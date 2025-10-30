The Conversation (0)
October 29, 2025
Energy Technologies (EGY:AU) has announced Appendix 4C and Cover Ltr qtr ending 30 Sep 2025
02 December 2024
Energy Technologies
High-quality cable manufacturer and re-seller for the expanding energy and infrastructure markets Keep Reading...
28 August
EGY Appendix 4E
31 July
Appendix 4C and Cover Ltr qtr ending 30 June 2025
Energy Technologies (EGY:AU) has announced Appendix 4C and Cover Ltr qtr ending 30 June 2025Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
30 April
Appendix 4C and Cover Ltr qtr ending 31 March 2025
Energy Technologies (EGY:AU) has announced Appendix 4C and Cover Ltr qtr ending 31 March 2025Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
29 November 2024
Exclusive Interview: Energy Technologies CEO Nick Cousins
Energy Technologies (ASX:EGY) CEO Nick Cousins shared that the company is refocusing its business strategy, focusing on the burgeoning renewable energy sector in Australia. "We're looking at what is essentially a new business," said Cousins in an interview with the Investing News Network, highlighting the fundamental shift to capitalise on tailwinds supporting renewable energy... Keep Reading...
15h
Homerun Resources Inc. Rare Earth Element Separation Technology Partnership
Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has executed a binding Memorandum of Understanding ("MoU") with Magnum Mining & Exploration Limited ("Magnum") (ASX: MGU) (OTCQB: MGUFF), to jointly evaluate the application of... Keep Reading...
28 October
Q1 FY26 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C
Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Q1 FY26 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4CDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
27 October
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report
IODM Ltd (IOD:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
24 October
Tech Weekly: Cloud Providers, Tech Stocks Outperform as Earnings Season Rolls On
Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of the top tech news and biggest tech stocks driving the markets. Plus, we break down next week's market catalysts to watch to help you prepare for the week ahead.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news... Keep Reading...
24 October
Homerun Resources Inc. Financings Update
Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") announces that the Company has submitted its formal application for conditional approval of the previously announced $6-million financing with a single institutional investor. The Company is now awaiting... Keep Reading...
24 October
Torchlight Innovations Inc. Opens the Market
Duane Nelson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Torchlight Innovations Inc. (TSXV: RZL) ("Company"), and its executive management team, joined Omar Khafagy, Head Client Success, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture... Keep Reading...
