Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Crypto Market Update: Q3 2023 in Review

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in AI?

Is the World Running Out of Copper? (Updated 2023)

When is the Starlink IPO and Can You Invest? (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

Cybersecurity for SMBs an Untapped Market with Billion-dollar Potential, Integrated Cyber CEO Says

Top 10 Graphite-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

Pure Life Healthcare Management

Appia Reports Extraordinary Assay Drill Results From Its PCH Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

Hertz Lithium Inc. Announces Agreement to Acquire Canuck Lithium Corp.

Why Nevada Could be the Next Lithium Frontier

Northwest Territories is a Prospective Region for Lithium Explorers, Says North Arrow Minerals CEO

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

ARway.ai

ARWY:CC

FPX Nickel

FPX:CA

Nextech3D.ai

NTAR:CNX
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report

2023 Copper Outlook Report

2023 Lithium Investor Report

2023 Nickel Investor Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto

Apple MixC Wenzhou opens for customers this Saturday, November 4, in China

Apple® today previewed Apple MixC Wenzhou, the company's first store in this dynamic city and the fourth in China's Zhejiang province. The new store reflects Apple's deep commitment to accessible and sustainable design — including universal design elements and plant-based materials — creating an inviting and inclusive space for everyone.

"We're excited to be expanding to reach even more customers with the opening of Apple MixC Wenzhou, and we're proud of the deep, long-lasting connections we've built with communities in China," said Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's senior vice president of Retail. "Our team members can't wait to welcome the local community to our newest location and help even more customers discover the magic of Apple, including the new iPhone 15 lineup and new Mac models featuring the M3 family of chips."

The new store will be supported by over 100 highly knowledgeable team members who are ready to welcome customers and help them explore Apple's incredible lineup of products and accessories, including the latest iPhone® 15 models. Customers can get personalized shopping advice and support with choosing a monthly financing option, upgrading and trading in eligible devices, switching to iOS, and securely transferring data. With configure-to-order options available directly through Apple, Mac® customers can select and customize the device to their desired specifications, including the new 24-inch iMac® with M3 and MacBook Pro® with M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max, available starting Tuesday, November 7.

Led by Apple Creatives daily, free Today at Apple® programming at Apple MixC Wenzhou will range from foundational getting started sessions to engaging youth programming and workshops that explore photography, videography, and more. Today at Apple also offers accessibility sessions that teach the basics of assistive technologies and empower people with reduced mobility, vision loss, and hearing disabilities. Group Booking is also offered for customers interested in exploring these topics with their friends, family, and colleagues.

Apple MixC Wenzhou offers varied table and seating heights, as well as access routes that give wheelchair users more space to navigate. The store also offers an expanded assisted listening system at the Today at Apple table, and for hearing aid users, Apple MixC Wenzhou provides a portable hearing loop that can be used anywhere in the store.

As part of Apple's commitment to sustainability, Apple MixC Wenzhou has made significant carbon reductions by focusing on plant-based materials. The uniquely designed ceiling is made of biogenic acoustic panels and baffles, minimizing the dependency of metals, while the flooring is created with biopolymer materials, reducing the need for chemical resins.

A newly designed avenue offers customers a deeper look at the Apple Watch® lineup, including Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra™ 2 — Apple's first-ever carbon neutral products. The dedicated space features ample room for a more personalized shopping experience.

The Genius Bar® features a reimagined counter perfect for face-to-face conversations during hands-on technical and hardware support, while the designated Apple Pickup station makes it easier for customers to order online and collect their devices in-store at a time that's convenient for them.

This year marked 30 years of sharing Apple products and services with users in China, and Apple's longstanding commitment to the country. Since the launch of Apple Retail in 2008, Apple has constantly innovated to meet customers where they are, provide the best shopping experience both in-store and online, and deepen connections with communities in China. Today, Apple has expanded to 56 retail stores in Greater China, with thousands of team members serving and supporting customers in their local communities, and helping them explore the latest Apple products, get support when they need it, and learn new skills to unlock their creative potential.

The team at Apple MixC Wenzhou will welcome its first customers on Saturday, November 4, at 10 a.m. local time.

Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. Apple's five software platforms — iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS — provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, and iCloud. Apple's more than 100,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on earth, and to leaving the world better than we found it.

NOTE TO EDITORS: For additional information visit Apple Newsroom ( www.apple.com/newsroom ), or email Apple's Media Helpline at media.help@apple.com .

© 2023 Apple Inc. All rights reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, Mac, iMac, MacBook Pro, Today at Apple, Apple Watch, Apple Watch Ultra, and Genius Bar are trademarks of Apple. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Neema Mungai
Apple
nmungai@apple.com

Pia Fontes
Apple
pia_fontes@apple.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

AppleAAPLMobile Investing
AAPL
The Conversation (0)
asia pacific wearable medical device

Wellteq Digital Health Inc. Acquires Perpetual License for Digital Sleep Tech IP

  • WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE: WTEQ, OTCQB: WTEQF) increases its investment into sleep solution capabilities, as one of its four behavioural levers of health coaching.
  • Wellteq has signed a perpetual license agreement for sleep chronotype assessments and education content from one of Asia Pacific's leading sleep technology companies.
  • Wellteq intends to promptly integrate newly licensed sleep assets into the existing corporate health solution and accelerate development of clinical sleep solutions.
  • Initial transaction terms have been adjusted downward from AU$600,000 to CA$70,000 to reflect the unrestricted perpetual license versus an acquisition.
  • This license accelerates Wellteq's sleep assessment and coaching capabilities by an estimated 12 months.
  • Sleep market revenues are accelerating and projected to reach US$137.16 billion by 2026 which would exceed the current market for corporate wellness by 100%.

WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE:WTEQ) (OTCBB:WTEQF) , (the "Company" or Wellteq"), which supplies digital health and wellness solutions to customers in 12 languages across 30 countries is pleased to announce, that further to the Company's News Release of June 8 th 2021, Wellteq has completed the execution of a perpetual license agreement for sleep chronotype assessments and educational content from with one of Asia Pacific's leading sleep technology providers. Under the perpetual license, Wellteq has unrestricted usage rights in relation to the assets of the license.

Wellteq focuses on coaching its subscribers within the four levers of behavioural health activity, nutrition, mindset, and sleep. The Company recognises the existing importance of sleep within established occupational Health and Safety divisions of industries where fatigue-related accidents can cause serious injury, fatality, and significant direct and liability costs. Industries such as aviation, logistics, mining, construction, and oil and gas have had dedicated divisions to combat this risk for decades. Wearables such as Apple Watch (NASDAQ: AAPL), Fitbit (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Garmin (NASDAQ: GRMN) and data driven health providers such as Wellteq are rapidly advancing solution capabilities for these traditional enterprise customers and for a new generation of customers in the insurance and healthcare sectors.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

New to the Investing News Network

New to the Investing News Network – August 2021

Keep reading...Show less
CSE:NERD

Nerds On Site Featured in CSE Issuer Stories

Nerds On Site (CSE:NERD) Director Eugene Konaryev was featured in an interview with CSE Issuer Stories where he talked about the company and its expansion into the US. Nerds On Site is a mobile IT solutions company that services the small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) marketplace. The company has a large team of technology specialists that diagnose problems and offer ongoing managed solutions on-site or over the phone. The company services a large number of Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) locations across Canada and has been named an Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) mobility partner.

“What the company does is mobile IT services to small and medium-sized business,” said Konaryev. “We still have a small portion of residential customers, but what we really do is enable SMEs to enjoy high-quality IT service and support without the need for high-priced contracts.”

Keep reading...Show less
Cobalt Investing

Cruz Cobalt Corp. Significantly Increases Landholdings in the Ontario Cobalt Camp

Cruz Cobalt Corp. (TSXV:CUZ) is pleased to announce that the company has strategically increased its landholdings around the town of Cobalt, Ontario. 305 new claim units (cells) were added. Cruz is one of the largest landholders in the expanding Cobalt District of Ontario.

On February 14, 2018 Cruz increased its acreage in the Cobalt District of Ontario. That acreage is contiguous to Cruz’s “Lorraine Cobalt Prospect” which now consists of 10,556 contiguous acres bordering First Cobalt Corp. (FCC-TSX.v) in the direct vicinity of the town of Cobalt, Ontario.

Keep reading...Show less

Apple reports fourth quarter results

iPhone revenue sets September quarter record

Services revenue reaches new all-time high

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Apple unveils M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max, the most advanced chips for a personal computer

The industry's first 3-nanometer chips for a personal computer debut a next-generation GPU architecture and deliver dramatic performance improvements, a faster CPU and Neural Engine, and support for more unified memory

Apple® today announced M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max, three chips featuring groundbreaking technologies that deliver dramatically increased performance and unleash new capabilities for Mac®. These are the first personal computer chips built using the industry-leading 3-nanometer process technology, allowing more transistors to be packed into a smaller space and improving speed and efficiency. Together, M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max show how far Apple silicon for the Mac has come since the debut of the M1 family of chips.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Apple unveils the new MacBook Pro featuring the M3 family of chips, making the world's best pro laptop even better

14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 now starts at $1,599

14- and 16-inch models with M3 Pro and M3 Max are available in a gorgeous new space black finish

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Apple supercharges 24-inch iMac with new M3 chip

The world's best all-in-one gets even better, featuring the M3 chip and up to 2x faster performance in its strikingly thin design with expansive 4.5K Retina display

Apple® today unveiled the new 24-inch iMac ® featuring the amazing M3 chip, making the world's best all-in-one even more powerful and more capable. Thanks to the efficiency of Apple silicon, the new iMac delivers a huge leap in performance in its remarkably thin design and spectrum of seven vibrant colors that users love. iMac with M3 is up to 2x faster than the prior generation with M1. 1 And for those upgrading from an Intel-based iMac, the new iMac is up to 2.5x faster than the most popular 27-inch models, 2 and 4x faster than the most powerful 21.5-inch model. 3 It also features an expansive 4.5K Retina® display with 11.3 million pixels and over a billion colors, faster wireless connectivity, and a seamless experience with iPhone®. Combined with its best-in-class camera, speakers, and mics, along with macOS® Sonoma, iMac with M3 is better than ever — perfect for everyone, from families to small businesses, aspiring creatives, students, and gamers. Customers can order the new iMac starting today, with availability beginning Tuesday, November 7.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Apple supercharges 24-inch iMac with new M3 chip

The world's best all-in-one gets even better, featuring the M3 chip and up to 2x faster performance in its strikingly thin design with expansive 4.5K Retina display

Apple® today unveiled the new 24-inch iMac ® featuring the amazing M3 chip, making the world's best all-in-one even more powerful and more capable. Thanks to the efficiency of Apple silicon, the new iMac delivers a huge leap in performance in its remarkably thin design and spectrum of seven vibrant colors that users love. iMac with M3 is up to 2x faster than the prior generation with M1. 1 And for those upgrading from an Intel-based iMac, the new iMac is up to 2.5x faster than the most popular 27-inch models, 2 and 4x faster than the most powerful 21.5-inch model. 3 It also features an expansive 4.5K Retina® display with 11.3 million pixels and over a billion colors, faster wireless connectivity, and a seamless experience with iPhone®. Combined with its best-in-class camera, speakers, and mics, along with macOS® Sonoma, iMac with M3 is better than ever — perfect for everyone, from families to small businesses, aspiring creatives, students, and gamers. Customers can order the new iMac starting today, with availability beginning Tuesday, November 7.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Qualcomm and stockchart

Qualcomm Schedules Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) today announced that it will publish the Company's financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal 2023 on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, after the close of the market on the Company's Investor Relations website, at https://investor.qualcomm.com/financial-information . The earnings release will also be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Form 8-K, which will be available on the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov .

Qualcomm will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal 2023 results which will be broadcast live on November 1, 2023, beginning at 1:45 p.m. Pacific Time (PT) at https://investor.qualcomm.com/news-events/events . An audio replay will be available at https://investor.qualcomm.com/news-events/events and via telephone following the live call for 30 days thereafter. To listen to the replay via telephone, U.S. callers may dial (877) 660-6853 and international callers may dial (201) 612-7415. Callers should use reservation number 13741657.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Altech – Cerenergy® Battery Project Upgraded DFS Output to 120 MWh Per Annum

Cleo Diagnostics Ltd (ASX: COV) – Trading Halt

Element 79 Gold Corp Announces Proposed Share Consolidation

Nuvation Bio Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Related News

Graphite Investing

Altech – Cerenergy® Battery Project Upgraded DFS Output to 120 MWh Per Annum

Gold Investing

Is Gold a Buy at US$2,000?

Oil and Gas Investing

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Molybdenum Investing

How to Invest in Molybdenum (Updated 2023)

rare earth investing

Appia Eyes Resource Calculation After ‘Exciting’ Drill Results at Rare Earths Project in Brazil

Precious Metals Investing

Element 79 Gold Corp Announces Proposed Share Consolidation

Battery Metals Investing

Canada Silver Announces Additional Information on Private Placement

×