. For those with vision correction needs, ZEISS Optical Inserts are available with a prescription or as readers that magnetically attach to Vision Pro, allowing users to take full advantage of the display's incredible sharpness and clarity. 2

Unrivaled Innovation

Apple Vision Pro is designed to deliver phenomenal compute performance in a compact wearable form factor. Featuring a breakthrough ultra-high-resolution display system built on top of Apple silicon, Vision Pro uses micro-OLED technology to pack 23 million pixels into two displays, each the size of a postage stamp, with wide color and high dynamic range. This technological breakthrough, combined with custom lenses that enable incredible sharpness and clarity, and advanced Spatial Audio, delivers jaw-dropping experiences.

Apple Vision Pro also features a high-performance eye tracking system that uses high-speed cameras and a ring of LEDs that project invisible light patterns onto the user's eyes for responsive, intuitive input. And to help the user stay connected to the people around them, Apple designed a groundbreaking new feature called EyeSight™. When a person approaches someone wearing Vision Pro, the device looks transparent — letting the user see them while also displaying the user's eyes. When a user is immersed in an Environment or using an app, EyeSight gives visual cues to others about what the user is focused on.

The breakthrough display, advanced audio experiences, high-performance eye tracking system, and more are powered by Apple silicon in a unique dual-chip design. The M2 chip delivers powerful standalone performance, while the brand-new R1 chip processes input from 12 cameras, five sensors, and six microphones to ensure that content feels like it is appearing right in front of the user's eyes.

Privacy and Security at Its Core

Apple Vision Pro offers industry-leading privacy and security. Optic ID™ is a new authentication system that analyzes a user's iris to unlock Vision Pro, autofill passwords, and complete payments with Apple Pay®. Where a user looks stays private while navigating Vision Pro, and eye tracking information is not shared with Apple, third-party apps, or websites. EyeSight also includes a visual indicator that makes it clear to others when a user is capturing a spatial photo or video.

Accessibility in visionOS

As with all Apple products, powerful accessibility features have been built right into visionOS. Key accessibility features like VoiceOver, Zoom, Switch Control, Guided Access®, and more have been reimagined for spatial computing. Users can interact with Apple Vision Pro entirely with their eyes, hands, or voice, or any combination that works best for them. They can select a preferred input method such as their eyes, finger, or wrist using Pointer Control, pause on an element of visionOS for a few seconds to simulate a tap using Dwell Control, or simply use voice commands for activities across Vision Pro using Voice Control. If input from both eyes is not an option, visionOS also allows eye tracking with one dominant eye.

Apple Vision Pro and the Environment

Apple Vision Pro is designed with the environment in mind, with 100 percent recycled rare earth elements in all magnets and 100 percent recycled tin soldering and gold plating in multiple printed circuit boards. The frame and battery enclosure contain 100 percent recycled aluminum, and the Light Seal and Solo Knit Band are each made with over 70 percent recycled yarn. Vision Pro meets Apple's high standards for energy efficiency and is free of mercury, brominated flame retardants, PVC, and beryllium. The packaging is 100 percent fiber-based, bringing Apple closer to its goal of eliminating plastics in all packaging by 2025.

Today, Apple is carbon neutral for its global corporate operations, and by 2030, plans to be carbon neutral across the entire manufacturing supply chain and life cycle of every product.

Pricing and Availability

  • Apple Vision Pro will be available starting at $3,499 (U.S.) with 256GB of storage. Pre-orders for Apple Vision Pro will begin on Friday, January 19, at 5 a.m. PST, with availability beginning Friday, February 2.
  • Apple Vision Pro will be available at all U.S. Apple Store locations and the U.S. Apple Store online.
  • ZEISS Optical Inserts — Readers will be available for $99 (U.S.), and ZEISS Optical Inserts — Prescription will be available for $149 (U.S.).
  • Apple Vision Pro comes with a Solo Knit Band and Dual Loop Band — giving users two options for the fit that works best for them. Apple Vision Pro also includes a Light Seal, two Light Seal Cushions, an Apple Vision Pro Cover for the front of the device, Polishing Cloth, Battery, USB-C Charge Cable, and USB-C Power Adapter.

Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. Apple's five software platforms — iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS — provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, and iCloud. Apple's more than 100,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on earth, and to leaving the world better than we found it.

1 Persona is available in beta.

2 A valid prescription is required. Not all prescriptions are supported. Vision correction accessories are sold separately. ZEISS Optical Inserts are only available to purchase online.

NOTE TO EDITORS: For additional information visit Apple Newsroom ( www.apple.com/newsroom ), or email Apple's Media Helpline at media.help@apple.com .

© 2023 Apple Inc. All rights reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, Apple Vision Pro, Apple Store, visionOS, App Store, macOS, iPadOS, Siri, Digital Crown, Freeform, Magic Keyboard, Magic Trackpad, Mac, Apple TV+, Apple TV, Apple Immersive Video, Apple Arcade, iPhone, FaceTime, iPad, Apple Watch, EyeSight, Optic ID, Apple Pay, and Guided Access are trademarks of Apple. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

This device has not been authorized as required by the rules of the Federal Communications Commission. This device is not, and may not be, offered for sale or lease, or sold or leased, until authorization is obtained.

Jacqueline Roy
Apple
jacqueline_roy@apple.com

Andrea Schubert
Apple
a_schubert@apple.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

AppleAAPLMobile Investing
AAPL
The Conversation (0)
asia pacific wearable medical device

Wellteq Digital Health Inc. Acquires Perpetual License for Digital Sleep Tech IP

  • WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE: WTEQ, OTCQB: WTEQF) increases its investment into sleep solution capabilities, as one of its four behavioural levers of health coaching.
  • Wellteq has signed a perpetual license agreement for sleep chronotype assessments and education content from one of Asia Pacific's leading sleep technology companies.
  • Wellteq intends to promptly integrate newly licensed sleep assets into the existing corporate health solution and accelerate development of clinical sleep solutions.
  • Initial transaction terms have been adjusted downward from AU$600,000 to CA$70,000 to reflect the unrestricted perpetual license versus an acquisition.
  • This license accelerates Wellteq's sleep assessment and coaching capabilities by an estimated 12 months.
  • Sleep market revenues are accelerating and projected to reach US$137.16 billion by 2026 which would exceed the current market for corporate wellness by 100%.

WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE:WTEQ) (OTCBB:WTEQF) , (the "Company" or Wellteq"), which supplies digital health and wellness solutions to customers in 12 languages across 30 countries is pleased to announce, that further to the Company's News Release of June 8 th 2021, Wellteq has completed the execution of a perpetual license agreement for sleep chronotype assessments and educational content from with one of Asia Pacific's leading sleep technology providers. Under the perpetual license, Wellteq has unrestricted usage rights in relation to the assets of the license.

Wellteq focuses on coaching its subscribers within the four levers of behavioural health activity, nutrition, mindset, and sleep. The Company recognises the existing importance of sleep within established occupational Health and Safety divisions of industries where fatigue-related accidents can cause serious injury, fatality, and significant direct and liability costs. Industries such as aviation, logistics, mining, construction, and oil and gas have had dedicated divisions to combat this risk for decades. Wearables such as Apple Watch (NASDAQ: AAPL), Fitbit (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Garmin (NASDAQ: GRMN) and data driven health providers such as Wellteq are rapidly advancing solution capabilities for these traditional enterprise customers and for a new generation of customers in the insurance and healthcare sectors.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

New to the Investing News Network

New to the Investing News Network – August 2021

Keep reading...Show less
CSE:NERD

Nerds On Site Featured in CSE Issuer Stories

Nerds On Site (CSE:NERD) Director Eugene Konaryev was featured in an interview with CSE Issuer Stories where he talked about the company and its expansion into the US. Nerds On Site is a mobile IT solutions company that services the small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) marketplace. The company has a large team of technology specialists that diagnose problems and offer ongoing managed solutions on-site or over the phone. The company services a large number of Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) locations across Canada and has been named an Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) mobility partner.

“What the company does is mobile IT services to small and medium-sized business,” said Konaryev. “We still have a small portion of residential customers, but what we really do is enable SMEs to enjoy high-quality IT service and support without the need for high-priced contracts.”

Keep reading...Show less
Cobalt Investing

Cruz Cobalt Corp. Significantly Increases Landholdings in the Ontario Cobalt Camp

Cruz Cobalt Corp. (TSXV:CUZ) is pleased to announce that the company has strategically increased its landholdings around the town of Cobalt, Ontario. 305 new claim units (cells) were added. Cruz is one of the largest landholders in the expanding Cobalt District of Ontario.

On February 14, 2018 Cruz increased its acreage in the Cobalt District of Ontario. That acreage is contiguous to Cruz’s “Lorraine Cobalt Prospect” which now consists of 10,556 contiguous acres bordering First Cobalt Corp. (FCC-TSX.v) in the direct vicinity of the town of Cobalt, Ontario.

Keep reading...Show less

5G Smart School With WeSchool and Qualcomm Wireless Reach

Qualcomm is committed to connecting more people around the world and creating a brighter, more interconnected future through Qualcomm® Wireless Reach™. As part of that mission, Qualcomm Wireless Reach partnered with WeSchool to develop the 5G Smart School program, which gives students and teachers across Italy access to wireless devices and 5G fixed wireless access

In this video, see inside one of the 5G Smart Schools in Italy. As one educator explains, students need digital skills and tools to thrive in the future workplace. By connecting students and teachers with wireless devices, including always connected laptops and other tools like VR headsets and online learning platforms, children get to embrace a new way of learning.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Qualcomm Completes First Year of Africa Innovation Platform and Announces Additional Benefits

Qualcomm Incorporated today announced the completion of the first year of the Africa Innovation Platform, a suite of mentorship, education, and training programs created to support the development of Africa's emerging technology ecosystem. The platform has provided resources and support for local universities, ten small-to-medium sized startups, and grant participants. The program exposed these groups to Qualcomm Technologies Inc.'s engineers and its state-of-the-art capabilities suite for mobile platforms and technologies, including 4G, 5G, IoT, AI, and machine learning. Qualcomm also announced several additional benefits to the Innovation Platform for this year's participants

  • Social Impact Funds from the Qualcomm® Wireless Reach™ Initiative to help QMIA startups scale.
  • Patent filing incentive fund, to help QMIA startups protect their inventions through patenting.
  • QMIA 2024 program launch for mentoring 10 deep-tech startups in Africa.

During 2023, Qualcomm's Africa Innovation Platform reached the following milestones:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Leading University in Vigo, Spain Collaborates With Qualcomm To Offer Its Students 5G Training & Certification

Qualcomm products mentioned within this press release are offered by Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. announces its collaboration with the Escola de Enxeñaría de Telecomunicación de la Universidade de Vigo to provide 5G training courses. Students will have access to the courses and will have the opportunity to receive certification for their training through the Qualcomm Academy program

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Qualcomm's Support for STEM and Midway

Qualcommby USS Midway Museum

Originally published by Midway Currents

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Qualcomm's Support for STEM and Midway

Qualcommby USS Midway Museum

Originally published by Midway Currents

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Qualcomm Wireless Reach Supports STEAM Mobile Learning in Kentucky

The University of Kentucky College of Education, the Southeast South-Central Educational Cooperative, Project Tomorrow and four K-12 school districts have collaborated to support enhanced STEAM learning experiences for more than 1,100 K-12 students in the Appalachia region of Kentucky for the past six years. The program, funded by a grant from Qualcomm through its Qualcomm® Wireless Reach™ initiative, incorporates mobile devices for students, teachers and pre-service teachers along with high-quality educational content. Students and teachers use tablets and always on, always connected laptops enabled by Qualcomm's technologies. Understanding the need to build sustainability around effective digital learning practices, this public-private collaboration focuses on helping both practicing and pre-service teachers develop stronger competence with mobile technologies and supporting school and district leaders with capacity-building experiences

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Drilling Programme Commences at Laguna Verde

Real Matters to Hold Virtual Annual General Meeting on February 8, 2024

Related News

Lithium Investing

Drilling Programme Commences at Laguna Verde

Base Metals Investing

Update on Syracuse Helium/Natural Gas Project

Tech Investing

Klimat X Announces Receipt of Third Disbursement of Financing for Sierra Leone Rewilding Project

Potash Investing

Sage Potash Secures Permit Approvals for Exploration Program at Sage Plain Potash Project

Lithium Investing

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Trading Halt

×