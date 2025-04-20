Castle Minerals (ASX:CDT)

Analyst Spotlight: Castle Minerals' Path to Significant Gold Discovery in Ghana

A recent research report by Terra Studio highlights Castle Minerals’ (ASX:CDT) investment value proposition as a gold exploration company with significant potential in Ghana's gold-rich region. With an enterprise value of just AU$3.4 million, Terra Studio considers Castle Minerals significantly undervalued given its promising drill results, strong government support for its graphite project, and potential for continued discoveries amid record-high gold prices.

The Terra Studio report from April 14, 2025, outlines several compelling reasons why Castle Minerals presents an attractive investment opportunity.

Castle Minerals' Kpali gold projectinvestingnews.com

Key Highlights from the Report:

Strategic Location and Recent Discoveries
Castle's projects are located in northern Ghana, which hosts several major gold deposits including Cardinal Resources' 5.1 Moz Namdini deposit. The company's Kpali gold project has confirmed robust mineralization with impressive drill results including 12 m at 8.29 grams per ton (g/t) gold and 9 m at 4.81 g/t gold, while the Kandia gold project has demonstrated promising continuity with results like 7 m at 3.36 g/t gold.

Geological Advantage
The report emphasizes that Castle's Kpali area sits at the convergence of two major fertile greenstone belts and three regional-scale structures that host multi-million-ounce deposits in the region – a geological setting similar to higher-valued projects in West Africa.

Strong Leadership and Financial Position
The company is led by Stephen Stone, who previously grew the nearby Black Volta gold project to 2.80 million ounces of mineral resources. Following a recent AU$3 million placement, Castle Minerals is well-funded to continue its exploration activities.

Additional Value in Graphite
Castle also owns the Kambale graphite project, one of the highest-grade graphite projects in Africa with a mineral resource of 22.4 million tonnes at 8.6 percent total graphitic carbon. The Ghanaian government has expressed strong support, with the country's sovereign fund signing a term sheet to invest approximately US$2 million to advance the project.


For the full analyst report, click here.

This content is intended only for persons who reside or access the website in jurisdictions with securities and other applicable laws which permit the distribution and consumption of this content and whose local law recognizes the scope and effect of this Disclaimer, its limitation of liability, and the legal effect of its exclusive jurisdiction and governing law provisions [link to Governing Law section of the Disclaimer page].

Any investment information contained on this website, including third party research reports, are provided strictly for informational purposes, are general in nature and not tailored for the specific needs of any person, and are not a solicitation or recommendation to purchase or sell a security or intended to provide investment advice. Readers are cautioned to seek the advice of a registered investment advisor regarding the appropriateness of investing in any securities or investment strategies mentioned on this website.

asx stocksasx:cdtgold investinggraphite investingGold Investing
CDT:AU
Castle Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Castle Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Castle Minerals (ASX:CDT)

Castle Minerals


Keep reading...Show less

Advancing strategic gold exploration assets in Ghana’s prolific Upper West region

Letter to Option Holders

Letter to Option Holders

Castle Minerals (CDT:AU) has announced Letter to Option Holders

Download the PDF here.

Next Phase of Drilling to Commence at Kpali Gold Project

Next Phase of Drilling to Commence at Kpali Gold Project

Castle Minerals (CDT:AU) has announced Next Phase of Drilling to Commence at Kpali Gold Project

Download the PDF here.

Castle Raises $3 Million to Accelerate Ghana Gold Drilling

Castle Raises $3 Million to Accelerate Ghana Gold Drilling

Castle Minerals (CDT:AU) has announced Castle Raises $3 Million to Accelerate Ghana Gold Drilling

Download the PDF here.

Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Castle Minerals (CDT:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

1 ounce gold bullion bar on top of US$100 bill and Tax Form 1040.

US Capital Gains Tax Guide for Gold and Silver Investors

As gold and silver continue to prove their worth as sound investments, market participants should know how precious metals investments are taxed in the US.

While the majority of gold and silver investing comes with a certain degree of taxation, there are different levels of tax based on how market participants decide to invest in these precious metals, how long the investments are held for and the investors individual tax bracket.

Read on for a breakdown of the taxes associated with investing in gold and silver bullion, ETFs and stocks, as well as the forms involved with reporting precious metals investments.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold coin stacks with up arrow.

Gold Price Hits New Record, Breaking US$3,300 for First Time

The gold price reached yet another record high on Wednesday (April 16), breaking US$3,300 per ounce.

The precious metal has gained significant momentum since the beginning of the year. In trading on Wednesday it surged past the US$3,200 mark, climbing as high as US$3,354.10 per ounce. The price retreated below the US$3,300 mark on Thursday (April 17).

The rise comes after statements from US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell made at the Economic Club of Chicago on Wednesday. In his remarks, he said that he expects US President Donald Trump's tariff policy to negatively impact US economic growth and further fuel inflation.

Keep reading...Show less
Three gold bars on price chart with magnifying glass.

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Gold has long been considered a store of wealth, and the price of gold often makes its biggest gains during turbulent times as investors look for cover in this safe-haven asset.

The 21st century has so far been heavily marked by episodes of economic and sociopolitical upheaval. Uncertainty has pushed the precious metal to record highs as market participants seek its perceived security. And each time the gold price rises, there are calls for even higher record-breaking levels.

Gold market gurus from Lynette Zang to Chris Blasi to Jordan Roy-Byrne have shared eye-popping predictions on the gold price that would intrigue any investor — gold bug or not.

Keep reading...Show less
Maritime Drills 5.5 gpt Gold over 29.8 metres, Including 73.0 gpt Gold over 1.5 metres at the Hammerdown Gold Project

Maritime Drills 5.5 gpt Gold over 29.8 metres, Including 73.0 gpt Gold over 1.5 metres at the Hammerdown Gold Project

Maritime Resources Corp. (TSXV: MAE) (OTC Pink: MRTMF) ("Maritime" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional drill results from a grade control drill program at the Hammerdown Gold Project. Hammerdown is located in the Baie Verte mining district of Newfoundland and Labrador, near the towns of King's Point and Springdale.

Highlights:

Keep reading...Show less
Advancing Monument Gold Project - Exploration Update

Advancing Monument Gold Project - Exploration Update

Verity Resources Limited (ASX:VRL) (Verity or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities and strategy at its 100%-owned Monument Gold Project, located in the prolific Laverton gold district of Western Australia. The Company is advancing a pipeline of highly prospective gold targets across the Monument Project as part of its strategy to define a larger, higher-confidence gold resource base in one of Australia’s most active gold belts. The Monument Gold Project comprises 195km2 of highly prospective greenstone, along strike of Genesis Minerals (GMD:ASX) 3.3Moz Laverton Gold Project

Keep reading...Show less
B2Gold First Quarter 2025 Financial Results - Conference Call Details

B2Gold First Quarter 2025 Financial Results - Conference Call Details

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO, NYSE AMERICAN: BTG, NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") will release its first quarter 2025 financial results after the North American markets close on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

B2Gold executives will host a conference call to discuss the results on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Castle Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Castle Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Westport Announces Annual General and Special Meeting and Timing of Q1 2025 Financial Results

Finlay Minerals Enters into Earn-In Agreements with Freeport for its PIL & ATTY Properties

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - FYL

Finlay Minerals Enters into Earn-In Agreements with Freeport for its PIL & ATTY Properties

Related News

Tech Investing

Westport Announces Annual General and Special Meeting and Timing of Q1 2025 Financial Results

Copper Investing

Finlay Minerals Enters into Earn-In Agreements with Freeport for its PIL & ATTY Properties

Copper Investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - FYL

Copper Investing

Finlay Minerals Enters into Earn-In Agreements with Freeport for its PIL & ATTY Properties

Base Metals Investing

Forte Minerals Engages Trion Communications GmbH for European Investor Awareness

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Gold Corp. Provides Update on Chachas General Assembly

Precious Metals Investing

Pinnacle Provides Progress Report on Field Work at El Potrero Gold-Silver Project and Grants Incentive Stock Options

×