Apple Music launches Rihanna's Road to Halftime ahead of Super Bowl LVII

Experience Rihanna ' s incredible music catalog like never before with Spatial Audio, sing along with Apple Music Sing, tune in to Apple Music Radio for expert music commentary, and don't miss the official Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Press Conference on February 9 at 10 a.m. MST

Apple Music® is bringing Rihanna fans new and exclusive ways to experience and celebrate her musical genius as they gear up for the highly anticipated Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Earlier this month, Rihanna teased fans with a first look trailer . As the clock ticks closer to the big show, fans can experience Rihanna's music with the deeply enriched multidimensional sound of Apple Music. Starting today, subscribers can access the megastar's songs with Spatial Audio in Dolby Atmos, showcasing her heart-pumping anthems throughout her career mixing pop, rap, R&B, and EDM sounds under her ever-expanding umbrella.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230130005536/en/

Rihanna takes the stage at the first-ever Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show on Sunday, February 12, 2023. (Photo: Business Wire)

Rihanna takes the stage at the first-ever Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show on Sunday, February 12, 2023. (Photo: Business Wire)

"Rihanna is one of the most prolific artists of our time, and we, along with her many fans across the globe, cannot wait to see her take the stage at the first Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show," said Oliver Schusser, Apple's vice president of Apple Music and Beats®. "We are excited to celebrate Rihanna, and give her fans a new way to experience her music with Spatial Audio, as well as exclusive content from Apple Music."

Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Press Conference

On February 9, 2023, at 10 a.m. MST, Apple Music Radio's Nadeska Alexis will interview Rihanna at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Press Conference. Viewers can tune in live or watch on demand on Apple Music ; on @AppleMusic's TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter; or on the NFL Network.

Apple Music Sing with Rihanna

If fans want to sing along, the new Apple Music Sing feature allows them to take the mic on their favorite Rihanna songs to hit those solos, perform duets, sing backup, and more on all compatible iPhone and iPad models as well as the new Apple TV 4K.

Apple Music Radio

For the best seat in the house, the award-winning Apple Music Radio will be on the ground and in the stands to soundtrack all the festivities leading up to Rihanna's big night. Special exclusive programming will include "Halftime Hype Radio," a 10-part series reflecting on some of the most notable Super Bowl Halftime performances of all time; "Rihanna Revisited Radio," an eight-episode roundtable exploring the cultural impact of the elusive singer's catalog; and "Live from Super Bowl LVII," featuring daily live broadcasts that capture all of the excitement in Arizona leading into the weekend with Apple Music Radio hosts Zane Lowe, Ebro Darden, and Nadeska Alexis, plus an array of surprise special guests. It all wraps up on Monday, February 13, with "Halftime Recap Radio" to celebrate the debut of Apple Music's Super Bowl Halftime Show and recap this monumental moment in music. Listeners can tune in to Apple Music Radio at apple.co/_Radio .

NFL Team Playlists

And for fans looking to get ready for some football, Rihanna's Road to Halftime on Apple Music will include an official collection of 32 playlists featuring the top songs that each NFL team listens to in the locker room, the weight room, and on game day. Additional pregame moments will include exclusive warmup playlists curated by NFL players like Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs), Stefon Diggs (Buffalo Bills), Trevon Diggs (Dallas Cowboys), Davante Adams (Las Vegas Raiders), and Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys), plus a throwback video playlist revisiting halftime performances from past games.

Apple Music's multiyear partnership brings together the Super Bowl Halftime Show — the most-watched musical performance of the year — with Apple Music, which celebrates musicians, songwriters, producers, and fans, and offers the world's best music listening experience with a catalog of over 100 million songs and immersive sound powered by Spatial Audio. Apple revolutionized the music experience with iPod and iTunes, and today continues the award-winning tradition with Apple Music.

Keep up with the latest updates from Rihanna's Road to Halftime on Apple Music by visiting apple.co/_RoadToSBLVII , and get exclusive behind-the-scenes content by following @AppleMusic on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter. The halftime show performance will also be available after the show on Apple Music.

Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. Apple's five software platforms — iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS — provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, and iCloud. Apple's more than 100,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on earth, and to leaving the world better than we found it.

NOTE TO EDITORS: For additional information visit Apple Newsroom ( www.apple.com/newsroom ), or call Apple's Media Helpline at (408) 974-2042.

© 2023 Apple Inc. All rights reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple Music are trademarks of Apple. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

asia pacific wearable medical device

Wellteq Digital Health Inc. Acquires Perpetual License for Digital Sleep Tech IP

  • WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE: WTEQ, OTCQB: WTEQF) increases its investment into sleep solution capabilities, as one of its four behavioural levers of health coaching.
  • Wellteq has signed a perpetual license agreement for sleep chronotype assessments and education content from one of Asia Pacific's leading sleep technology companies.
  • Wellteq intends to promptly integrate newly licensed sleep assets into the existing corporate health solution and accelerate development of clinical sleep solutions.
  • Initial transaction terms have been adjusted downward from AU$600,000 to CA$70,000 to reflect the unrestricted perpetual license versus an acquisition.
  • This license accelerates Wellteq's sleep assessment and coaching capabilities by an estimated 12 months.
  • Sleep market revenues are accelerating and projected to reach US$137.16 billion by 2026 which would exceed the current market for corporate wellness by 100%.

WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE:WTEQ) (OTCBB:WTEQF) , (the "Company" or Wellteq"), which supplies digital health and wellness solutions to customers in 12 languages across 30 countries is pleased to announce, that further to the Company's News Release of June 8 th 2021, Wellteq has completed the execution of a perpetual license agreement for sleep chronotype assessments and educational content from with one of Asia Pacific's leading sleep technology providers. Under the perpetual license, Wellteq has unrestricted usage rights in relation to the assets of the license.

Wellteq focuses on coaching its subscribers within the four levers of behavioural health activity, nutrition, mindset, and sleep. The Company recognises the existing importance of sleep within established occupational Health and Safety divisions of industries where fatigue-related accidents can cause serious injury, fatality, and significant direct and liability costs. Industries such as aviation, logistics, mining, construction, and oil and gas have had dedicated divisions to combat this risk for decades. Wearables such as Apple Watch (NASDAQ: AAPL), Fitbit (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Garmin (NASDAQ: GRMN) and data driven health providers such as Wellteq are rapidly advancing solution capabilities for these traditional enterprise customers and for a new generation of customers in the insurance and healthcare sectors.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

New to the Investing News Network

New to the Investing News Network – August 2021

Keep reading...Show less
CSE:NERD

Nerds On Site Featured in CSE Issuer Stories

Nerds On Site (CSE:NERD) Director Eugene Konaryev was featured in an interview with CSE Issuer Stories where he talked about the company and its expansion into the US. Nerds On Site is a mobile IT solutions company that services the small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) marketplace. The company has a large team of technology specialists that diagnose problems and offer ongoing managed solutions on-site or over the phone. The company services a large number of Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) locations across Canada and has been named an Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) mobility partner.

“What the company does is mobile IT services to small and medium-sized business,” said Konaryev. “We still have a small portion of residential customers, but what we really do is enable SMEs to enjoy high-quality IT service and support without the need for high-priced contracts.”

Keep reading...Show less
Cobalt Investing

Cruz Cobalt Corp. Significantly Increases Landholdings in the Ontario Cobalt Camp

Cruz Cobalt Corp. (TSXV:CUZ) is pleased to announce that the company has strategically increased its landholdings around the town of Cobalt, Ontario. 305 new claim units (cells) were added. Cruz is one of the largest landholders in the expanding Cobalt District of Ontario.

On February 14, 2018 Cruz increased its acreage in the Cobalt District of Ontario. That acreage is contiguous to Cruz’s “Lorraine Cobalt Prospect” which now consists of 10,556 contiguous acres bordering First Cobalt Corp. (FCC-TSX.v) in the direct vicinity of the town of Cobalt, Ontario.

Keep reading...Show less

BlackBerry's Inaugural Quarterly Threat Intelligence Report Reveals Threat Actors Launch One Malicious Threat Every Minute

Report Identifies 1.75m Cyberattacks Were Stopped by BlackBerry in the Last 90 Days

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX : BB) today released its Global Threat Intelligence Report highlighting the volume and model of threats across a range of organizations and regions, including industry-specific attacks targeting the automotive and manufacturing, healthcare and financial sectors. After the success and continued demand for its annual threat report, BlackBerry has switched to a quarterly cadence to match the speed adversaries evolve to provide a more holistic view of the threat landscape, helping businesses to prepare and protect themselves accordingly.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Apple builds on privacy commitment by unveiling new education and awareness efforts on Data Privacy Day

In celebration of Data Privacy Day, Apple® today unveiled a new set of educational resources designed to help users take control of their data.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124005418/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

×