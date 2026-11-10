APME FX: AI, Oil and Chips Lead Its Investment Research

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Three years of APME FX analyses show artificial intelligence and energy dominate the investment firm's research coverage
Artificial intelligence, oil, and semiconductors are the industries APME FX analysts have covered most frequently. This follows from a review of all analytical outputs by APME FX between August 2023 and October 2026.
More than half of the analyses (56%) focused on a specific industry or listed company. Another 34% dealt with macroeconomics and central banks, and 9% were educational. The shares below refer to the industry-focused analyses.
AI software and platforms (31%): Alphabet, Oracle, Adobe, Alibaba, Tencent and IBM, together with the AI developers OpenAI and Anthropic. Alphabet's entry into the club of companies worth over USD 4 trillion and Anthropic's IPO filing, following its private valuation of USD 965 billion in May 2026, drew particular attention.
Oil and energy (22%): the Strait of Hormuz crisis, US–Iran clashes, the UAE's exit from OPEC and Marathon Petroleum's quarterly profit above USD 5 billion, but also the energy needs of AI data centres.
Semiconductors and AI infrastructure (17%): Nvidia, ASML, Micron, CoreWeave and Dell, whose AI server orders reached a record USD 60.9 billion.
Automotive (14%): Ford, the German and European car industry and electric mobility.
Consumer goods and industrials (6% each): Costco and Richemont; ABB, Siemens and ABM Industries.
"The shift over time is also telling. In 2023 and 2024 the analyses focused on European macroeconomics and investment basics. Since 2025, individual companies have dominated, and in 2026 oil and geopolitics joined AI as the leading theme," commented the trends Peter Svoren, Executive Director of APME FX.
About APME FX
APME FX Trading Europe Ltd is an investment firm based in Limassol, Cyprus, regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CIF licence No. 335/17). It provides brokerage and portfolio management services to clients in the European Union.
Warning! This marketing material is not, and must not be construed as, investment advice. Past data are not a guarantee of future returns. Investing in a foreign currency may affect returns due to exchange rate fluctuations. All securities transactions may result in both gains and losses. Forward-looking statements represent assumptions and current expectations that may not be accurate, or are based on the current economic environment, which may change. These statements do not guarantee future performance. APME FX Trading Europe Ltd. is a company regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC).
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