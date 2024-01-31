Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Antilles Gold

Antilles Gold Quarterly Report & Appendix 5B – 31 December 2023

Antilles Gold Limited (“Antilles Gold” or the “Company”) (ASX: AAU, OTCQB: ANTMF) is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report.

DEVELOPMENT OPPORTUNITIES IN MINERAL RICH CUBA

Antilles Gold is uniquely positioned to participate in two near-term gold mine developments, and in the exploration, and possible development of substantial copper prospects in Cuba, in joint ventures with the Government’s mining company, GeoMinera.

Exploration, and other pre-development activities on the copper projects could potentially be funded by part of the surplus cash flow expected to be generated by the near term development of the proposed Nueva Sabana gold-copper mine.

GOLD JOINT VENTURE

Minera La Victoria SA (“MLV”) was registered as a joint venture company in August 2020 to develop the largest known gold deposit in Cuba at La Demajagua on the Isle of Youth off the south west coast.

Since then, the scope of the joint venture has been expanded to include the development of the Nueva Sabana gold-copper mine in central Cuba, with Company ownership increased from 49% to 50%, and the possibility of a third gold development being considered.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Antilles Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.

Spartan Resources

Exceptional Gold Intercept at Base of New 952koz Resource – Deepest Assay to Date

16.65m @ 10.29g/t gold from 625.83m down-hole including 3.0m @ 52.03g/t shows wide, high-grade mineralisation continues

Spartan Resources Limited (“Spartan” or “Company”) (ASX: SPR) is pleased to report updated drilling and assay information from recent drilling at its 100%-owned Dalgaranga Gold Project (“DGP”) in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Magnetic Resources

Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Magnetic Resources NL (Magnetic or the Company) has released its Quarterly Cash Flow Report.


Keep reading...Show less
Magnetic Resources

Quarterly Report for the Quarter Ended 31 December 2023

Magnetic Resources NL (Magnetic or the Company) is pleased to announce an Updated Mineral Resource Estimate from its deposits in the Laverton and Homeward Bound area. The main deposits include Hawks Nest 9 (HN9), Lady Julie Central (LJC), Lady Julie North 4 (LJN4), Mount Jumbo and Homeward Bound South (Figure 2), which are all located in an area with well-endowed regional infrastructure including three processing plants within 35kms.

Keep reading...Show less

Franco-Nevada Declares Dividend Increase and Provides Details for Upcoming Release of Year-End 2023 Results

(in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated)

Franco-Nevada Corporation ("Franco-Nevada" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has raised its quarterly dividend and declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.36 per share payable on March 28, 2024 to shareholders of record on March 14, 2024 (the "Record Date"). The increased dividend will be effective for the full 2024 fiscal year. This is a 5.88% increase from the previous US$0.34 per share quarterly dividend and marks the 17th consecutive annual increase for Franco-Nevada shareholders. Canadian investors in Franco-Nevada's IPO in December 2007 are now receiving an effective 12.1% yield on their cost base.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Impact Minerals

Quarterly Cashflow Report

Impact Minerals Limited (ASX:IPT) has released its Quarterly Cash Flow Report.

Keep reading...Show less
Impact Minerals

Quarterly Activities Report

Impact Minerals Limited (ASX:IPT) is pleased to present its Quarterly Report.

Keep reading...Show less
Antilles Gold Limited
Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ending 31 December 2023

Quarterly Activity Report Quarter Ending 31 December 2023

HTM Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ending 31 December 2023

December 2023 Quarterly Activities Report

×