Apple debuts iPhone 17

iPhone 17 features the innovative Center Stage front camera, a bigger and brighter new display with ProMotion, and the A19 chip for improved performance
Apple® today announced iPhone® 17, featuring the new Center Stage® front camera that takes selfies to the next level; a powerful 48MP Fusion Main camera with an optical-quality 2x Telephoto; and a new 48MP Fusion Ultra Wide camera that captures expansive scenes and macro photography in more detail. The 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR® display with ProMotion® is bigger and brighter, enabling supersmooth scrolling, immersive gaming, and improved efficiency. 1 And with the new Ceramic Shield® 2, the front cover is tougher than any smartphone glass or glass-ceramic, with 3x better scratch resistance than the previous generation and reduced glare. It is all powered by the latest-generation A19 chip for higher performance and longevity.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250909438918/en/
iPhone 17 features the Center Stage front camera, a fantastic 48MP Dual Fusion camera system, a bigger and brighter 6.3-inch display with ProMotion, and great all-day battery life.
iPhone 17 will now be available starting with 256GB of storage — double the entry storage from the previous generation — and a 512GB option, in five beautiful colors: black, lavender, mist blue, sage, and white. Pre-orders begin Friday, September 12, with availability beginning Friday, September 19.
"iPhone 17 is a big upgrade with powerful features that make iPhone even more useful in your day-to-day life, from the bigger and brighter ProMotion display with 3x better scratch resistance, to all-day battery life with faster charging, the A19 chip for powerful performance, a fantastic 48MP Dual Fusion camera system, and the innovative Center Stage front camera — our best front camera yet," said Kaiann Drance, Apple's vice president of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing. "iPhone 17 is a fantastic choice for customers looking for the latest features and the confidence in knowing their iPhone is built to last."
A Powerful Camera System for Next-Level Selfies and High-Resolution Captures
iPhone 17 introduces an all-new Center Stage front camera that advances the photo and video experience. The Center Stage front camera features the first square front camera sensor on iPhone, offering a wider field of view and higher resolution — up to 18MP for photos — to capture more detail. Users no longer have to rotate their iPhone to take a landscape selfie — they can now take photos and videos in portrait or landscape while holding their iPhone vertically, enabling a more comfortable, secure grip and centered gaze. For group shots, Center Stage for photos uses AI to automatically expand the field of view and can rotate from portrait to landscape to include everyone in the frame. The Center Stage front camera enables ultra-stabilized video in 4K HDR, and users can now record on the front and rear cameras simultaneously with Dual Capture — perfect for capturing themselves and the world around them. During calls over FaceTime® or third-party apps, Center Stage for video calls keeps users stable and positioned in frame.
iPhone 17 features all 48MP rear cameras for the first time, to capture impressive photos and videos. A 48MP Fusion Main camera shoots sharp detail, and with an integrated optical-quality 2x Telephoto — it is like having two cameras in one. A new 48MP Fusion Ultra Wide camera captures up to 4x the resolution compared to the previous generation, so users get even more detail for uniquely framed, wider-angle shots or macro photography. Next-generation Photographic Styles help users customize their photos by adjusting color, highlights, and shadows in real time with a better understanding of skin tones, and a new Bright style will be available with iOS 26 to brighten skin tones and apply a pop of vibrance across the image. 2
iPhone 17 records stunning video in 4K60 fps Dolby Vision with creative features, such as Cinematic mode and Action mode. Video is captured with Spatial Audio for immersive listening; Audio Mix lets users adjust sound after capture to boost voices and reduce ambient noise; and wind noise reduction minimizes unwanted noise. iPhone 17 can also take spatial photos and videos to help users relive memories with remarkable depth on Apple Vision Pro.
A Beautiful and Durable Design with a Pro Display
iPhone 17 introduces major display improvements with a sleek contoured edge design. Available in one 6.3-inch size, iPhone 17 has thinner borders than the previous generation and a stunning Super Retina XDR display, featuring ProMotion with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz for a smooth and power-efficient experience. The Always-On display shows the time, widgets, and Live Activities® at a glance, and when not in use, the display efficiently adjusts down to 1Hz.
iPhone 17 introduces Ceramic Shield 2 with a new Apple-designed coating for 3x better scratch resistance and improved anti-reflection to reduce glare. It is also easy to use iPhone 17 outside thanks to 3000 nits peak outdoor brightness — the highest ever on iPhone — and 2x better outdoor contrast.
A19: Next-Level Performance and All-Day Battery Life
Built on third-generation 3-nanometer technology, A19 delivers powerful performance, efficiency, and a huge boost in speed. An updated display engine, ISP, and Apple Neural Engine power features like Apple Intelligence™ and the latest-generation Photographic Styles. The 6-core CPU is 1.5x faster than the A15 Bionic chip in iPhone 13, and the 5-core GPU is more than 2x faster than A15 Bionic, unlocking stunning graphics and next-level mobile gaming. Neural Accelerators are also built into each GPU core to help run powerful generative AI models on device.
The efficiency of A19 and the advanced power management of iOS 26 deliver all-day battery life, and with ProMotion, iPhone 17 gets up to 30 hours of video playback — eight more hours than the previous generation. The new Adaptive Power Mode in iOS 26 also gets to know a user's typical battery consumption and anticipates when they might run low, intelligently conserving power to help get them through the day. And, iPhone 17 can charge up to 50 percent in 20 minutes with an optional high-wattage USB-C power adapter like Apple's new 40W Dynamic Power Adapter with 60W Max. 3
iPhone 17 introduces N1, a new Apple-designed wireless networking chip that enables Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread. In addition to the latest generation of wireless technologies, N1 improves the overall performance and reliability of features like Personal Hotspot and AirDrop®.
eSIM: A Flexible, Convenient, and Secure Connection
eSIM is a digital SIM that offers greater flexibility, better security, and seamless connectivity compared to traditional physical SIM cards. 4 An industry standard, eSIM is supported by over 500 global carriers, including AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, and more. An eSIM-only iPhone 17 model will be available in Bahrain, Canada, Guam, Japan, Kuwait, Mexico, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, the U.S., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. eSIM also makes staying connected while traveling even more convenient, allowing continued connectivity through affordable international roaming plans from users' home carriers or local prepaid options available with more than 200 carriers. For better security, eSIM cannot be physically removed if an iPhone is lost or stolen, and managing travel eSIMs is even easier with a new streamlined setup in iOS 26.
Featuring iOS 26 with New Apple Intelligence Capabilities
iOS 26 elevates the iPhone experience with a beautiful new design, powerful Apple Intelligence capabilities, and meaningful improvements to the apps users rely on every day. The new design with Liquid Glass makes apps and system experiences more expressive and delightful, bringing greater focus to content while keeping iOS instantly familiar. Apple Intelligence now translates text and audio on the go with Live Translation, helping users communicate across languages in Messages, FaceTime, and Phone. 5 Updates to visual intelligence allow users to capture a screenshot and easily search or take action on anything they are viewing on their iPhone screen. 6 The on-device foundation model at the core of Apple Intelligence is available to all developers, with apps already offering new intelligent, privacy-protected experiences that can even be used when offline. New screening tools for calls and messages help eliminate distractions so users can focus on the conversations that matter most. iOS 26 also introduces new features in CarPlay®, Apple Music®, Maps, and Wallet, as well as Apple Games™, a brand-new app that gives players a single destination for all their games.
Beautiful New Accessories
In addition to the iPhone 17 Clear Case with MagSafe®, a Silicone Case with MagSafe will be available in five colors: black, neon yellow, light moss, anchor blue, and purple fog. The Silicone Case with MagSafe can be paired with the new Crossbody Strap, giving users a hands-free way to wear iPhone. Crafted from 100 percent recycled yarns, the smooth strap drapes comfortably, with embedded flexible magnets and stainless steel sliding mechanisms to easily adjust the length and keep both straps securely aligned. The Crossbody Strap will be available in 10 colors: black, light gray, blue, light blue, purple, sienna, green, neon yellow, tan, and orange.
iPhone 17 and the Environment
Apple 2030 is the company's ambitious plan to be carbon neutral across its entire footprint by the end of this decade by reducing product emissions from their three biggest sources: materials, electricity, and transportation. iPhone 17 is made with 30 percent recycled content, including 85 percent recycled aluminum in the enclosure and 100 percent recycled cobalt in the battery. It is manufactured with 35 percent renewable electricity, like wind and solar, across the supply chain. iPhone 17 is also designed to be durable, repairable, and offers industry-leading software support, while meeting Apple's high standards for energy efficiency and safe chemistry. The paper packaging is 100 percent fiber-based and can be easily recycled.
Pricing and Availability
- iPhone 17 will be available in lavender, mist blue, sage, white, and black in 256GB and 512GB storage capacities. iPhone 17 starts at $799 (U.S.) or $33.29 (U.S.) per month. 7
- Apple offers great ways to save and upgrade to the latest iPhone models. With Apple Trade In®, customers can get $200 to $700 (U.S.) in credits when they trade in iPhone 13 or newer. 8 Apple also partners with select carriers to offer incredible deals, and customers can get up to $1,100 (U.S.) in credits when they trade in iPhone 13 or newer — in any condition — to put toward iPhone 17 Pro. Customers can take advantage of carrier deals by visiting the Apple Store® online or an Apple Store location. For carrier deal eligibility requirements and more details, see apple.com/shop/buy-iphone/carrier-offers . To see what their device is worth and for trade-in terms and conditions, customers can visit apple.com/shop/trade-in .
- Customers in more than 63 countries and regions, including Australia , Canada , China , Colombia , France , Germany , India , Japan , Malaysia , Mexico , Singapore , South Korea , Thailand , Türkiye , the UAE , the UK , the U.S. , and Vietnam , will be able to pre-order iPhone 17 beginning at 5 a.m. PDT this Friday, September 12, with availability beginning Friday, September 19. iPhone 17 will be available in 22 other countries and regions beginning Friday, September 26.
- iOS 26 will be available as a free software update on Monday, September 15. Some features may not be available in all languages or regions, and availability may vary due to local laws and regulations. For more information about availability, visit apple.com .
- Apple Intelligence is available in beta with support for these languages: English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese (Brazil), Spanish, Chinese (simplified), Japanese, and Korean. More languages will be coming by the end of this year: Danish, Dutch, Norwegian, Portuguese (Portugal), Swedish, Turkish, Chinese (traditional), and Vietnamese. Some features may not be available in all regions or languages. For feature and language availability and system requirements, see support.apple.com/en-us/121115 .
- Apple is extending free access to satellite features for an additional year for existing iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 users. The free trial will be extended for iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 users who have activated their device in a country that supports Apple's satellite features prior to 12 a.m. PT on September 9, 2025. For satellite feature availability, visit support.apple.com/en-us/105097 .
- In addition to an iPhone 17 Clear Case, available for $49 (U.S.), a Silicone Case with MagSafe will be available for $49 (U.S.) and a Crossbody Strap will be available for $59 (U.S.). FineWoven Wallet with MagSafe will be available for $59 (U.S.) in black, navy, midnight, purple, fox orange, and moss.
- The Apple-designed 40W Dynamic Power Adapter with 60W Max will be available for $39 (U.S.), and a Qi2 25W-certified MagSafe Charger will be available in a 1-meter length for $39 (U.S.) or a 2-meter length for $49 (U.S.).
- AppleCare® delivers exceptional service and support, with flexible options for Apple users. Customers can choose AppleCare+® to cover their new iPhone, or in the U.S., AppleCare One™ to protect multiple products in one simple plan. Both plans include coverage for accidents like drops and spills, theft and loss protection on eligible products, battery replacement service, and 24/7 support from Apple Experts. For more information, visit apple.com/applecare .
- iCloud+® plans start at just $0.99 (U.S.) per month, providing additional storage to keep photos, videos, files, and more safe in the cloud and accessible across devices. iCloud+ also gives access to premium features such as event creation in the Apple Invites™ app, as well as Private Relay, Hide My Email, Custom Email Domains, and HomeKit® Secure Video. With Family Sharing, users can share their subscription with five other family members at no extra cost.
- Customers who purchase iPhone 17 may receive three free months of Apple Arcade®, Apple Fitness+®, Apple Music®, Apple News+®, and Apple TV+®, with a new subscription. Offer and services availability varies by region. See Apple.com/promo for details.
Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, AirPods, Apple Watch, and Apple Vision Pro. Apple's six software platforms — iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, visionOS, and tvOS — provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, iCloud, and Apple TV+. Apple's more than 150,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on earth and to leaving the world better than we found it.
Footnotes
1 The display has rounded corners that follow a beautiful curved design, and these corners are within a standard rectangle. When measured as a standard rectangular shape, the screen is 6.27 inches diagonally. The actual viewable area is smaller.
2 The new Bright Photographic Style will be available in iOS 26 on iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 17, iPhone Air™, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.
3 The 40W Dynamic Power Adapter with 60W Max will be available in Canada, China mainland, Japan, Mexico, Taiwan, the Philippines, and the U.S.
4 Use of an eSIM requires a carrier that supports eSIM and a wireless service plan. See carrier for details. To learn more, visit apple.com/esim .
5 Live Translation in Messages supports English (U.S., UK), French (France), German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese (Brazil), Spanish (Spain), and Chinese (simplified). Live Translation in Phone and FaceTime is available for one-on-one calls in English (U.S., UK), French (France), German, Portuguese (Brazil), and Spanish (Spain).
6 Visual intelligence is available on any Apple Intelligence-enabled iPhone. Some capabilities may not be available in all languages and regions. For more details, see support.apple.com/en-us/121115#visual-intelligence .
7 Pricing for iPhone 17 includes a $30 connectivity discount that requires activation with AT&T, Boost Mobile, T-Mobile, or Verizon. Financing available to qualified customers, subject to credit approval and credit limit, and requires the user to select Citizens One Apple iPhone Payments or Apple Card® Monthly Installments (ACMI) as the payment type at checkout at Apple. The user will need to select AT&T, Boost Mobile, T‑Mobile, or Verizon as their carrier when they check out. An iPhone purchased with ACMI is always unlocked, so users can switch carriers at any time, subject to their carrier's terms. Taxes and shipping on items purchased using ACMI are subject to a card's variable APR, not the ACMI 0 percent APR. ACMI is not available for purchases made online at special storefronts. The last month's payment for each product will be the product's purchase price, less all other payments at the monthly payment amount. ACMI financing is subject to change at any time for any reason, including but not limited to, installment term lengths and eligible products. See the Apple Card Customer Agreement for more information about ACMI. Additional Citizens One Apple iPhone Payments terms are available at apple.com/legal/sales-support/iphoneinstallments_us .
8 Trade-in values will vary based on the condition, year, and configuration of the eligible trade-in device.
NOTE TO EDITORS: For additional information visit Apple Newsroom ( www.apple.com/newsroom ), or email Apple's Media Helpline at media.help@apple.com .
© 2025 Apple Inc. All rights reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, Center Stage, XDR, ProMotion, Ceramic Shield, FaceTime, Live Activities, Apple Intelligence, AirDrop, CarPlay, Apple Music, Apple Games, MagSafe, Apple Trade In, Apple Store, AppleCare, AppleCare+, AppleCare One, iCloud+, Apple Invites, HomeKit, Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, Apple Music, Apple News+, Apple TV+, iPhone Air, and Apple Card are trademarks of Apple. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250909438918/en/
Stephanie Ng
Apple
sng26@apple.com
Alex Kirschner
Apple
alexkirschner@apple.com