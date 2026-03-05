AMGEN TO PRESENT AT THE LEERINK PARTNERS 2026 GLOBAL HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

AMGEN TO PRESENT AT THE LEERINK PARTNERS 2026 GLOBAL HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) will present at the Leerink Partners 2026 Global Healthcare Conference at 9:20 a.m. ET on Wednesday, March 11, 2026. Peter Griffith, executive vice president and chief financial officer at Amgen, and Jasper van Grunsven, senior vice president of rare disease at Amgen, will participate in a fireside chat at the conference. The webcast will be broadcast over the internet simultaneously and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public. 

The webcast, as with other selected presentations regarding developments in Amgen's business given by management at certain investor and medical conferences, can be found on Amgen's website, www.amgen.com, under Investors. Information regarding presentation times, webcast availability and webcast links are noted on Amgen's Investor Relations Events Calendar. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event. 

About Amgen  
Amgen discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers innovative medicines to fight some of the world's toughest diseases. Harnessing the best of biology and technology, Amgen reaches millions of patients with its medicines. 

More than 45 years ago, Amgen helped establish the biotechnology industry at its U.S. headquarters in Thousand Oaks, California, and it remains at the cutting edge of innovation, using technology and human genetic data to push beyond what is known today. Amgen is advancing a broad and deep pipeline and portfolio of medicines to treat cancer, inflammatory conditions, rare diseases, heart disease and obesity and obesity-related conditions.  

Amgen has been consistently recognized for innovation and workplace culture, including honors from Fast Company and Forbes. Amgen is one of the 30 companies that comprise the Dow Jones Industrial Average®, and it is also part of the Nasdaq-100 Index®, which includes the largest and most innovative non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market based on market capitalization.  

For more information, visit Amgen.com and follow Amgen on XLinkedInInstagramYouTubeFacebookTikTok and Threads

CONTACT: Amgen, Thousand Oaks 
Elissa Snook, 609-251-1407 (media)
Casey Capparelli, 805-447-1746 (investors)  

Amgen Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Amgen) (PRNewsFoto/)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amgen-to-present-at-the-leerink-partners-2026-global-healthcare-conference-302705704.html

SOURCE Amgen

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

AmgenAMGNnasdaq:amgn
AMGN
