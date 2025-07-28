Anteros Metals Initiates Channel Sampling at Havens Steady Following Grant Confirmation and Exploration Permit Approval

Anteros Metals Inc. (CSE: ANT) ("Anteros" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of a trenching and channel sampling program at its wholly-owned, road-accessible Havens Steady VMS Property ("Havens Steady" or the "Property") in central Newfoundland. This milestone follows confirmation of a Junior Exploration Assistance ("JEA") grant, and receipt of a provincial permit authorizing ten mechanical trenches and four ground supported drill holes.

Work is now underway at the Main Mineralized Zone ("MMZ"), where recent grab sampling confirmed high-grade lead-zinc-silver mineralization. Channel sampling of existing outcrop exposure will generate inaugural grade over width data for the MMZ zone, and will be followed by mechanized trenching to expose bedrock across key areas of the MMZ in addition to the highly-prospective northeastern extension area. The channel and trenching program will result in high-confidence targets slated to be drilled in 2025.

"The start of trenching and channel sampling at the MMZ marks an important step in systematically advancing Havens Steady," said Trumbull Fisher, CEO of Anteros Metals. "With strong provincial support through the JEA program and multiple high-grade surface discoveries already in hand, we're eager to define drill-ready targets and unlock the full potential of this underexplored VMS system."

BUILDING ON A SERIES OF HIGH-GRADE DISCOVERIES

Recent prospecting has validated the Property's critical mineral potential at multiple surface locations, including the MMZ and a newly identified northeast extension target. Results include a grab sample of 9.60% Zn, 1.56% Pb, 45.0 g/t Ag, and 0.57 g/t Au from the MMZ (see July 3, 2025 news release), and 2.17% Cu, 21.3 g/t Ag, and 0.22 g/t Au from angular float located along strike to the northeast of the MMZ in an undrilled area coincident with historical geophysical and soil anomalies (see June 16, 2025 news release). These sample locations are show on Figure 1.

STRATEGIC GOVERNMENT SUPPORT

Anteros' Letter of Intent was approved under the JEA 2025 program as a Critical Minerals Primary Exploration Target, recognizing the Property's alignment with provincial and federal priorities to secure domestic supplies of key metals. With up to $95,966 in non-dilutive funding already approved, this support significantly offsets early-stage costs while advancing shareholder value.

NEXT STEPS

Targeted trenching and channel sampling will continue at the Property into August. Pending results, the Company anticipates a Phase I drill program in Q3 2025 to test continuity and grade of the MMZ at shallow depths and along strike.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9885/260148_c121234a849089c6_002.jpg

Figure 1: 2025 Grab Sample1 Highlights at the Havens Steady Property

1 Grab samples are selected samples and may not represent true underlying mineralization. Sample assay details, QA/QC procedures, and Qualified Person sign-off are available in the Company's June 16 and July 3, 2025 news releases.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9885/260148_c121234a849089c6_002full.jpg

ABOUT THE PROPERTY

Located approximately 40 kilometres southeast of Buchans, the Havens Steady Property hosts a laterally extensive polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") system within the Storm Brook Formation of the Red Cross Group in the Exploits Subzone of the Dunnage Zone, a prolific metallogenic belt in central Newfoundland. The Property benefits from existing road infrastructure and proximity to hydroelectric power. The region hosts active exploration and world class VMS deposits including the past-producing Duck Pond Mine. The Company cautions that mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Property.

Since acquiring the Property in January 2024, Anteros has compiled an extensive historical dataset that includes airborne electromagnetic surveys, geochemical surveys, and over 15,000 metres of historical drilling. Documented mineralization includes sphalerite, galena, chalcopyrite, and bornite in high-grade polymetallic zones. The known system has a strike length of over a kilometre and remains open at depth. Learn more: www.anterosmetals.com/havens-steady.

QUALIFIED PERSON

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jesse R. Halle, P.Geo., an independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

ABOUT Anteros Metals Inc.

Anteros is a multimineral junior mining company applying data science and geological expertise to identify and advance critical mineral opportunities in Newfoundland and Labrador. The Company is currently focused on advancing four key projects across diverse commodities and development horizons. Immediate plans for their flagship Knob Lake Property include bringing the historical Fe-Mn Mineral Resource Estimate into current status as well as commencing baseline environmental and feasibility studies.

For further information please contact or visit:

Email: info@anterosmetals.com | Phone: +1-709-769-1151
Web: www.anterosmetals.com | Social: @anterosmetals

On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Chris Morrison
Director

Email: chris@anterosmetals.com | Phone: +1-709-725-6520 | Web: www.anterosmetals.com/contact

16 Forest Road, Suite 200, St. John's, NL, Canada A1X 2B9

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements herein include but are not limited to statements relating to the prospects for development of the Company's mineral properties, and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market and economic risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

