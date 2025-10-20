Anixa Biosciences Announces Issuance of Chinese Patent Covering Breast Cancer Vaccine Technology

Expands global intellectual property coverage in markets with high breast cancer incidence

New patent will provide IP protection of Breast Cancer Vaccine in China into 2040

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. ("Anixa" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ANIX), a biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer, today announced that the Chinese National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) has issued Patent Number ZL2020800215666, covering key aspects of the Company's breast cancer vaccine technology.

Anixa's breast cancer vaccine, developed in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic, represents a novel approach to the prevention and treatment of breast cancer. Anixa's vaccine is based on immunizing against human α-lactalbumin, a protein associated with lactation that is aberrantly expressed in certain types of breast cancer. This "retired" protein vaccine strategy aims to selectively prime the immune system to prevent tumor formation while avoiding harm to normal tissue. The vaccine was invented at Cleveland Clinic, and this patent—along with others related to this technology—has been exclusively licensed to Anixa Biosciences.

This patent issuance builds upon the Company's broad and expanding intellectual property portfolio, extending foundational patent protection for the breast cancer vaccine program into the 2040s in multiple jurisdictions throughout the world. By reinforcing its global patent estate, Anixa is laying the groundwork for future international development and commercialization strategies.

"This newly issued patent further demonstrates the novelty and potential of our breast cancer vaccine," stated Dr. Amit Kumar, Chairman and CEO of Anixa Biosciences. "As we continue advancing clinical development in the U.S., this patent further strengthens our ability to pursue strategic global opportunities in regions with a high incidence of breast cancer."

A Phase 1 clinical trial of Anixa's breast cancer vaccine has been recently completed and Cleveland Clinic will present full clinical results at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium on December 11, 2025.

About Anixa Biosciences, Inc.
Anixa is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer. Anixa's therapeutic portfolio consists of an ovarian cancer immunotherapy program being developed in collaboration with Moffitt Cancer Center, which uses a novel type of CAR-T, known as chimeric endocrine receptor-T cell (CER-T) technology. This technology is differentiated from other cell therapies as the natural ligand of the FSHR receptor, FSH, binds to the FSHR receptor on the tumor cell instead of an antibody fragment. Moffitt is a world leader in cancer immunotherapy treatments, pioneering next-generation cell therapies such as CAR-T, and tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) to harness the power of the immune system. The Company's vaccine portfolio includes vaccines being developed in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic to treat and prevent breast cancer and ovarian cancer, as well as additional cancer vaccines to address many intractable cancers, including high incidence malignancies in lung, colon, and prostate. These vaccine technologies focus on immunizing against "retired" proteins that have been found to be expressed in certain forms of cancer. The breast and ovarian cancer vaccines were developed at Cleveland Clinic and exclusively licensed to Anixa. Cleveland Clinic is entitled to royalties and other commercialization revenues from the Company related to these vaccine technologies. Anixa's unique business model of partnering with world-renowned research institutions on all stages of development allows the Company to continually examine emerging technologies in complementary fields for further development and commercialization. To learn more, visit www.anixa.com or follow Anixa on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements that are not historical fact may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical facts, but rather reflect Anixa's current expectations concerning future events and results. We generally use the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "likely," "will" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including those concerning our expectations, involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in "Item 1A - Risk Factors" and other sections of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented in this press release.

Contact:
Mike Catelani
President, COO & CFO
mcatelani@anixa.com
408-708-9808

