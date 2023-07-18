FireFox Gold Drills 20.4 metres at 5.1 g/t Gold and Extends the Footprint of Mineralization at Mustajärvi East Target in Finland

Appia Begins Extensive Auger and Reverse Circulation Drilling Campaign at Its Ionic Clay PCH Project, Brazil

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") Appia is pleased to announce that after the successful completion of its evaluation of historic and due diligence work conducted by the Company's consulting industrial minerals expert, Mr. Don Hains, P.Geo, that it has commenced an aggressive auger and reverse circulation (RC) drill campaign to delineate a potential resource estimate on Target #4 on its ionic clay PCH project in Goias State, Brazil.

SUMMARY:

  • All data from diamond and auger drilling, trenching, stream sediment sampling, and various geophysical testing methods covering Target #4 on the extensive 17,551 ha PCH project have been analyzed and plotted.
  • The results revealed significant exploration potential with impressive values that often surpass known ionic clay deposits in Brazil, particularly for the highly valuable heavy rare earths Terbium and Dysprosium.
  • Notably, the Company's evaluation of the data identified an average concentration of Total Rare Earth Elements (TREE), as determined by auger sampling, of 1,291 ppm with the highest recorded concentration reaching 16,648 ppm.
  • Historic work by the Vendors indicates that the magnetic REEs represent +/- 25% of the TREEs found within the project area.
  • A Lidar topographic survey covering approximately 1,700 ha, encompassing the southern, western, and northwestern extensions of Target #4, has commenced.
  • Auger and reverse circulation (RC) drilling campaigns are being conducted over the coming weeks with approximately 300 holes planned across the Target #4 area.

"Our full-time Brazilian technical team has developed a comprehensive exploration plan which is currently being executed and we are looking forward to receiving results," stated Stephen Burega, President. "The plan includes a Lidar topographic survey covering approximately 1,700 ha, and 300 proposed auger and RC drill holes across our primary Target #4. Additionally, an extensive ground truthing program across the remainder of the project area is planned with initial stream sediment sampling and mapping programs."

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/173914_170b864504ae7aac_005.jpg

Figure #1 - The figure showcases a Lidar survey area displayed over satellite imagery, with the Analytical Signal superimposed. The blue polygon highlights the Target #4 area, while the white dots represent the locations where auger drilling has been carried out by the vendors.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/173914_170b864504ae7aac_005.jpg

"In total, approximately 4,500 m of auger and RC drilling is planned with +/-2,500 m focused on Target #4 at 100 m grid spacing and 2,000 m of drilling will explore new targets spread across the project area that have received limited exploration to date but exhibit similar geological, geophysical and geochemical signatures to Target #4," Burega continued.

"Appia is thrilled with the progress made and the promising results thus far," stated Tom Drivas, CEO. "The company remains committed to advancing its exploration plans, aiming to promptly gather significant data throughout the year, and to work towards estimating a maiden mineral resource in the coming months."

BACKGROUND ON THE PCH PROJECT

The PCH Project is located within the Tocantins Structural Province in the Brasília Fold Belt, more specifically, the Arenópolis Magmatic Arc. The PCH Project is 17,551.07 ha. in size and located within the Goiás State of Brazil. It is classified as an alkaline intrusive rock occurrence with highly anomalous REE and Niobium mineralization. This mineralization is related to alkaline lithologies of the Fazenda Buriti Plutonic Complex and the hydrothermal and surface alteration products of this complex by supergene enrichment in a tropical climate. The positive results of the recent geochemical exploration work carried out to date indicates the potential for REEs and Niobium within lateritic ionic adsorption clays.

The technical content in this news release was reviewed and approved by Mr. Don Hains, P.Geo, Consulting Geologist, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

ABOUT Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp.

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The Company is currently focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property, as well as exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 113,837.15 hectares (281,297.72 acres) in Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in 13,008 hectares (32,143 acres), with rare earth element and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario. Lastly, the Company holds the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the PCH Project which is 17,551.07 ha. in size and located within the Goiás State of Brazil. (See June 9th, 2023 Press Release - Click Here)

Appia has 130.5 million common shares outstanding, 143.5 million shares fully diluted.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward- looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, visit www.appiareu.com

As part of our ongoing effort to keep investors, interested parties and stakeholders updated, we have several communication portals. If you have any questions online (Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn)please feel free to send direct messages.

To book a one-on-one 30-minute Zoom video call, please click here.

For further information, please contact:

Tom Drivas, CEO and Director: (cell) 416-876-3957 or (email) tdrivas@appiareu.com

Stephen Burega, President: (cell) 647-515-3734 or (email) sburega@appiareu.com

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce it has completed the first phase of its 2023 drill program at the Magnet Ridge Zone to further test the extent of the mineralization to the south south-east (SSE).

"The identification of the Magnet Ridge Zone following last year's drill program was a major success to further delineate potential mineralization at Alces Lake, and our first drilling priority this year was to track the extent to which this low-to-medium grade zone continues along the structural corridor, and increases in potential grade and thickness," stated Stephen Burega, President. "We have now completed 11 step-out holes from eight collars, and we are seeing continued mineralization at significantly thicker intercepts."

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I.MU) (FSE: A0I.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce the completion of a National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI43-101") technical report dated May 30, 2023 with an effective date of January 31, 2023 and entitled "A Technical Review of the Alces Lake Rare Earth Mineral Exploration Project, Beaverlodge Domain, Saskatchewan, Canada for Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp." (the "Technical Report") in respect of its 100% owned Alces Lake property ("Alces Lake") located in the prolific Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The Technical Report was authored by Al Workman, P.Geo., F.SEG, F.AusIMM, Senior Geologist, Watts, Griffis and McOuat, Geological and Mining Consultants. The Technical Report provides an update on exploration previously reported in March, 2021 by Appia with respect to Alces Lake and recommends a follow up exploration program for the property. A copy of the Technical Report is available on the Company's SEDAR issuer profile at www.sedar.com.

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to provide an update on its newly acquired Cachoeirinha rare earths project ("PCH Project") located near Iporá in the state of Goiás, Brazil. This update results from a due diligence field visit and project review by Appia personnel, including Mr. Don Hains, an expert in industrial minerals.

The PCH project hosts rare earth element (REE) mineralization in both ionic clays developed from the weathering of alkaline granites, and in-situ rare earth mineralization associated with the underlying granite and a carbonatite intrusion to depths >100 m.

"Mineralization is widespread across the property with the most advanced target being a 2 km wide zone in the SW corner of the tenements known as Target 4," stated Mr. Don Hains, senior consulting geologist and QP. "The exploration work by the vendor showed REE enrichment in the soils to depths of 8 to 26 m with the majority in the upper 8-10 m. Total REE grades in numerous auger holes drilled at Target 4 ranged from 274 ppm to 16,648 ppm (1.66%), with an average of 1,291 ppm total REE and, importantly, the valuable rare earths used in magnet applications (Pr, Nd, Tb and Dy) + Y accounted for approximately 14% of total rare earths, with a maximum of 28.4%."

Appia completed 110 duplicate samples from twin auger holes distributed across Target 4 as part of its due diligence program and found comparable results to the original assays. Due diligence samples were also collected from trenches (17 samples) and diamond drill holes (76). Assay data for these samples also showed comparable results to the original sample data.

Due diligence samples were assayed at the same laboratory (SGS Geosol in Vespasiano, Brazil) using the same methods as the original samples (IMS95R and ICM40B). SGS Geosol is an ISO 17025 registered laboratory. Certified standards from OREAS were used to measure laboratory accuracy and precision. Supervision of the due dilignece assays was under the control of Mr. Hains.

He continued, "The average Heavy REE value is 145 ppm, or 13.93% of the total rare earths. In contrast, the Serra Verde project currently under construction in northern Goais State has total average REE values of 2,138 ppm (0.2138%)[1] but HREE values of only 155 ppm, or 7.26% of total rare earths. Thus, the PCH project has a relatively higher content of HREE in the deposit than Serra Verde."

"The overall assay values of samples obtained to date are considered comparable to other ionic clay type rare earth deposits in Brazil such as Serra Verde and Araxa," stated Stephen Burega, President of Appia.

"Such deposits generally have relatively low rare earth values compared to hard rock deposits but typically present more easily processed material with good recoveries and can thus be highly cost competitive against high-grade, hard rock rare earth projects. The relatively high assay values for Pr, Nd, Tb and Dy, the most valuable magnetic rare earth elements, are positive for development of the project," he concluded.

Next Steps for 2023

The proposed 2023 exploration program will include high resolution topographic surveying across the Eastern claim blocks followed by a reverse circulation (RC) drill program including approximately 300 holes at 100m x 100m spacing totalling 4,500 metres on Target #4. Additional auger drilling will further delineate the extension of the rare earths potential to the West of Target #4. The RC drill program is planned to reach an average depth of 15 meters per hole, and will be sampled at 1/2 meters intervals.

The available data indicates that there is considerable exploration potential throughout this large property. Significant areas in both the western and eastern portions of the property show high relative radiometric values indicative of potential rare earth mineralization but these areas remain untested by drilling. It is reasonable to expect that the overall potential of the project can be increased significantly with further work in these areas.

"Preliminary metallurgical test work has involved mineralogy studies at Actlabs and SGS Mineral Services in Canada and geometallurgical and flotation test work at the Federal University of Goiás ("UFG"). La, Nd and Nb were successfully floated in these tests, with recoveries of La and Nd typically averaging about 50% for the best collector conditions even without any up-front processing", according to Hains. "Importantly, the flotation concentrates averaged 127 ppm Th and 38 ppm U, indicating radioactivity issues associated with mineral processing should be very manageable."

Very preliminary leaching tests undertaken at SGS Mineral Services in Canada indicate the potential to successfully leach rare earths using ammonium sulphate, thus demonstrating the ionic clay nature of the mineralization. The Company advises that substantial additional metallurgical test work will be required as the project advances; however these very preliminary results do indicate that either flotation and/or leaching may be viable recovery schemes. It is likely that a combination of the two recovery processes may be required to maximise the recovery and produce a suitable concentrate as feed for further processing.

Appia's local partner has been active on the PCH project for the past 2 years, and the team has compiled a significant dataset including geophysics and geochemical results as well as auger, drill and trenching samples across 9 delineated targets on the Western limb of the project area. There remains more that 50% of the project area still to be explored and assessed for its potential.

Location

The PCH project is located approximately 30 km from Iporá, a medium size city in the state of Goiás, with a population of approximately 31,500 and well-developed infrastructure. The region around Iporá has significant ongoing mineral exploration and mining activity including active mines operated by Dundee Precious Metals and Yamana Gold. The property is well connected by a series of roads and is mainly used for farming. Local and community relations with mining and exploration companies including Appia's predecessors at PCH are excellent.

Background on the PCH Project

The Cachoeirinha Project (PCH Project) is located within the Tocantins Structural Province in the Brasília Fold Belt, more specifically, the Arenópolis Magmatic Arc. The PCH Project is 17,551.07 ha. in size and located within the Goiás State of Brazil. It is classified as an alkaline intrusive rock occurrence with highly anomalous REE and niobium mineralization. This mineralization is related to alkaline lithologies of the Fazenda Buriti Plutonic Complex and the hydrothermal and surface alteration products of this complex by supergene enrichment in a tropical climate. The positive results of the recent geochemical exploration work carried out to date indicates the potential for REEs and Niobium within lateritic ionic adsorption clays.

The technical content in this news release was reviewed and approved by Mr. Don Hains, P.Geo, Consulting Geologist, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The Company is currently focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property, as well as exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 113,837.15 hectares (281,297.72 acres) in Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in 12,545 hectares (31,000 acres), with rare earth element and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario.

Appia has 130.5 million common shares outstanding, 143.5 million shares fully diluted.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward- looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, visit www.appiareu.com

As part of our ongoing effort to keep investors, interested parties and stakeholders updated, we have several communication portals. If you have any questions online (Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn)please feel free to send direct messages.

To book a one-on-one 30-minute Zoom video call, please click here.

For further information, please contact:

Tom Drivas, CEO and Director: (cell) 416-876-3957 or (email) tdrivas@appiareu.com

Stephen Burega, President: (cell) 647-515-3734 or (email) sburega@appiareu.com

Updates on Prospecting at Its Alces Lake Project in Saskatchewan

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I.F) (FSE: A0I.MU) (FSE: A0I.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") is making significant progress in its helicopter-supported prospecting, mapping, and sampling programs with efforts focused on detailed regional ground exploration in the structural corridor south-southeast (SSE) of its Magnet Ridge Zone at Alces Lake, Saskatchewan.

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I.MU) (FSE: A0I.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce that, further to its press releases of March 7, 2023 and May 30, 2023, the Company has signed a Definitive Agreement (the "Definitive Agreement") with 3S LTDA ("3S"), Beko Invest Ltd. ("Beko"), Antonio Vitor Junior ("Antonio") and AZ125 Mineracao Ltda (the "Company") to acquire up to a 70% interest in the PCH Project (the "Transaction") located in the Tocantins Structural Province of the Brasília Fold Belt, Goiás State, Brazil (the "Property").

"Appia has taken a significant step in cementing itself among the upper tier of critical mineral explorers with today's announcement," stated Stephen Burega, President. "Brazil is emerging as a significant source of rare earths contained in ionic clays, and Appia's PCH project will further enhance this potential. The known rare earth element distribution at PCH should lead to favourable economics for processing; is easily on par with other ionic clay projects outside of Asia; and it contains relatively high levels of the magnetic REEs. Early-stage review of the rare element distribution indicates a high potential 'basket price' which is a positive indicator to advance the project. Once additional analysis is completed, a more detailed summary of known results will be shared with the market."

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2I) ("E-Tech" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Todd Burlingame as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company.

Todd Burlingame brings a wealth of experience and expertise to E-Tech Resources Inc. with a successful career spanning several resource development companies and major projects. Todd played a pivotal role in advancing rare earth element projects in Labrador, Canada. During his tenure, the project achieved significant milestones, including the publication of a Preliminary Economic Assessment, completion of advance ore processing test work, and completion of ore body delineation drill program for the purpose of establishing a measured resource for the project.

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to announce that its farm-in partner, North American Helium Inc. (" NAH "), has confirmed that NAH has spud the third farmout well at 12-11-05-10W3 (" Test Well #3 ") on farmout lands within Block 1 at Mankota in Saskatchewan, pursuant to a previously announced farmout arrangement (the " Farmout ") (see news releases dated October 21, 2022 and June 28, 2022 ). Test Well #3 is the third of seven wells to be drilled by NAH on HEVI lands by March 31, 2024. Test Well #3 is situated approximately 10 kilometers northwest of the NAH helium discovery at Mankota. NAH is responsible for 100% of the drilling costs for Test Well #3, while HEVI retains a 20% working interest in said well, supporting the Company's continued financial flexibility and capital conservation.

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to announce that its farm-in partner, North American Helium Inc. (" NAH "), has confirmed it will proceed with drilling five new wells pursuant to the enhanced farm-out agreement (the " Amended Farmout Agreement " or " Farmout ") and the seismic agreement (the " Seismic Agreement " or " SA "), both announced on October 21, 2022 .

Upcoming Drilling Catalysts and Key Dates

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the progress of its application for a mining permit for its Record Ridge Industrial Mineral Mine ("RRIMM" or the "Project") magnesium deposit located 10 kilometers southwest of Rossland, British Columbia.

First Provincial Mining Development Review Committee Meeting introduced the technical review process

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) announces that it has received notice from the Environmental Service Assessment ("SEA") in Chile of its decision to terminate the review of the Company's application for an environmental impact assessment of the Penco Module ("Project"), which was submitted by the Company on April 28, 2023 ("New EIA

The termination resulted from a request submitted by the National Forest Corporation (CONAF) to SEA to terminate the New EIA application process based on the findings of CONAF that there are six (6) undisclosed citronella mucronate, popularly known as "naranjillo" trees, located in the area of the Project. Naranjillo trees are considered "vulnerable species". Specifically, the New EIA did not include information relating to the naranjillo trees in question of which five (5) were found near the location of an existing access road that would require modification, and another was found within a local "native forest", in the area of the Project. Given the presence of such vulnerable species within the native forest, the forest would be considered a "preservation forest", restricting such trees from being cut down and thus requiring a change to the contemplated disposal area of the project. CONAF, which is a Chilean State-owned organization that is overseen and funded through the Ministry of Agriculture of Chile, contributes to the administration and development of the country's forestry sector.

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced market statistics for May 2023.

May 2023 Operating Statistics

