More than 200 suppliers committed to using only clean power; will help bring on nearly 16 gigawatts Apple® today announced that its suppliers more than doubled their use of clean power over the last year, with over 10 gigawatts operational today out of nearly 16 gigawatts in total commitments in the coming years. In 2021, these renewable projects avoided 13.9 million metric tons of carbon emissions. The projects ...

