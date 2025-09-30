Amex Exploration Commences Feasibility Study at Perron

Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AMX,OTC:AMXEF) (FSE: MX0) (OTCQX: AMXEF) ("Amex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the company has commenced work on the Feasibility Study ("FS") for the first phase of its envisaged operation as outlined in the recently released updated Preliminary Economic Study ("PEA") (please see press release dated September 04, 2025) on the Perron gold project (the "Project"), located near the towns of Normétal and Valcanton in the province of Quebec, Canada.

The Feasibility Study, expected to be completed by Q1 2026, will cover Phase 1 of the Project and envisage the following mining scenario as presented in the above referenced PEA:

  • A four- to five-year 1,000 tonnes per day (t/d) contract mining, toll-milling operation located in the Abitibi region, leveraging the area's existing infrastructure and multiple operating processing plants;

  • A low initial capital cost estimate of $146.1M, which is partially offset from pre-production revenues of $68.6M for a net Initial CAPEX of $77.5M;

  • Average annual gold production exceeding 100,000 oz gold (Au) with an All in Sustaining Cost (AISC) of US$1,165/oz Au;

  • An average diluted head grade of 10.07 grams per tonne (g/t).

Victor Cantore, President and CEO of Amex Exploration commented, "Following the robust economics outlined in our recent PEA, we have made the strategic decision to advance directly to a full Feasibility Study for the Perron Asset. Focusing only on Phase 1 of the project will accelerate the project development, positioning AMEX as a near term producer."

Cantore continued, "Given the strong technical and economic parameters demonstrated in the PEA, we are confident that the Feasibility Study will position us to move swiftly into the permitting phase, as well as secure project financing and advance toward development."

Amex will be collaborating with various Quebec based consulting firms to construct the Feasibility Study on the Perron Project, including Evomine Consulting Inc., Norda Stelo, Soutex Inc., A2GC and Hydro Ressources.

A second Feasibility Study for Phase 2 production will commence at a later date. The staged production strategy derisks the project, simplifies the permitting process, accelerates time to revenue (targeting 2028) and minimizes shareholder dilution, with Phase 2 mine construction financed from free cash flow generated during Phase 1 production.

Qualified Persons

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Aaron Stone, P. Geo. (OGQ 2170 and PGO 3708) for the Perron West Project in Ontario and Jérôme Augustin P.Geo. Ph.D., (OGQ 2134) for the Perron Project in Quebec (collectively, the "Qualified Persons").

About Amex

Amex Exploration Inc. has made significant high-grade gold discoveries, along with copper-rich volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) zones, at its 100%-owned Perron Gold Project, located approximately 110 kilometres north of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The project comprises 117 contiguous claims (45.18 km²) and hosts both bulk-tonnage and high-grade gold mineralization styles.

When combined with the adjacent Perron West Project-which includes 48 claims (17.37 km²) in Quebec and 35 claims (134.55 km²) in Ontario-the consolidated land package spans a district-scale 197.52 km². This extensive property lies within highly prospective geology favourable for both high-grade gold and VMS mineralization.

The project benefits from excellent infrastructure: it is accessible by a year-round road, located just 20 minutes from an airport, and approximately 8 km from the town of Normétal. It is also in close proximity to several milling operations owned by major gold producers.

For further information please contact

Victor Cantore
President and Chief Executive Officer
Amex Exploration: +1-514-866-8209

Keep up-to-date with Amex Exploration developments and join our online communities on X, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than of historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including, without limitation, planned exploration programs, the expected positive exploration results, the extension of mineralized zones, the timing of the exploration results, the ability of the Company to continue with exploration programs, the availability of the required funds to continue with the exploration and the potential mineralization or potential mineral resources are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "to earn", "to have', "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, failure to meet expected, estimated or planned exploration expenditures, failure to establish estimated mineral resources, the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, general business and economic conditions, changes in world gold markets, sufficient labour and equipment being available, changes in laws and permitting requirements, unanticipated weather changes, title disputes and claims, environmental risks as well as those risks identified in the Company's annual Management's Discussion and Analysis. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described and accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Overview

Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV:AMX,FRA:MX0,OTCQX:AMXEF) is a junior resource company focused on building ounce and making high-grade gold discoveries at its 100%-owned Perron Gold property located in Canada’s premier mining jurisdictions such as Quebec and Ontario. The Perron property is located in the heart of Canada’s gold production in Quebec’s Abitibi Greenstone Belt. In addition to Perron, Amex’s portfolio includes three other properties focused on gold and base metals in the Abitibi region.

As the second-largest gold producer in Canada, Quebec consistently ranks as one of the most attractive mining jurisdictions in the world due in large part to its mining-friendly policies, ease in obtaining permits, high-quality infrastructure and extensive mineral wealth. The excellent mining infrastructure in Quebec and the Abitibi region where Amex operates helps to keep drilling costs low. The province is home to the country’s largest gold mine, the Canadian Malartic, which is one of more than 100 mines forged within the Abitibi. The belt is recognized as one of the world’s largest and most productive mineral repositories, having produced more than 180 million ounces of gold.

At Perron, Amex Exploration discovered three high-grade gold zones in 2019, now known as the Eastern Gold zone, the Gratien Gold zone, and the Grey Cat zone. The discoveries in these zones were significant in grade, with the Eastern gold zone giving up notable assays of 56.75 g/t gold over 8.5 meters, 29.44 g/t gold over 8.50 meters, 269.33 g/t gold over 1.35 meters and 393 g/t gold over 1.7 meters. These three active exploration zones remain open at depth and along strike allowing for plenty of exploration upside and opportunities to build ounces in known gold zones.

Amex Exploration is in the middle of a fully-funded 100,000-meter drill program with approximately 40,000 meters of drilling completed in 2019 and another 60,000 meters planned for 2020. While the main focus will be on defining and expanding the three main zones of known mineralization, 20,000 meters of planned drilling will be aimed at numerous regional targets that share similar geological features to the known gold zones. The current exploration program aims to provide the basis for a maiden NI 43-101 resource estimate on the project. Amex’s end goal for Perron is to build up ounces quickly in order to become a potential acquisition target.

At the helm of Amex Exploration is a team of proven mine finders and capital market professionals. Executive Chairman of the Board Dr. Jacques Trottier has more than 30 years of experience in mining exploration including time as CEO of Sulliden Exploration where he grew the Shahuindo mines in Peru into a 3 million ounce gold asset. Sulliden merged with Rio Alto, transforming Rio Alto into a mid-tier producer which later merged with Tahoe Resources. President and CEO Victor Cantore has more than 20 years of advisory and leadership experience as an investment advisor with management roles at both public and private companies. During his career, Cantore has organized and structured numerous equity and debt financings, mergers and acquisitions, joint venture partnerships and strategic alliances. Victor was instrumental in securing recent financings that enable Amex recent drilling success. Vice President Exploration Kelly Malcolm is a professional geologist with extensive precious metals exploration experience. He was recently involved in the discovery and delineation of Detour Gold’s high-grade 58N gold deposit.

Amex Exploration Company Highlights

  • Large 100-percent-owned land position in mining-friendly Quebec.
  • More than 15 kilometers of prospective faults in an underexplored section of the Abitibi greenstone belt.
  • Regional geology and drilling suggest there is an opportunity to host multiple deposits of various types, including orogenic gold and gold-rich polymetallic VMS systems on the property.
  • Current exploration program aims to provide a basis for maiden NI 43-101 resource estimate.
  • An experienced management team of proven mine finders.
  • Tight capital structure that is well-capitalized; Eric Sprott is the largest strategic shareholder with 12 percent of shares; management holds a combined 13 percent of shares.
  • One of the top-performing TSX stocks of 2019.

High-Grade Gold Discoveries in Quebec’s Abitibi Greenstone Belt

Amex Reports Copper-Rich VMS Intercepts with Values of up to 2.86% CuEq over 6.40 m Including 4.81% CuEq over 1.60 m from QF Zone

Amex Reports Copper-Rich VMS Intercepts with Values of up to 2.86% CuEq over 6.40 m Including 4.81% CuEq over 1.60 m from QF Zone

Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AMX) (FSE: MX0) (OTCQX: AMXEF) ("Amex or the Company") is pleased to announce assay results from new follow-up drillholes on the copper rich volcanogenic massive sulphide ('VMS') QF Zone. The QF Zone occurs along the Normétal Mine Horizon which is a kilometric tuffaceous unit that hosts the nearby past-producing Normétal Mine as shown in Figure 1. See Figures 2 & 3 for a plan map and longitudinal section of the drill intercepts and Figure 4 for photos of the polymetallic sulfide mineralization.

Highlights include:

Amex Exploration Announces Participation in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, Canada's First Tier I Mining Conference

Amex Exploration Announces Participation in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, Canada's First Tier I Mining Conference

Amex Exploration (TSXV: AMX) (FSE: MX0) (OTCQX: AMXEF) has made multiple high grade gold discoveries in the prolific mining region of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Quebec. Amex, is pleased to announce that it will be participating in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, which will be held IN PERSON and will take place on June 19-21, 2022, at the Fairmont Chateau Frontenac and Voltigeurs de Quebec Armoury in Quebec City, Canada.

Kelly Malcolm will be presenting at 9:00 AM ET on June 20th. Management from Amex Exploration will also be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the three-day conference. Interested parties should contact Nancy Larned at nlarned@vidconferences.com to inquire about registering to attend.

Amex Reports 15.85 M of 15.52 g/t Au and 11.00 M of 11.27 g/t Au from High Grade Zone Expansion Drilling

Amex Reports 15.85 M of 15.52 g/t Au and 11.00 M of 11.27 g/t Au from High Grade Zone Expansion Drilling

Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AMX) (FSE: MX0) (OTCQX: AMXEF) ("Amex or the Company") is pleased to announce assay results from a number of drill holes focused on expansion drilling of the High Grade Zone ("HGZ"), part of the Eastern Gold Zone ("EGZ"), of the Perron Project as shown in Figure 1. Today's drill results demonstrate that the HGZ is expanding along strike, outside of the main high grade central ore shoot.

Highlights include:

Amex Reports on AGM and Provides Corporate Update

Amex Reports on AGM and Provides Corporate Update

Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AMX) (FSE: MX0) (OTCQX: AMXEF) ("Amex or the Company") announces that shareholders have approved of all resolutions brought before them at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held on May 10, 2022. A total of 24,177,225 shares were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting, representing approximately 23.72% of the Corporation's outstanding shares.

The following Board members stood for re-election and were duly re-elected: Victor Cantore, Pierre Carrier, Bryan Coates, Yvon Gélinas, Anik Gendron, Luisa Moreno, André Shareck, and Jacques Trottier. These directors will hold office until the next annual meeting or until their successors are elected or appointed or a director vacates office in accordance with the by-laws of the Corporation.

Amex Reports 30.90m of 11.57g/t Au from Eastern Denise Expansion Zone and 10.10m of 3.71g/t Au from the E2 Gold Zone

Amex Reports 30.90m of 11.57g/t Au from Eastern Denise Expansion Zone and 10.10m of 3.71g/t Au from the E2 Gold Zone

Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AMX) (FSE: MX0) (OTCQX: AMXEF) ("Amex or the Company") is pleased to announce a total of 9 drill holes focused on near surface and on-strike expansion as well as definition drilling of the Denise Zone ("Denise"), part of the Eastern Gold Zone ("EGZ"), of the Perron Project. In addition, the Company is also pleased to report 11 drills holes from the newly discovered E2 Gold Zone ("E2"). See Figure 1 for a plan view of the geology of the EGZ. In addition, Amex would like to remind shareholders of its Annual General Meeting and corporate update which is scheduled for Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 10:00 AM Eastern time and will be made available via webcast in consideration of current Covid 19 Government guidelines.

Golconda Gold (TSXV:GG)

Golconda Gold: Advancing Gold Production in Tier 1 Gold Jurisdictions in South Africa and the US

Steve Barton: Gold, Silver, Uranium — Price Targets and Key Levels to Watch

Steve Barton: Gold, Silver, Uranium — Price Targets and Key Levels to Watch

Steve Barton, host of In It To Win It, shares his next price targets for hot sectors like gold, silver and uranium, also highlighting undervalued areas that investors may want to rotate toward.

"Everyone's really excited about gold and silver and uranium right now, (but) I think you've got to look at what's really cheap, what's the next thing to move," he explained.

Stack of gold bars with graph line in the background.

Gold Price Breaks US$3,800 as US Government Shutdown Looms

Gold's record-setting rise continued on Monday (September 29) as the price broke US$3,800 per ounce.

After spending the summer months consolidating, the yellow metal began pushing higher toward the end of August. It quickly took out US$3,500 and continued on past US$3,600, US$3,700 and now US$3,800.

The yellow metal is up over 10 percent in the last month, and about 44 percent year-to-date.

Keep reading...Show less
Golconda Gold

Golconda Gold


Magnifying glass over Barrick Mining website with stock chart background.

Barrick’s Bristow Steps Down Following Hemlo Sale and Mali Challenges

After nearly seven years leading Barrick Mining (TSX:ABX,NYSE:B), CEO Mark Bristow has stepped down.

Since the company’s 2019 merger with Randgold Resources, Bristow has overseen the integration of the two companies, as well as significant investments in Barrick’s gold and copper assets.

The firm returned US$6.7 billion to shareholders under Bristow and cut net debt by US$4 billion. Its most recent quarter shows strong operating results, healthy cashflow, an increased quarterly dividend and robust share price performance.

Keep reading...Show less
Metal Bank

Binding Agreement Signed with HAS

Metal Bank Limited (ASX:MBK) (‘MBK’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to advise that following completion of due diligence by both parties, a binding Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) has now been signed with Hastings Technology Metals Ltd (ASX:HAS) (HAS) for the acquisition of the gold assets of HAS, (subject to conditions precedent including shareholder approvals) (Proposed Acquisition).
