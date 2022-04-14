Emerging TechnologyInvesting News

More than 200 suppliers committed to using only clean power; will help bring on nearly 16 gigawatts Apple® today announced that its suppliers more than doubled their use of clean power over the last year, with over 10 gigawatts operational today out of nearly 16 gigawatts in total commitments in the coming years. In 2021, these renewable projects avoided 13.9 million metric tons of carbon emissions. The projects ...

More than 200 suppliers committed to using only clean power; will help bring on nearly 16 gigawatts

Apple® today announced that its suppliers more than doubled their use of clean power over the last year, with over 10 gigawatts operational today out of nearly 16 gigawatts in total commitments in the coming years. In 2021, these renewable projects avoided 13.9 million metric tons of carbon emissions. The projects online today will support greenhouse gas reductions equivalent to removing 3 million cars from the road for one year.

Apple is constantly working with its global supply chain to accelerate and support its transition to clean energy. As of today, 213 of the company's major manufacturing partners have pledged to power all Apple production with renewable electricity across 25 countries. The dozens of new commitments announced today will accelerate progress toward Apple's 2030 goal to become carbon neutral across its entire supply chain. Apple has been carbon neutral for its global operations since 2020.

"We are proud that so many of our manufacturing partners have joined our urgent work to address the climate crisis by generating more renewable energy around the world," said Lisa Jackson, Apple's vice president of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives. "Clean energy is good for business and good for the planet. By sharing what we learned in our own transition to renewables, we are helping point the way to a greener future."

Supplier Commitments and Global Energy Projects

In addition to clean energy commitments made by 213 manufacturing partners, Apple is investing directly in renewable projects around the world, including nearly 500 megawatts of solar and other renewable projects in China and Japan to cover a portion of upstream emissions. To support businesses in their transition to clean power, Apple shares data and offers training materials with market-specific information. These resources have helped spur new clean energy solutions across the globe.

In Europe, 11 new suppliers have made clean energy commitments over the last year, including Infineon, Viscom AG, and Lumileds, bringing the total to 25 European companies. They are deploying a range of clean energy solutions, including Infineon utilizing on-site solar in Germany and Austria, and DSM Engineering Materials supporting a wind project in the Netherlands. Apple has already supported two Danish renewable energy projects, including a large solar park near Thisted and wind farm near Esbjerg, both of which power Apple's data center in the country. The company is also looking at new steps to address customer product use across the region.

In the US, Apple is investing directly in the 2,300-acre IP Radian Solar project in Brown County, Texas. The project will generate 300 megawatts of electricity once construction is completed later this year. Apple made this investment to help address the electricity customers use to charge their Apple devices, which represents 22 percent of the company's gross carbon footprint.

Apple's suppliers with US operations also continue to commit to clean energy, with notable new commitments from DuPont, headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware; and Micron Technology, Inc., headquartered in Boise, Idaho, announced today. Already, Apple suppliers Solvay and Corning are helping to support some of the largest solar farms in North Carolina and South Carolina as part of their commitment to Apple.

In China, 23 new suppliers have joined the program in the last year. Nearly all of Apple's top suppliers headquartered in China have committed to using clean energy for Apple production, with many building on-site solar, while supporting the country's transition to renewable power. This includes new commitments from suppliers such as Ruicycle, which will be using clean energy in its closed-loop recycling processes for Apple. In 2018, Apple took an innovative approach to accelerate renewable progress in China with the launch of the China Clean Energy Fund. Through this first-of-its-kind investment fund, Apple and its suppliers have invested together in 465 megawatts of clean energy.

In Japan, new options for clean power are emerging for businesses, as power purchase agreements have become more available. While corporate energy buyers were previously limited to rooftop solar and unbundled certificate options, collaborative advocacy has further opened up the market. Twenty new suppliers have committed to clean energy in Japan in the last year, including Kioxia Corporation and Sharp Corporation. Nitto Denko and many of Apple's other suppliers have invested in on-site solar, and Keiwa is covering its Apple load with power from a wind project located outside of Tokyo.

In South Korea, LG Display Co. Ltd. and Samsung SDI have committed to clean energy for all Apple production. This addition to the program builds on significant progress over the last year, with a total 13 suppliers committing to bring clean energy online.

In markets where suppliers face particular challenges to accessing cost-effective clean energy, Apple works with partners to break down barriers through innovation and policy engagement.

Community Impact of Clean Power

As Apple continues to accelerate progress toward carbon neutrality across its entire global supply chain, the company is also focused on supporting the communities most impacted by climate change. Through its Power for Impact program, Apple provides under-resourced local communities around the world with access to renewable energy while supporting economic growth and social impact.

Currently, solar projects in Colombia, the Philippines, and South Africa are providing affordable and reliable electricity to communities facing significant energy challenges. Apple continues to expand the program to other parts of the world, including Israel, Nigeria, Thailand, and Vietnam. These projects bring jobs and lead to energy savings that can be reinvested into local communities. Apple retains the environmental attributes of each project, and communities use energy savings to support economic growth, education, health, and other social initiatives.

For more information, read Apple's Supplier Clean Energy Program Update . For more information on Apple's environmental initiatives, visit apple.com/environment .

Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. Apple's five software platforms — iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS — provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, and iCloud. Apple's more than 100,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on earth, and to leaving the world better than we found it.

NOTE TO EDITORS: For additional information visit Apple Newsroom ( www.apple.com/newsroom ), or call Apple's Media Helpline at (408) 974-2042.

© 2022 Apple Inc. All rights reserved. Apple and the Apple logo are trademarks of Apple. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Press Contacts:

Keri Fulton
Apple
keri_fulton@apple.com
(240) 595-2691

Sean Redding
Apple
s_redding@apple.com
(669) 218-2893

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

AppleAAPLMobile Investing
AAPL
asia pacific wearable medical device

Wellteq Digital Health Inc. Acquires Perpetual License for Digital Sleep Tech IP

  • WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE: WTEQ, OTCQB: WTEQF) increases its investment into sleep solution capabilities, as one of its four behavioural levers of health coaching.
  • Wellteq has signed a perpetual license agreement for sleep chronotype assessments and education content from one of Asia Pacific's leading sleep technology companies.
  • Wellteq intends to promptly integrate newly licensed sleep assets into the existing corporate health solution and accelerate development of clinical sleep solutions.
  • Initial transaction terms have been adjusted downward from AU$600,000 to CA$70,000 to reflect the unrestricted perpetual license versus an acquisition.
  • This license accelerates Wellteq's sleep assessment and coaching capabilities by an estimated 12 months.
  • Sleep market revenues are accelerating and projected to reach US$137.16 billion by 2026 which would exceed the current market for corporate wellness by 100%.

WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE:WTEQ) (OTCBB:WTEQF) , (the "Company" or Wellteq"), which supplies digital health and wellness solutions to customers in 12 languages across 30 countries is pleased to announce, that further to the Company's News Release of June 8 th 2021, Wellteq has completed the execution of a perpetual license agreement for sleep chronotype assessments and educational content from with one of Asia Pacific's leading sleep technology providers. Under the perpetual license, Wellteq has unrestricted usage rights in relation to the assets of the license.

Wellteq focuses on coaching its subscribers within the four levers of behavioural health activity, nutrition, mindset, and sleep. The Company recognises the existing importance of sleep within established occupational Health and Safety divisions of industries where fatigue-related accidents can cause serious injury, fatality, and significant direct and liability costs. Industries such as aviation, logistics, mining, construction, and oil and gas have had dedicated divisions to combat this risk for decades. Wearables such as Apple Watch (NASDAQ: AAPL), Fitbit (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Garmin (NASDAQ: GRMN) and data driven health providers such as Wellteq are rapidly advancing solution capabilities for these traditional enterprise customers and for a new generation of customers in the insurance and healthcare sectors.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

New to the Investing News Network

New to the Investing News Network – August 2021

Keep reading...Show less
CSE:NERD

Nerds On Site Featured in CSE Issuer Stories

Nerds On Site (CSE:NERD) Director Eugene Konaryev was featured in an interview with CSE Issuer Stories where he talked about the company and its expansion into the US. Nerds On Site is a mobile IT solutions company that services the small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) marketplace. The company has a large team of technology specialists that diagnose problems and offer ongoing managed solutions on-site or over the phone. The company services a large number of Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) locations across Canada and has been named an Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) mobility partner.

“What the company does is mobile IT services to small and medium-sized business,” said Konaryev. “We still have a small portion of residential customers, but what we really do is enable SMEs to enjoy high-quality IT service and support without the need for high-priced contracts.”

Keep reading...Show less
Cobalt Investing

Cruz Cobalt Corp. Significantly Increases Landholdings in the Ontario Cobalt Camp

Cruz Cobalt Corp. (TSXV:CUZ) is pleased to announce that the company has strategically increased its landholdings around the town of Cobalt, Ontario. 305 new claim units (cells) were added. Cruz is one of the largest landholders in the expanding Cobalt District of Ontario.

On February 14, 2018 Cruz increased its acreage in the Cobalt District of Ontario. That acreage is contiguous to Cruz’s “Lorraine Cobalt Prospect” which now consists of 10,556 contiguous acres bordering First Cobalt Corp. (FCC-TSX.v) in the direct vicinity of the town of Cobalt, Ontario.

Keep reading...Show less

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: TASK CRNC FB: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you

Taskus, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of BFLY, FB and VRT

The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff

Butterfly Network, Inc. f/k/a Longview Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFLY)
This lawsuit is one behalf of: (a) all persons or entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Butterfly securities between February 16, 2021 and November 15, 2021, both dates inclusive and/or (b) all holders of Butterfly common stock as of the record date for the special meeting of shareholders held on February 12, 2021 to consider approval of the merger between Longview Acquisition Corp. and Butterfly.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 18, 2022

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST BFLY, FB and CELH - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims

Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below

Butterfly Network, Inc. f/k/a Longview Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFLY)

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Qualcomm Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.75 per common share, payable on June 23, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 2, 2022 .

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm is the world's leading wireless technology innovator and the driving force behind the development, launch, and expansion of 5G.  When we connected the phone to the internet, the mobile revolution was born.  Today, our foundational technologies enable the mobile ecosystem and are found in every 3G, 4G and 5G smartphone.  We bring the benefits of mobile to new industries, including automotive, the internet of things, and computing, and are leading the way to a world where everything and everyone can communicate and interact seamlessly.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of FB, CELH and VRT

The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CRNC FB LCID: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC)

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×