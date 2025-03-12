Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Private Placements
SUBSCRIBE
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Anteros Advances Critical Mineral Targeting with AI-Assisted 3D Modelling at their Havens Steady VMS Property, Newfoundland

Anteros Advances Critical Mineral Targeting with AI-Assisted 3D Modelling at their Havens Steady VMS Property, Newfoundland

 Anteros Metals Inc. (CSE: ANT) ("Anteros" or the "Company") is excited to announce integration of advanced AI-assisted geochemical and lithological analysis into the 3D modelling of its Havens Steady Critical Mineral VMS Property (the "Property"), located near Buchans, Newfoundland. This innovative approach detects geochemical anomalies through AI-assisted K-means clustering, while enhancing deposit understanding by correlating mineralization with documented lithological units and alteration attributes. With additional modelling incorporating surficial data expected by the end of March, Anteros is poised to further refine and optimize its 2025 exploration program to prioritize high-potential drill targets.

AI-ASSISTED MODELLING HIGHLIGHTS

  • Advanced Targeting - AI-assisted K-means clustering, geochemical anomaly detection, and lithological classification enhance drill targeting by identifying key mineralization trends
  • Data Optimization - Automated AI algorithms systematically process and integrate geochemical and lithological datasets, improving interpretation efficiency while reducing human bias
  • Comparative Analysis - AI benchmarks Property geochemical and lithological data against established VMS deposit models, supporting data-driven exploration decisions
  • Cost Efficiency - AI-assisted analysis optimizes target prioritization, streamlining exploration workflows and improving efficiencies of field programs

PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS

  • Situated in a region renowned for significant Kuroko-type VMS deposits, known for their rich polymetallic characteristics and significant economic yields
  • Geologically consistent mineral deposit with a 1,000-meter strike length of Pb-Zn-Ag (±Cu-Au) mineralization
  • Road accessible and proximal to past-producing VMS mine-sites and infrastructure
  • Approximately 8,150 metres of historical drilling since 1986
  • Fully permitted for exploration diamond drilling from the Mineral Lands Division of Newfoundland and Labrador

ABOUT THE PROPERTY

The Property hosts a road-accessible Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide ("VMS") lead-zinc-silver ±copper-gold deposit located within the Central Mobile Belt of the Dunnage Zone, an established mining district in south-central Newfoundland, that is close to hydroelectric power (Figure 1). The region is underlain by sequences of Cambrian to Silurian volcanic and sedimentary rocks and related intrusive rocks.

The Property borders the Victoria Lake Supergroup, a complex assortment of several distinct volcanic sequences, some of which host world class VMS deposits. Notably, the past-producing Duck Pond VMS Mine, which had reserves of 4.078 million tonnes grading 3.29% Cu, 5.68% Zn, 59.3g/t Ag and 0.86g/t Au as well as additional inferred and measured 1.073 million tonnes of 3.04% Cu, 7.05% Zn, 71.2g/t Ag and 0.8g/t Au prior to mining in 2006 (Canadian Mining Journal, Aug 1, 2006). The Company cautions that mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization that may be hosted on the Property.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9885/244192_055168ecd48c89f0_002.jpg

Figure 1: Property Location (1:350,000 scale)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9885/244192_055168ecd48c89f0_002full.jpg

Since acquiring the Property in January 2024, Anteros has performed comprehensive digital compilation of historical exploration data. Compilation confirmed that previous geophysical work, including airborne electromagnetics, identified multiple conductive anomalies consistent with the presence of sulfide mineralization. Additionally, historic drill programs have outlined multiple zones of high-grade lead, zinc, silver, and copper mineralization demonstrated by the presence of sphalerite and galena with bornite and chalcopyrite in copper-rich zones. The known deposit area has a strike length of at least 1,000 metres and historic drilling shows mineralization extending to over 800 metres below surface. For more information on the Property, please visit Projects - Havens Steady on the Company webpage: www.anterosmetals.com/havens-steady.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Jesse Halle, P. Geo., an independent Qualified Person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical material contained in this news release.

ABOUT Anteros Metals Inc.

Anteros is a multimineral junior mining company using data science to target and acquire highly prospective deposits for exploration and development throughout Newfoundland and Labrador. The Company is currently focused on advancing four key projects across diverse commodities and development horizons. Immediate plans for their flagship Knob Lake Property include bringing the historical Fe-Mn Mineral Resource Estimate into current status as well as commencing baseline environmental and feasibility studies.

For further information please contact or visit:

Email: info@anterosmetals.com | Phone: +1-709-769-1151
Web: www.anterosmetals.com | Social: @anterosmetals

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Chris Morrison
Director

Email: chris@anterosmetals.com | Phone: +1-709-725-6520
Web: www.anterosmetals.com/contact

16 Forest Road, Suite 200
St. John's, NL, Canada
A1X 2B9

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements herein include but are not limited to statements relating to the prospects for development of the Company's mineral properties, and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market and economic risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/244192

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Anteros MetalsANT:CCCSE:ANTBase Metals Investing
ANT:CC
Anteros Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Anteros Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Anteros Metals (CSE:ANT)

Anteros Metals


Keep reading...Show less
Anteros Announces Application to JEA Program for Havens Steady Critical Mineral VMS Property, Newfoundland

Anteros Announces Application to JEA Program for Havens Steady Critical Mineral VMS Property, Newfoundland

Anteros Metals Inc. (CSE: ANT) ("Anteros" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has submitted a formal application under the 2025 Junior Exploration Assistance ("JEA") program for its 100%-owned Havens Steady Critical Mineral VMS Property ("Havens Steady or the "Property") in south-central Newfoundland (Figure 1). The Company's application seeks participation in both the Critical Mineral Assistance ("CMA") and Provincial Critical Mineral Assistance ("PCMA") funding streams, which provide enhanced rebates for critical mineral exploration activities in the province.

By leveraging these funding streams, Anteros aims to expand the known mineralization at Havens Steady and work toward defining a new critical mineral deposit for Newfoundland and Labrador.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Securities Exchange Reports January 2025 Performance Figures

Canadian Securities Exchange Reports January 2025 Performance Figures

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced market statistics for January 2025.

January 2025 Operating Statistics

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Securities Exchange Reports January 2025 Performance Figures

Canadian Securities Exchange Reports January 2025 Performance Figures

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced market statistics for January 2025.

January 2025 Operating Statistics

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Securities Exchange Reports January 2025 Performance Figures

Canadian Securities Exchange Reports January 2025 Performance Figures

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced market statistics for January 2025.

January 2025 Operating Statistics

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Anteros Initiates Critical Mineral Deposit Modelling at Their Havens Steady VMS Property in Newfoundland

Anteros Initiates Critical Mineral Deposit Modelling at Their Havens Steady VMS Property in Newfoundland

Anteros Metals Inc. (CSE: ANT) ("Anteros" or the "Company") is pleased to announce commencement of inaugural 3D modeling at its 100%-owned critical-mineral-bearing Havens Steady Property (the "Property"). The Property boasts a road-accessible Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide ("VMS") lead-zinc-silver ±copper-gold deposit, is close to hydroelectric power, and is located in an established mining district in south-central Newfoundland. Modelling of recently-digitized historical data will allow for effective targeting of zone extensions and the identification of wider and higher-grade zones, including areas of copper-gold enrichment. Follow-up exploration is scheduled for late spring and early summer 2025.

PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver47 Closes Additional Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Silver47 Closes Additional Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA) ("Silver47" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of an additional tranche (the "Additional Tranche") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") (as set out in the Company's news releases dated February 19 and 24, 2025). Pursuant to the closing of the Additional Tranche, the Company issued 4,155,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.50 each for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $2,077,500. The Company anticipates completing the balance of the Private Placement on or around March 19, 2025 or as may be determined by the Company.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Reprocessing of Magnetics Complete

Reprocessing of Magnetics Complete

Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced Reprocessing of Magnetics Complete

Download the PDF here.

Prismo Metals Announces Closing of Debt Settlement

Prismo Metals Announces Closing of Debt Settlement

(TheNewswire)

Prismo Metals Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - March 10 2025 Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE:PRIZ, OTCQB: PMOMF) ( " Prismo " or the " Company " ) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced debt settlement transactions with certain creditors of the Company (the " Creditors "), pursuant to which the Company has issued to the Creditors an aggregate of 4,451,175 common shares of the Company (" Common Shares ") at issue prices ranging from $0.075 to $0.23 per Common Share in full and final settlement of accrued and outstanding indebtedness in the aggregate amount of approximately $464,409 (the " Debt Settlement ").

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver47 Commences Trading on OTC Markets Under the Ticker Symbol OTCQB: AAGAF

Silver47 Commences Trading on OTC Markets Under the Ticker Symbol OTCQB: AAGAF

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA) ("Silver47" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, effective March 10, 2025, its shares will commence trading on the OTCQB Venture Market under the ticker symbol AAGAF. This milestone marks a key step in the Company's growth strategy and enhances its visibility to U.S. investors.

The quotation on the OTCQB® is a significant development for Silver47, as it broadens the Company's investor base and increases access to the U.S. market. With a focus on precious and base metals exploration, at its flagship Red Mountain Project in Alaska, the quotation will facilitate Silver47's continued growth and further support its upcoming exploration and development activities.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ramp Metals Announces Receipt of Exploration Drill Permits

Ramp Metals Announces Receipt of Exploration Drill Permits

Ramp Metals Inc. (TSXV: RAMP) ("Ramp Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has received the necessary permits from the Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment to commence exploration drilling at its flagship Rottenstone SW property.

The Company plans to drill three unique mineralized targets on the property (Figure 1), focusing on the gold discovery of 73.55 g/t Au over 7.5m that was identified in drillhole Ranger-01. The Ramp Metals team will be mobilizing to the property on March 12, 2025.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NFM: Sale of Broken Hill East Project to Impact Minerals

NFM: Sale of Broken Hill East Project to Impact Minerals

Impact Minerals Limited (IPT:AU) has announced NFM: Sale of Broken Hill East Project to Impact Minerals

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

Anteros Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Anteros Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

CG1 restructures Black Birch Lease and extends SPP

Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate 45MT Tanbreez Rare Earth Project Greenland

Cobre Secures $25M BHP Investment for Botswana Copper Exploration

Silver47 Closes Additional Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Related News

Tech Investing

CG1 restructures Black Birch Lease and extends SPP

resource investing

Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate 45MT Tanbreez Rare Earth Project Greenland

Copper Investing

Cobre Secures $25M BHP Investment for Botswana Copper Exploration

Platinum Investing

WPIC: Forecast Points to Continued Platinum Shortage in 2025

Battery Metals Investing

AMERICAN SALARS LITHIUM PORTFOLIO HEDGED AMID TRUMP TARIFF CONCERNS

silver investing

Compelling New 2km-Long Target with Links to Known Outcropping Veins

Precious Metals Investing

AC Drilling Commences on Priority Targets at Ferke Project

×