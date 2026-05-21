Amerigo Resources Announces Successful Completion of MVC Supervisors' Union Negotiation

  • New agreement reinforces MVC's leadership position as an employer of choice in Chile

  • 3-year collective agreement with Supervisors will run from January 8, 2027 to January 8, 2030

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSX: ARG,OTC:ARREF) (OTCQX: ARREF) ("Amerigo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its 100%-owned subsidiary, Minera Valle Central ("MVC"), has completed an anticipated negotiation with its 74-member Supervisors' Union. The result is a new three-year collective agreement that will become effective on January 8, 2027 and will continue through January 8, 2030.

"Completing this negotiation ahead of schedule and in a constructive environment is a positive outcome for both MVC and the Supervisors' Union. It reflects the quality of the working relationship we have built, and our shared interest in maintaining stable, uninterrupted operations," said Aurora Davidson, President and CEO of Amerigo Resources.

The Supervisor's Union negotiation was carried out under an "anticipated negotiation" process. In Chile, this process allows the parties to address the terms of the next collective agreement well in advance of the statutory timeline.

The process was completed in record time, reflecting a constructive and collaborative approach from both MVC and the Supervisors' Union. By reaching an agreement ahead of schedule, the parties have fully eliminated the risk of labour disruption associated with the 2027 bargaining period, including the potential for strike action.

MVC also has in place a collective agreement with its Operators' Union with a term from October 29, 2025 to October 29, 2028.

MVC views this outcome as consistent with its long-standing approach to labour relations, based on mutual respect, transparency and a shared commitment to operational continuity. Advancing and completing the negotiation in advance allowed both parties to engage productively and focus on long-term stability. The new collective agreement provides a clear framework for the parties in the future and reinforces MVC's ability to operate with continuity and predictability.

About Amerigo and MVC

Amerigo is an innovative copper producer with a long-term relationship, through its fully-owned subsidiary Minera Valle Central ("MVC"), with Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile ("Codelco"), the world's largest copper producer.

Amerigo produces copper concentrate and molybdenum concentrate as a by-product at the MVC operation in Chile by processing fresh and historic tailings from Codelco's El Teniente mine, the world's largest underground copper mine. Tel: (604) 681-2802; Web: www.amerigoresources.com; Listing: ARG: TSX.

Contact Information

Aurora Davidson
President and CEO
(604) 697-6207 
ad@amerigoresources.com 		Graham Farrell
Investor Relations
(416) 842-9003
graham@northstarir.ca

 

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298209

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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