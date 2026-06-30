Andean Precious Metals Announces Results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Andean Precious Metals Corp. (TSX: APM,OTC:ANPMF) (OTCQX: ANPMF) ("Andean" or the "Company") today announced the voting results from the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on Tuesday June 30, 2026.
A total of 102,512,780 common shares were voted at the Meeting, being 68.06% of the Company's total issued and outstanding common shares. A majority of shareholders voted in favor of the management resolutions brought before the Meeting, including:
Election of Directors:
|Nominee
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Withheld
|% Withheld
|Alberto Morales
|90,977,500
|91.63%
|8,305,049
|8.37%
|Grant Angwin
|93,162,992
|93.84%
|6,119,557
|6.16%
|Felipe Canales
|93,305,504
|93.98%
|5,977,045
|6.02%
|Michele Ashby
|99,223,804
|99.94%
|58,745
|0.06%
|Ramiro Villarreal
|98,269,368
|98.98%
|1,013,181
|1.02%
|Stephen Altmann
|99,280,881
|99.99%
|1,668
|0.01%
Other Matters:
|Motion
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Withheld/Against
|% Withheld
|Set the number of Directors at six (6)
|102,481,523
|99.97%
|31,257
|0.03%
|Appointment of Ernst & Young as Auditors
|102,492,062
|99.98%
|20,718
|0.02%
About Andean Precious Metals
Andean is a growing precious metals producer focused on expanding into top-tier jurisdictions in the Americas. The Company owns and operates the San Bartolome processing facility in Potosí, Bolivia and the Golden Queen mine in Mojave, California, and is well-funded to act on future growth opportunities. Andean's leadership team is committed to creating value; fostering safe, sustainable and responsible operations; and achieving its ambition to be a multi-asset, mid-tier precious metals producer.
For more information, please contact:
Juan Carlos Sandoval
Chief Financial Officer
jcsandoval@andeanpm.com
T. +1 (832) 425-6662
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303338