Amerigo's Minera Valle Central Receives Prestigious 2025 Circular Awards in Chile

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSX: ARG,OTC:ARREF; OTCQX: ARREF) ("Amerigo" or the "Company") is proud to announce that Minera Valle Central ("MVC") the Company's 100% owned operation located near Rancagua, Chile, has been awarded the 2025 Circular Awards in the Energy Challenge category, a leading recognition in Chile for circular economy practices. This prestigious award highlights organizations that show measurable impact in sustainability, innovation and leadership.

"This award is a testament to the dedication and ingenuity of our team at MVC. Circularity is at the heart of our business model, and our recognition at a national level reinforces the importance of what we do—not just for our company, but for the communities and environment we serve. We are proud to lead by example and will continue to innovate for a more sustainable future", said Aurora Davidson, Amerigo's President and CEO.

MVC received this award for its Energy and Environmental Liabilities Transformation project. This project integrates three strategic dimensions: copper and molybdenum recovery from tailings, energy efficiency in production processes and systematic application of circular economy principles. By recovering additional copper from the fresh and historic tailings generated by Codelco's El Teniente mine, MVC converts an environmental liability into a valuable asset. The use of these tailings as a production input reduces energy consumption, emissions and the use of natural resources. The project incorporates state-of-the-art technology, continuous operational optimizations and robust energy governance based on indicators and traceability.

The Circular Awards, created by Fundación Desafío Circular, are the leading national recognition for circular economy initiatives in Chile. Winners are selected by a panel of 25 sustainability experts who evaluate projects in various thematic categories. In 2025, MVC was chosen as the winner in the Energy Challenge category, which highlights projects with notable advances in energy efficiency, emissions reduction, smart energy use and contribution to industrial decarbonization.

Amerigo congratulates the entire MVC team on this outstanding achievement and thanks the Circular Awards organizers for promoting sustainability and circular-economy practices across Chile.

About Amerigo and Minera Valle Central ("MVC")

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is an innovative copper producer with a long-term relationship with Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile ("Codelco"), the world's largest copper producer.

Amerigo produces copper concentrate and molybdenum concentrate as a by-product at the MVC operation in Chile by processing fresh and historic tailings from Codelco's El Teniente mine, the world's largest underground copper mine. Tel: (604) 681-2802; Web: www.amerigoresources.com ; TSX: ARG,OTC:ARREF; OTCQX: ARREF.

Contact Information
Aurora Davidson Graham Farrell
President and CEO Investor Relations
(604) 697-6207 (416) 842-9003
ad@amerigoresources.com graham@northstarir.ca

Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Amerigo Resources Ltd.ARG:CATSX:ARGBase Metals Investing
ARG:CA
The Conversation (0)

Amerigo Resources Ltd.

Keep Reading...
Group Eleven Drills New Mineralized Zone South of Main Discovery Trend at Ballywire, Returning 7.3m of 5.2% Zn+Pb, 10 g/t Ag , Incl. 3.8m of 7.3% Zn+Pb, 14 g/t Ag

Group Eleven Drills New Mineralized Zone South of Main Discovery Trend at Ballywire, Returning 7.3m of 5.2% Zn+Pb, 10 g/t Ag , Incl. 3.8m of 7.3% Zn+Pb, 14 g/t Ag

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG,OTC:GRLVF) (OTCQB: GRLVF) (FSE: 3GE) ("Group Eleven" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the latest two step-out drill holes from its Ballywire discovery ("Ballywire") at the 100%-owned PG West Project ("PG West"), Republic of Ireland. Highlights:... Keep Reading...
Empire to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference

Empire to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference

Empire Metals Limited (AIM: EEE, OTCQX: EPMLF), announces that Greg Kuenzel (Finance Director) will present live at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Day Conference in partnership with OTC Markets and hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on December 4 th at 9am ET. The... Keep Reading...
Copper Quest Partners with ExploreTech for AI-Driven Resource Exploration and Development

Copper Quest Partners with ExploreTech for AI-Driven Resource Exploration and Development

Copper Quest Exploration Inc. (CSE: CQX,OTC:IMIMF; OTCQB: IMIMF; FRA: 3MX) (" Copper Quest " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce it has entered into a strategic partnership with U.S. based Exploration Technologies Inc. (" ExploreTech ") to deploy generative artificial intelligence across... Keep Reading...
Noble Plans a Diamond Drill Program in the Timmins Area

Noble Plans a Diamond Drill Program in the Timmins Area

(TheNewswire) Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - December 1, 2025 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSX-V:NOB, FRANKFURT: NB7, OTCQB:NLPXF) is pleased to announce the signing of a drill contract for 1000 meters in two holes located in Carnegie Township near Timmins,... Keep Reading...
Corazon Mining Limited (ASX: CZN) – Trading Halt

Corazon Mining Limited (ASX: CZN) – Trading Halt

Trading in the securities of Corazon Mining Limited (‘CZN’) will be halted at the request of CZN, pending the release of an announcement by CZN. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of:the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 3... Keep Reading...
Hastings Acquisition to proceed – CEO Appointed

Hastings Acquisition to proceed – CEO Appointed

Metal Bank Limited (‘MBK’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to advise that following the approval of shareholders of Hastings Technology Metals Ltd (Hastings) to the in-specie distribution of MBK Consideration Shares at the Hastings Annual General Meeting held on 28 November 2025, all conditions... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Rio Silver Acquires Second High-Potential Silver-Lead-Zinc Project in Central Peru

Cartier Cuts 16.2 g/t Au over 3.5 m included in 5.9 g/t Au over 11.0 m at Contact ; Extends Multiple High-Grade Gold Zones Near Surface

NevGold Intercepts Highest-Grade Oxide Antimony At Bullet Zone Discovery: 5.51% Antimony Over 4.6 Meters Within 4.00 g/t AuEq Over 41.1 Meters at Limo Butte, Nevada

Blackrock Silver Announces Final Assays from Eastern Expansion Drill Program at Tonopah West

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Rio Silver Acquires Second High-Potential Silver-Lead-Zinc Project in Central Peru

Precious Metals Investing

Cartier Cuts 16.2 g/t Au over 3.5 m included in 5.9 g/t Au over 11.0 m at Contact ; Extends Multiple High-Grade Gold Zones Near Surface

Precious Metals Investing

NevGold Intercepts Highest-Grade Oxide Antimony At Bullet Zone Discovery: 5.51% Antimony Over 4.6 Meters Within 4.00 g/t AuEq Over 41.1 Meters at Limo Butte, Nevada

Gold Investing

Blackrock Silver Announces Final Assays from Eastern Expansion Drill Program at Tonopah West

Gold Investing

Theia Grade Control Confirms Geological Interpretation

Lithium Investing

Why SQM Says Social Dialogue is Key to Sustainable Lithium

Gold Investing

Centurion Minerals Ltd. Announces Grant of Management Cease Trade Order