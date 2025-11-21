Anteros Metals Inc. Announces Closing of Final Tranche of Private Placement

Anteros Metals Inc. Announces Closing of Final Tranche of Private Placement

Anteros Metals Inc. (CSE: ANT) ("Anteros" or the "Company") announces that, further to its press releases dated October 7, 2025, and October 31, 2025, it has closed the final tranche of its non-brokered private placement through the issuance of 2,196,153 flow-through units (each, an "FT Unit") at a price of $0.065 per FT Unit, and 1,300,000 hard dollar units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.05 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $207,749.95 (the "Offering").

Each FT Unit was comprised of one common share, issued on a flow-through basis ("FT Share") and one-half of one whole common share purchase warrant, issued on a non-flow-through basis (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") at a price of $0.10 per Common Share for a period of two (2) years from date of issuance. The FT Shares will qualify as "flow-through shares" within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada), which also qualify for the Canadian government's Critical Mineral Exploration Tax Credit. Each Unit was comprised of one Common Share and one-half of one whole Warrant.

Gross proceeds raised from the Offering will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes. All securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance and the resale rules of applicable securities legislation.

In connection with the first and second tranches, the Company: (i) paid aggregate cash commissions of $16,042.50; and (ii) issued an aggregate of 228,308 finder's warrants (each, a "Finder's Warrant") to certain finders (the "Finders"). Each Finder's Warrant is exercisable to purchase one additional common share (each, a "Finder's Share") at a price of $0.10 per Finder's Share for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons as defined under applicable United States securities laws unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

ABOUT Anteros Metals Inc.

Anteros Metals Inc. is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing a pipeline of critical minerals projects across Newfoundland and Labrador and select Canadian jurisdictions. The Company is targeting copper, nickel, zinc, and emerging strategic commodities that support the global energy transition. Immediate plans for their flagship Knob Lake Property include bringing the historical Fe-Mn Mineral Resource Estimate into current status as well as commencing baseline environmental and feasibility studies.

For further information please contact or visit:

Email: info@anterosmetals.com | Phone: +1-709-769-1151
Web: www.anterosmetals.com | Social: @anterosmetals
Web: https://www.thunderbayexecutives.com/rift-minerals-inc

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Chris Morrison
Director

Email: chris@anterosmetals.com | Phone: +1-709-725-6520
Web: www.anterosmetals.com/contact

16 Forest Road, Suite 200, St. John's, NL, Canada A1X 2B9

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements herein include but are not limited to statements relating to the prospects for development of the Company's mineral properties, and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market and economic risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/275398

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Anteros MetalsANT:CCCSE:ANTBase Metals Investing
ANT:CC
Anteros Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Anteros Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Anteros Metals (CSE:ANT)

Anteros Metals

Science-based, diversified mineral exploration in Eastern Canada

Science-based, diversified mineral exploration in Eastern Canada Keep Reading...
Anteros Expands Surface Base and Precious Metal Mineralization at the Havens Steady VMS Property, Newfoundland

Anteros Expands Surface Base and Precious Metal Mineralization at the Havens Steady VMS Property, Newfoundland

Anteros Metals Inc. (CSE: ANT) ("Anteros" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from its first channel sampling program, which expands surface polymetallic mineralization at the Main Mineralized Zone ("MMZ") of its wholly-owned, road-accessible Havens Steady VMS Property ("Havens... Keep Reading...
Anteros Metals Inc. Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement

Anteros Metals Inc. Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement

Anteros Metals Inc. (CSE: ANT) ("Anteros" or the "Company") announces that, further to its press release dated October 7, 2025, it has closed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement through the issuance of 7,104,309 flow-through units (each, an "FT Unit") at a price of $0.065 per... Keep Reading...
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - ANT

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - ANT

Trading resumes in: Company: Anteros Metals Inc. CSE Symbol: ANT All Issues: Oui Resumption (ET): 11:15 AM CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market.... Keep Reading...
Anteros Metals Enters Definitive Agreement

Anteros Metals Enters Definitive Agreement

Anteros Metals Inc. (CSE: ANT) ("Anteros" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release of October 7, 2025, the Company and Rift Minerals Inc. ("Rift") have entered into an option and joint venture agreement (the "Agreement") dated October 8, 2025, pursuant to which... Keep Reading...
Anteros Metals Enters Into Letter of Intent and Announces Private Placement of up to $1 Million

Anteros Metals Enters Into Letter of Intent and Announces Private Placement of up to $1 Million

Anteros Metals Inc. (CSE: ANT) ("Anteros" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company and Rift Minerals Inc. ("Rift") have entered into a binding letter of intent (the "LOI") dated October 6, 2025, pursuant to which the Company has been granted an option (the "Option") to acquire a... Keep Reading...
Noble Mineral Closes its Non-Brokered Private Placement and Extends Warrants

Noble Mineral Closes its Non-Brokered Private Placement and Extends Warrants

(TheNewswire) Toronto, Ontario November 20, 2025 TheNewswire - Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSX-V:NOB, FRANKFURT: NB7, OTCQB:NLPXF) is pleased to provide the following updates. Private Placement Noble closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement... Keep Reading...
Osisko Intersects 138 Metres Averaging 1.45% Cu in South Extension at Gaspé

Osisko Intersects 138 Metres Averaging 1.45% Cu in South Extension at Gaspé

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX: OM,OTC:OMZNF ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce new drill results from the Gaspé Copper Project, located in the Gaspé Peninsula of Eastern Québec. Osisko Metals CEO Robert Wares commented: "These latest... Keep Reading...
Cathode Restart Approved by Cyprium Board

Cathode Restart Approved by Cyprium Board

Cyprium Metals (CYM:AU) has announced Cathode Restart Approved by Cyprium BoardDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
CuFe Ltd to Present at the Australian Rare Earths & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference November 19th

CuFe Ltd to Present at the Australian Rare Earths & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference November 19th

CuFe Limited (ASX:CUF), based in Perth, focused on Copper, Gold and Bismuth, today announced that Mark Hancock, Executive Director, will present live at the Australian Rare Earths & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on November 19th, 2025 DATE :... Keep Reading...
Canada One CEO to Present at 2025 MiningTech North America Conference and Expo, Vancouver, BC

Canada One CEO to Present at 2025 MiningTech North America Conference and Expo, Vancouver, BC

Canada One Mining Corp. (TSXV: CONE) (OTC Pink: COMCF) (FSE: AU31) ("Canada One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the CEO of the Company will be participating in the MiningTech North America Conference and Expo being held in Vancouver, British Columbia on November 20 and 21, 2025.Peter... Keep Reading...
Withdrawal of Share Purchase Plan

Withdrawal of Share Purchase Plan

Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced Withdrawal of Share Purchase PlanDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

Anteros Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Anteros Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Gold Mining and Processing Update

Heliostar Presents Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Skyharbour Engages Emerging Markets Consulting LLC for Marketing Contract

Noble Mineral Closes its Non-Brokered Private Placement and Extends Warrants

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Gold Mining and Processing Update

Oil and Gas Investing

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: 3D Energi Jumps on Twin Gas Discoveries

Gold Investing

Joe Cavatoni: Gold's Key Driver Now, Plus 2026 Catalysts to Watch

Precious Metals Investing

Heliostar Presents Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Energy Investing

Skyharbour Engages Emerging Markets Consulting LLC for Marketing Contract

Base Metals Outlook: Australia Edition

Base Metals Outlook: World Edition