Answerthink® Receives 2026 North America SAP® Partner Award for SAP Business Data Cloud Success

The award was presented at SAP's North America Partner Summit 2026
Answerthink ® a Hackett Group Company (NASDAQ: HCKT), today announced it is the recipient of an SAP ® Partner Award North America 2026 for SAP Business Data Cloud Success. Awards were presented by SAP (NYSE: SAP) to the top-performing SAP partners in the North America region that have made outstanding contributions to driving digital transformation for businesses that use SAP solutions. Recipients of this year's awards have been in partnership with SAP helping customers adopt innovation easily, gain results rapidly, grow sustainably and run more simply with SAP solutions.
"Winning this award is a proud moment for our entire team, but more than anything it reflects the confidence our clients have placed in us," said John McGrath, principal and managing director, SAP Solutions at Answerthink ® . "For nearly 30 years, Answerthink ® has been a trusted SAP partner – and our commitment to that partnership has never been stronger. SAP Business Data Cloud is an exciting frontier for our clients, and we're honored that SAP recognizes the work we're doing to help them harness its full potential."
Selected from SAP's wide-ranging partner base, nominations for the SAP Partner Awards were based on internal SAP sales data. A steering committee composed of regional and global SAP representatives determined winning partners in each category according to numerous criteria such as sales achievement and performance. Awards were presented in a variety of categories, including overall sales, innovation, technology, services and solution-specific areas.
"Our success in North America is driven by the strength of our collaborations. Throughout 2025, we focused on empowering our partners to lead with innovation, leveraging RISE and GROW with SAP to solve our customers' most complex challenges," said Annie Busch, chief commercial officer, Partners and Alliances at SAP. "The partners we honor today have shown incredible dedication to our shared vision, demonstrating that when we are fully aligned, we can accelerate growth for businesses of every size. I am proud to celebrate an ecosystem that remains as resilient as it is innovative."
Founded in 1997 as an SAP consultancy, Answerthink ® has been a cornerstone of the SAP partner ecosystem in North America for nearly three decades. The company was among the first 12 SAP partners in North America authorized to resell SAP software – a distinction that reflects the depth of its technical expertise and the trust SAP placed in Answerthink ® from the earliest days of the partnership. That foundation has only grown stronger over time, with multiple SAP Pinnacle Awards, including Value-Added Reseller of the Year, followed by the SAP North America Award for Partner Excellence in Service in 2024 and the SAP North America Award for Partner Excellence in Indirect Marketing in 2025.
"SAP Business Data Cloud gives our clients something they've always needed – a unified, intelligent foundation for their data that connects seamlessly with the SAP solutions they already rely on," said Richard Rodriguez, associate principal, SAP Business Data Cloud and Analytics at Answerthink ® . "Our team has invested deeply in understanding this platform inside and out, and the results we're seeing for clients make that investment worthwhile. This award is a great acknowledgment of our work, but the real reward is watching our clients unlock new levels of insight and performance."
Answerthink ® received its award during Kick-off 2026 – a gathering of SAP executives, SAP field employees and partners.
About Answerthink ®
Answerthink ® , a division of The Hackett Group ® (NASDAQ: HCKT), is an SAP Platinum Partner that develops and offers partner solutions, including industry-specific software, analytics, mobility, cloud services, training, and support. It also uses SAP technologies such as SAP S/4HANA ® to implement efficient and composable solutions for the digital transformation of intelligent enterprises. Learn more at www.answerthink.com .
About The Hackett Group ®
The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT) is an ROI-led, AI enterprise transformation firm that helps clients enable AI world-class performance. Its experts and engineers leverage proprietary AI delivery platforms – Hackett AI XPLR™ , ZBrain™ , XT™, AIXelerator™ and AskHackett™ – to accelerate and enhance the delivery of the company's solutions and services.
The AI platforms are powered by the company's domain-specific Hackett Solution Language Model informed by Hackett Process and Performance Intelligence – including Digital World Class ® benchmark metrics, best-practice process flows and service delivery model solution frameworks, which accelerate and enhance the delivery of its services. The Hackett Group's proprietary insights are based on benchmarking results from leading global organizations, including 98% of Dow Jones Global Titans, 97% of the Dow Jones Industrials and 90% of the Fortune 100. Visit www.thehackettgroup.com
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