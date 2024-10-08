Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Top 4 Largest Lithium Reserves by Country (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

SIRONA BIOCHEM Poised for Profitability in 2025 with Anti-Aging Product Rollout

In Search of Alternative Financing for Critical Minerals Projects

Black Mountain: Strategy & Drilling Plans

40% Increase in Indicated Resource in Gold Domain and 60% in Copper Domain for Nueva Sabana Deposit

CHARBONE Hydrogen Expands Expertise with Strategic Partnership to Lead in White Hydrogen Sector

Trillion Energy Initiates Velocity String Program

Saga Metals

SAGA:CA

Albemarle Corporation

ALB

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (SQM)

SQM:NYE

Vertex Minerals

VTX:AU
Nickel Investor Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Copper Outlook Report

Anax Metals (ASX:ANX)

Anax Metals Limited (ASX: ANX) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Anax Metals Limited (‘ANX’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of ANX, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Friday, 11 October 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

ASX Compliance

Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Anax Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

ANX:AU
Anax Metals Limited
Anax Metals (ASX:ANX)

Anax Metals Limited


Keep reading...Show less
Bars of copper.

Austral Resources' Positive Scoping Study Expands Copper Pipeline

Austral Resources (ASX:AR1) released the results of a positive scoping study conducted by independent consultant ERM Australia on Friday (October 4).

The study focused on several of the company's key deposits, namely Lady Annie, Lady Brenda, Mount Clarke and Flying Horse.

The study found that Austral could mine approximately 128,000 tonnes of contained copper from these deposits using two methods. The majority, about 112,000 tonnes, would be processed via flotation.

Additionally, the total includes about 15,600 tonnes of contained copper oxide, as well as transitional ore, that can be mined and processed on-site at Austral’s Mt Kelly solvent extraction-electrowinning (SX/EW) processing facility.

Keep reading...Show less

Ero Copper to Release Third Quarter 2024 Operating and Financial Results on November 5, 2024

Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) (the "Company") will publish its third quarter 2024 operating and financial results on Tuesday, November 5, 2024 after market close. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 11:30am Eastern time (8:30am Pacific time).

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Hudbay Reaches a Mutually Agreed Settlement in Longstanding Civil Lawsuits Related to Former Guatemala Operations

Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay" or the "company") (TSX, NYSE: HBM) today announced that it has reached a final settlement with all plaintiffs in three civil lawsuits brought against the company regarding alleged actions that occurred in Guatemala in 2007 and 2009. This settlement concludes all outstanding legal matters related to Hudbay's former activities in Guatemala. Hudbay was named in the civil suits because of its ownership of the Fenix nickel project, which was acquired in 2008. In one of the lawsuits, brought by 11 female plaintiffs, the allegations against the Guatemalan company that owns the project predate Hudbay's ownership. In 2011, Hudbay divested itself of its holdings in Guatemala and has had no operations there since that time.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Ero Copper Reports Temporary Power Disruption at the Tucumã Operation Following Severe Windstorm

Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) ("Ero" or the "Company") announces that its Tucumã Operation has experienced a temporary power disruption following a severe localized windstorm that occurred in the southwest region of the Carajás Mineral Province in Pará State, Brazil on October 5, 2024. The Company's workforce is safe, and there has been no damage to infrastructure at the Tucumã Operation.

The regional power grid, including the main 230kV transmission line servicing the region, sustained damage during the storm, resulting in a loss of power to more than 200,000 residents as well as major industrial users. Power has since been fully restored to residential communities and partially restored to industrial consumers. The owner and operator of the transmission line has advised that full power restoration to industrial consumers, including the Company's Tucumã Operation, is expected within two weeks.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Map showing Queensland, Australia.

Northern Queensland’s Rich Copper Resource

Copper is a versatile metal that has a long list of commercial and industrial uses. Australia has 11 percent of world reserves of copper and the state of Queensland, particularly its northern region, produces more than 20 percent of Australia’s copper output. This high-quality copper is refined to 99.99 percent purity.

As electrification and decarbonization efforts ramp up around the world, Northern Queensland and its rich deposits and well-developed mining infrastructure will continue to be a copper hub. Government programs to bolster copper mining, smelting and refining will support the industry even further.

Copper is considered a critical mineral by many jurisdictions around the world as it’s an essential component in green energy products and infrastructure. Demand for copper is expected to double by 2050, which is triggering investments in copper at all levels of the supply chain worldwide.

Keep reading...Show less
Chilean flag.

Capstone's Mantoverde Reaches Commercial Production, Expansion Feasibility Study Released

Americas-focused miner Capstone Copper (TSX:CS,ASX:CSC,OTC Pink:CSCCF) announced two pieces of news from its Mantoverde development project in Chile on Tuesday (October 1).

The company reported that it has achieved commercial production at the site, and followed up with the release of a feasibility study for its Mantoverde optimized brownfield expansion project.

Mantoverde reached commercial production on September 21 after its mill operated for 30 consecutive days at an average of 75 percent of its nameplate throughput, which stands at 32,000 metric tons (MT) of ore per day.

Keep reading...Show less

Anax Metals Limited
​​Placement and Convertible Loan Financing to Further Advance the High-Grade Reward Gold Mine

Antilles Gold Limited (ASX: AAU) – Trading Halt

Project Update: Lake Hope High Purity Alumina (HPA) Project, WA

Strong In-Fill Drilling Results Pave Way for Upgrade of Cornerstone Theia Deposit at Mandilla

Gold Investing

​​Placement and Convertible Loan Financing to Further Advance the High-Grade Reward Gold Mine

Gold Investing

Antilles Gold Limited (ASX: AAU) – Trading Halt

Gold Investing

Project Update: Lake Hope High Purity Alumina (HPA) Project, WA

Gold Investing

Strong In-Fill Drilling Results Pave Way for Upgrade of Cornerstone Theia Deposit at Mandilla

Lithium Investing

Drilling to Commence at Big Bell North Gold Project

Base Metals Investing

Vertex Minerals Limited Placement and Convertible Loan to Further Advance Reward

Gold Investing

John Feneck: 5 Factors to Consider When Buying Junior Mining Stocks

×