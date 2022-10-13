Apple Card Will Soon Let Users Grow Daily Cash Rewards While Saving For The Future

Emerging TechnologyInvesting News

Apple Card users will be able to grow their rewards in Apple Wallet by automatically depositing their Daily Cash into a new high-yield Savings account from Goldman Sachs

Apple® today announced a new Savings account for Apple Card® that will allow users to save their Daily Cash® and grow their rewards in a high-yield Savings account from Goldman Sachs. 1 In the coming months, Apple Card users will be able to open the new high-yield Savings account and have their Daily Cash automatically deposited into it — with no fees, no minimum deposits, and no minimum balance requirements. 2 Soon, users can spend, send, and save Daily Cash directly from Wallet.

Apple Card users will be able to grow their Daily Cash while saving for the future by automatically depositing their Daily Cash into a new high-yield Savings account from Goldman Sachs. (Photo: Business Wire)

"Savings enables Apple Card users to grow their Daily Cash rewards over time, while also saving for the future," said Jennifer Bailey, Apple's vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet. "Savings delivers even more value to users' favorite Apple Card benefit — Daily Cash — while offering another easy-to-use tool designed to help users lead healthier financial lives."

Apple Card users will be able to easily set up and manage Savings directly in their Apple Card in Wallet. Once users set up their Savings account, all future Daily Cash received will be automatically deposited into it, or they can choose to continue to have it added to an Apple Cash® card in Wallet. Users can change their Daily Cash destination at any time.

To expand Savings even further, users can also deposit additional funds into their Savings account through a linked bank account, or from their Apple Cash balance. Users can also withdraw funds at any time by transferring them to a linked bank account or to their Apple Cash card, with no fees. Once set up, Apple Card users can watch their rewards grow in Wallet through an easy-to-use Savings dashboard, which shows their account balance and interest accrued over time.

Apple Card users get 3 percent Daily Cash on Apple Card purchases made using Apple Pay® with Apple and select merchants, including Uber and Uber Eats, Walgreens, Nike, Panera Bread, T-Mobile, ExxonMobil, and Ace Hardware, as well as 2 percent Daily Cash when they use Apple Pay, at other merchants, and 1 percent on all other purchases. There is no limit to the amount of Daily Cash users can receive.

The new Savings account from Goldman Sachs expands upon the financial health benefits and valuable Daily Cash that Apple Card already offers. Built into Wallet on iPhone®, Apple Card has transformed the credit card experience by simplifying the application process, eliminating all fees, encouraging users to pay less interest, offering the privacy and security users expect from Apple, and offering Daily Cash on every purchase. 3

1 Savings accounts are provided by Goldman Sachs Bank USA, Salt Lake City Branch. Member FDIC.
2 Savings is available to Apple Card Owners and Co-Owners, subject to eligibility requirements.
3 Variable APRs range from 13.99 percent to 24.99 percent based on creditworthiness. Rates as of October 1, 2022.

Wellteq Digital Health Inc. Acquires Perpetual License for Digital Sleep Tech IP

  • WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE: WTEQ, OTCQB: WTEQF) increases its investment into sleep solution capabilities, as one of its four behavioural levers of health coaching.
  • Wellteq has signed a perpetual license agreement for sleep chronotype assessments and education content from one of Asia Pacific's leading sleep technology companies.
  • Wellteq intends to promptly integrate newly licensed sleep assets into the existing corporate health solution and accelerate development of clinical sleep solutions.
  • Initial transaction terms have been adjusted downward from AU$600,000 to CA$70,000 to reflect the unrestricted perpetual license versus an acquisition.
  • This license accelerates Wellteq's sleep assessment and coaching capabilities by an estimated 12 months.
  • Sleep market revenues are accelerating and projected to reach US$137.16 billion by 2026 which would exceed the current market for corporate wellness by 100%.

WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE:WTEQ) (OTCBB:WTEQF) , (the "Company" or Wellteq"), which supplies digital health and wellness solutions to customers in 12 languages across 30 countries is pleased to announce, that further to the Company's News Release of June 8 th 2021, Wellteq has completed the execution of a perpetual license agreement for sleep chronotype assessments and educational content from with one of Asia Pacific's leading sleep technology providers. Under the perpetual license, Wellteq has unrestricted usage rights in relation to the assets of the license.

Wellteq focuses on coaching its subscribers within the four levers of behavioural health activity, nutrition, mindset, and sleep. The Company recognises the existing importance of sleep within established occupational Health and Safety divisions of industries where fatigue-related accidents can cause serious injury, fatality, and significant direct and liability costs. Industries such as aviation, logistics, mining, construction, and oil and gas have had dedicated divisions to combat this risk for decades. Wearables such as Apple Watch (NASDAQ: AAPL), Fitbit (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Garmin (NASDAQ: GRMN) and data driven health providers such as Wellteq are rapidly advancing solution capabilities for these traditional enterprise customers and for a new generation of customers in the insurance and healthcare sectors.

Nerds On Site Featured in CSE Issuer Stories

Nerds On Site (CSE:NERD) Director Eugene Konaryev was featured in an interview with CSE Issuer Stories where he talked about the company and its expansion into the US. Nerds On Site is a mobile IT solutions company that services the small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) marketplace. The company has a large team of technology specialists that diagnose problems and offer ongoing managed solutions on-site or over the phone. The company services a large number of Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) locations across Canada and has been named an Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) mobility partner.

“What the company does is mobile IT services to small and medium-sized business,” said Konaryev. “We still have a small portion of residential customers, but what we really do is enable SMEs to enjoy high-quality IT service and support without the need for high-priced contracts.”

Cobalt Investing

Cruz Cobalt Corp. Significantly Increases Landholdings in the Ontario Cobalt Camp

Cruz Cobalt Corp. (TSXV:CUZ) is pleased to announce that the company has strategically increased its landholdings around the town of Cobalt, Ontario. 305 new claim units (cells) were added. Cruz is one of the largest landholders in the expanding Cobalt District of Ontario.

On February 14, 2018 Cruz increased its acreage in the Cobalt District of Ontario. That acreage is contiguous to Cruz’s “Lorraine Cobalt Prospect” which now consists of 10,556 contiguous acres bordering First Cobalt Corp. (FCC-TSX.v) in the direct vicinity of the town of Cobalt, Ontario.

Apple® today announced a new Savings account for Apple Card® that will allow users to save their Daily Cash® and grow their rewards in a high-yield Savings account from Goldman Sachs. 1 In the coming months, Apple Card users will be able to open the new high-yield Savings account and have their Daily Cash automatically deposited into it — with no fees, no minimum deposits, and no minimum balance requirements. 2 Soon, users can spend, send, and save Daily Cash directly from Wallet.

New Research for BlackBerry Reveals Organizations in All Sectors Lack Tools and Teams to Address Cybersecurity Threats

Foundry report shows security threats and integrating new technology are top challenges in maintaining cybersecurity posture; Managed XDR could be missing link

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX : BB) today published new research highlighting the challenges organizations in all major sectors face in maintaining and improving their overall cybersecurity posture.

Dayin Technology Selects BlackBerry to Develop Acoustic Solutions for Great Wall Motors' Premium, Next-Generation Vehicles

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) and Shanghai Dayin Technology Co.,Ltd. today announced that BlackBerry® QNX® acoustics technology will help power the company's "Yin" 2.0 app, set to be used within the intelligent cockpit for Great Wall Motors' premium WEY Mocha, Latte, and Macchiato vehicle lines.

BlackBerry® QNX® acoustics technology will help power the intelligent cockpit for Great Wall Motors' premium WEY Mocha, Latte, and Macchiato vehicle lines.

Providing an intuitive and immersive acoustic experience for both drivers and passengers alike, and built on BlackBerry QNX® Active Sound Design (ASD) technology, the "Yin" 2.0 app is embedded in Jiayu Tech's (a subsidiary of Great Wall Motors) MoLife 1.0 intelligent cockpit which will shortly enter mass production with Great Wall Motors, one of China's largest automakers.

Leveraging BlackBerry QNX's leading-edge Software-Defined Audio Architecture (SDAA), the MoLife 1.0 intelligent cockpit provides a variety of unique sound application features, including an acoustic vehicle alert system, engine sound enhancements and dynamic chimes to help manage the total sonic experience both inside and outside of the vehicle. BlackBerry QNX ASD includes a suite of software components that enables Dayin Technology to reduce unwanted cabin noise, enhance, and create new engine sounds, while also allowing it to automatically project sounds to pedestrians to help improve roadway safety.

"After nearly three years of development, Jiayu Tech is pleased to have finalized a complete data-driven product design and development system to help automakers deliver best-in-class vehicle acoustics experiences for their customers, an outcome that would not have happened were it not for the exceptional collaboration with Dayin Technology and BlackBerry QNX," said Li Haichao, Vice President of Jiayu Tech R&D. "Drivers of Great Wall Motors' new premium models will be blown away the moment they get into the vehicle and we're proud of the critical role we play in enhancing the user's overall acoustics experience both inside and outside the car."

"We are pleased to join forces with Dayin Technology to develop the advanced vehicle acoustic solutions that have been applied to Jiayu Tech's intelligent cockpit which will be deployed in Great Wall Motors' popular premium vehicle lines. BlackBerry has the fully integrated software architecture to manage vehicle acoustics that meet the requirements of advanced system designs," said Dhiraj Handa , VP, Channel, Partners and Asia-Pacific , BlackBerry IoT. "We look forward to building on our shared successes to help power China's growing automotive industry."

"Dayin Technology and BlackBerry have actively collaborated since 2019, maintaining a successful and highly effective working relationship that has further developed the automotive cockpit segment through advanced products," said Jason Yao , Director of Shanghai Dayin Technology Co. Ltd. "Dayin Technology will continue to provide exceptional acoustic system solutions for OEMs and automakers through continuous innovation, aiming to create a leading personalized acoustic experience for millions of customers."

For more information on how BlackBerry can help automakers manage the total car acoustic experience with the BlackBerry® QNX® Acoustics Management Platform (AMP), please visit https://blackberry.qnx.com/en/products/automotive/qnx-acoustics-management-platform .

About BlackBerry
BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX : BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including 215M vehicles.  Based in Waterloo, Ontario , the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY, EMBLEM Design and QNX are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, its subsidiaries and/or affiliates, used under license, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

About Shanghai Dayin Technology Co., Ltd.

The DaYin Technology Co., Ltd. is a China software and solution supplier. We are an automotive and cockpit experienced engineering team, which is a provider for software solution in acoustic application with tuning service and related Cockpit SW infrastructure development. We offer great benefits in automotive/industry fields of application with BlackBerry QNX products, like QNX Acoustics. The DaYin Technology Co., Ltd. is based in Shanghai with more than 10 years of experience in audio & infotainment cockpit software, vehicle network, modeling development, PoC development with advanced concept.

Media Contact:

BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

BlackBerry Logo Black (PRNewsfoto/Blackberry Limited)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dayin-technology-selects-blackberry-to-develop-acoustic-solutions-for-great-wall-motors-premium-next-generation-vehicles-301636131.html

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

Sierra Wireless Securityholders Approve Acquisition by Semtech Corporation

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW) ("Sierra Wireless" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Securityholders (as defined below) have approved the acquisition of all of the outstanding shares of the Company (the "Shares") by 13548597 Canada Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Semtech Corporation ("Semtech") by way of a statutory plan of arrangement (the "Transaction" or the "Arrangement") at the special meeting of Securityholders held today (the "Meeting").

The special resolution approving the Arrangement was approved by: (i) 98.60% of the votes cast by the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") present in person, virtually or represented by proxy at the Meeting, and (ii) 98.69% of the votes cast by Shareholders, holders of options to purchase Shares of the Company, holders of restricted share units and phantom restricted share units of the Company and holders of performance share units of the Company (collectively, the "Securityholders"), voting together as a single class, present in person, virtually or represented by proxy at the Meeting.

BlackBerry Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results

Delivers strong year-over-year revenue growth for IoT business unit and double-digit sequential billings growth for Cybersecurity business unit

Second Quarter Fiscal 2023:

Qualcomm's Automotive Design-Win Pipeline Expands to $30 Billion

Greater than 2X Increase in Pipeline Since November 2021 –

Snapdragon Digital Chassis Enables the Car of the Future –

