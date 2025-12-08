Anteros Metals Provides Corporate Update on Seagull Critical Minerals Project, Ontario

Anteros Metals Inc. (CSE: ANT) ("Anteros" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated October 9, 2025, the Company and Rift Minerals Inc. ("Rift") are moving ahead with a fully funded and fully permitted January 2026 deep drill program designed to evaluate a previously untested geophysical anomaly at the Seagull Critical Minerals Project (the "Project"), located approximately 80 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay, Ontario. Rift, as Operator, will conduct the drilling on this exploration-stage property, which is being evaluated for platinum group elements (PGEs), nickel, copper, hydrogen, and helium.

Anteros has raised a total of $824,530, consisting of $604,530 in flow-through funds and $220,000 in hard-dollar funds, pursuant to the press releases for Tranche 1 (November 3, 2025) and Tranche 2 (November 21, 2025). The Company was granted an option (the "Option") to acquire up to a 49% undivided interest in the Seagull Project.

To exercise the Option, Anteros has agreed to:

  • Underwrite the Phase 1 cost of a planned 1,350-metre drillhole (the "Drilling") to earn a contingent 20% interest in the Project ("Phase 1"). Rift has presented a drill plan and a budget of $600,000 to fully execute the Phase 1 deep drillhole;
  • Make a one-time upfront $50,000 cash payment to Rift prior to the commencement of drilling; and
  • Pending Phase 1 results, consider completing a second phase of exploration based on recommendations arising from Phase 1.

The planned deep drillhole is designed to test a low-velocity geophysical anomaly identified by Rift's Ambient Noise Tomography (ANT) survey, located beneath the Seagull mafic-ultramafic intrusion. This anomaly represents a subsurface zone of interest that has not previously been drill tested.

The drill program will also incorporate specialized downhole gas sampling, as historical drill records from 2001 documented the presence of gas encountered in a prior borehole on the intrusion. Gas testing and sample acquisition will be completed by LTD Production Services Ltd., under the direction of Edelgas Group: Rare Gas Consultants. Gas sampling is investigatory in nature and does not imply the presence of commercial gas resources.

ABOUT THE SEAGULL PROJECT

The Seagull Project is located approximately 80 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay, Ontario, and covers the interpreted mafic-ultramafic Seagull Intrusion within the Nipigon Basin. Historical exploration between 1998 and 2012 included airborne geophysical surveys and approximately 20,000 metres of diamond drilling, which reported disseminated to semi-massive sulphide mineralization containing nickel, copper, and platinum-group elements along parts of the intrusion's basal contact. These results are historical in nature and have not been independently verified by Anteros.

In 2024, Rift completed an Ambient Noise Tomography (ANT) survey to refine the internal geometry of the intrusion. The survey outlined contrasting velocity domains interpreted to reflect lithological and alteration variations. These interpretations have not been tested by drilling and remain unverified by Anteros. This news release represents the first public disclosure of the 2024 ANT survey results and is provided in accordance with NI 43-101 Section 3.5. The upcoming Phase 1 drillhole will provide the first subsurface evaluation of the deeper ANT anomaly.

QUALIFIED PERSON

The scientific and technical information in this news release relating to the Seagull Project was prepared by Rift Minerals Inc. and has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Geoff Heggie, P.Geo. (Ontario), a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101. This information has not been independently verified by Anteros Metals Inc. and is provided for geological context only.

ABOUT Anteros Metals Inc.

Anteros Metals Inc. is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing a pipeline of critical-minerals projects across Newfoundland and Labrador and select Canadian jurisdictions. The Company targets copper, nickel, zinc, and emerging strategic commodities that support the global energy transition. Immediate plans for its flagship Knob Lake Property include bringing the historical Fe-Mn Mineral Resource Estimate into current status and commencing baseline environmental and feasibility studies.

ABOUT RIFT MINERALS INC.

Rift Minerals Inc. is a private corporation based in Thunder Bay, Ontario, founded in 2024 by Steven Stares, Michael Stares, Cliff Hickman and Abraham Drost, M.Sc., P.Geo. (Ontario). Rift has completed early-stage exploration work on the Seagull Project, including an Ambient Noise Tomography (ANT) survey completed by Sisprobe, France. The resulting assessment report has been filed with the Ontario Ministry of Energy and Mines for assessment credit. Additional information about Rift Minerals Inc. is available through publicly accessible sources.

For further information:
Email: info@anterosmetals.com | Phone: +1-709-769-1151
Web: www.anterosmetals.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors:
Chris Morrison
Director
chris@anterosmetals.com | +1-709-725-6520
16 Forest Road, Suite 200, St. John's, NL, Canada A1X 2B9

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements herein include but are not limited to statements relating to the prospects for development of the Company's mineral properties, and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market and economic risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/277144

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

