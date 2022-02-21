GamingInvesting News

Americas Cardroom today announced that one of its casino players racked up $750,000 in net winnings in January. The US-facing poker site revealed that a VIP player named LIKI03 won the money playing the aptly named Jackpot Bank slot machine, which is available at ACR's Slots Ride Along casino.

"While we're best known for our record-breaking tournaments like the $10 Million Venom, you don't have to play poker to win big at Americas Cardroom," stated Michael Harris , company spokesman. "With a wide range of slot machines, table games, and sports bets to choose from, just about anyone can have a shot at winning, no matter what game they play. It's always great to see someone win three-quarters of a million dollars, especially one of our VIPs!"

According to Americas Cardroom, LIKI03 is known for placing bets as large as $150 on a single spin. While playing Jackpot Bank last month, LIKI03 hit the bonus, won $2,250 on her first bonus spins, and then earned 10 more free spins with a 5X multiplier.

Using her bonus spins, LIKI03 landed four credit card symbols with a 7X wild that boosted the multiplier to 7X, awarding her $14,000 . With just two bonus spins to go, LIKI03 hit four gold bars with a 15x multiplier. That single bonus brought her bonus balance up from $21,550 to $171,650 .

Just two days later, LIKI03's luck continued and the VIP player hit five gold bars with a 3X multiplier to win another $150,000 , which is the big Jackpot Bank prize outside of the bonus round. By the end of the month, LIKI03 had accumulated $750,000 in net winnings.

Americas Cardroom has released a video highlighting LIKI03's winning streak. It's available on the company's YouTube channel here: https://youtu.be/T6SFkgWU2h8

For more information about Americas Cardroom's three casinos, sportsbook and poker room, visit americascardroom.eu .

About Americas Cardroom
Americas Cardroom joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, Americas Cardroom offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

Media Contact:
Dylana Reyes
1-877-314-4195
330208@email4pr.com

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Pocketful of Quarters Officially Launches with First and Only Compliant and Interoperable Video Game Currency for the Metaverse

- Leading blockchain gaming project, Pocketful of Quarters (POQ), officially launched today following two years in stealth mode, and announced a strategic partnership with Klaytn, Kakao's global public blockchain project. POQ will be a part of Klaytn's $500M Growth Fund, which will accelerate the adoption of its universal gaming token, Quarters, and the Klaytn platform. Quarters is the first and only compliant and interoperable game token on the blockchain and is accessible across more than 100 games and platforms. This partnership will enable a connected metaverse, empower players to move seamlessly between virtual worlds, all while providing a new digital currency that unleashes gameplay.

Pocketful of Quarters Officially Launches with First and Only Compliant and Interoperable Video Game Currency for the Metaverse

"Players want the metaverse to be fun, safe and interoperable, but today's video games are fragmented, with millions of incompatible virtual currencies and experiences," said Michael Weiksner , co-founder and CEO of POQ. "Our partnership with Klaytn will help accelerate our ambitious plans to create the interoperable game token for the metaverse."

Klatyn, backed by Kakao, is the largest public blockchain that is dedicated to working with the best gaming publishers in Asia and around the world, bringing fast, affordable and high throughput transactions. As Klaytn's first acceleration partner in the United States , POQ will help support adoption with grants for developers and other owners of video games through Klaytn's $500M Growth Fund.

"Our video game partners tell us that they want a blockchain toolkit that is compliant and makes sense to implement," says David Shin , Head of Global Adoption at Klatyn. "With its historic SEC no action letter and simple API, POQ is our integration partner to bring video games and the metaverse to the Klaytn blockchain."

Quarters is a game-agnostic, digital utility token designed for the sole purpose of gameplay that empowers players with the freedom and agility to move from one game to another. The cross-platform currency also offers greater flexibility to developers over how they build, distribute, monetize and cross-market games, ultimately empowering them to create rich, new multiplayer experiences without losing creative and economic control to publishers. Additionally, POQ offers Q2 tokens, unique governance and burn tokens that allow investors to participate in revenue through the sale of Quarters. Q2 tokens give players, influencers, developers and investors the ability to help govern the new Quarters multiverse.

For more information, visit www.poq.gg .

About Pocketful of Quarters
Pocketful of Quarters (POQ) is taking back video games for players with its Quarters, a game and platform agnostic digital currency that enables players to seamlessly move tokens and assets between games and utilize them across hundreds of gaming titles and genres. Quarters is the first-ever token to receive an SEC no-action letter for a blockchain token, making them both safe and compliant. Additionally, with POQ's patented Zero-click transfer technology, players can earn and spend blockchain and crypto tokens just by taking actions within games.

Backed by an all-star team of advisors like Michelle Phan (Co-Founder of Ipsy) and Chris Cross (Formerly of Blizzard Entertainment, THQ, EA, and DreamWorks Interactive), Pocketful of Quarters aims to empower players with choice and transform the way they play with a universal currency across all games.

About Klaytn Foundation
Klaytn is a public blockchain focused on the metaverse, gamefi, and the creator economy. Officially launched in June 2019 , it is the dominant blockchain platform in South Korea and is now undergoing global business expansion from its international base in Singapore .

These business expansion activities are supported by the $500M USD Klaytn Growth Fund, which aims to grow the ecosystem of companies built on Klaytn. The fund is managed and disbursed by Klaytn Foundation, a Singapore -based non-profit organization established in August 2021 .

TGS Esports Signs Non-Binding Letter of Intent for Reverse Takeover and Agreement for $1,000,000 Loan

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

TGS Esports Inc. (" TGS " or the " Company ") (TSXV: TGS) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent dated February 16, 2022 with respect to a potential business combination (the " Transaction ") with certain subsidiaries (the " Media Subsidiaries ") of an arm's length entertainment, travel and media company (the " MediaCo ") which would result in a reverse takeover of the Company by the shareholders of MediaCo. The final structure and terms of the Transaction have not yet been finalized, and remain subject to conditions including due diligence of the parties and receipt by the parties of tax, corporate, and securities law advice.

Esports Entertainment Group's EGL Club Clash to be Aired Worldwide on ESTV

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) ("EEG" or the "Company") announced today that its EGL Club Clash program will be aired worldwide on EsportsTV ("ESTV"). EGL Club Clash gives fans the opportunity to play on behalf of their favorite professional sports organization to prove which team has the greatest gamers.

EGL Club Clash includes gamers representing the National Football League's New England Patriots, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts, and Los Angeles Chargers; the National Basketball Association's Cleveland Cavaliers; and Major League Soccer's Philadelphia Union and New England Revolution.

Metaversal Partners with Crypt TV to Launch "Monster Fight Club," NFTs Inspired by Popular Characters from the Crypt TV Universe

Metaversal today announced its partnership with Crypt TV the television horror studio with a Youtube subscriber base that is almost 4-million strong. The companies will launch Monster Fight Club a collection of 10,000 NFTs inspired by Crypt TV's Monster Universe, allowing fans to own a monster and benefit from the success of its IP. With Monster Fight Club, Crypt TV will evolve from a Web2 company to a Web3 one, fully embracing NFTs as the future of IP creation and ownership.

Founded in 2015 by Jack Davis and Eli Roth , Crypt TV's Monster Universe has grown to television, podcasts, live events and more with GIRL IN THE WOODS on Peacock directed by Krysten Ritter and film with CHHORII debuting as the #1 film in India for Amazon Prime. Crypt TV monsters were featured at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Orlando in 2021. Crypt TV also released its first podcast based on its original monster MORDEO with iHeartPodcasts and Blumhouse Productions. Crypt TV investors include Lerer Hippeau, Advancit Capital, NBCUniversal, and Blumhouse Productions--its first investor that also serves as a strategic partner.

"Crypt's IP has been adapted at the highest levels of television, live events and video games but nothing excites me more than our entry into NFTs. I truly believe NFTs and Web3 could set off a new era of IP creation, community development and restack the deck in favor of creators," said Jack Davis , CEO of Crypt TV. "When I started Crypt in 2015 I did so wanting to create IP for a new generation of internet consumers. With this step to NFTs, I feel we are closer than ever to fulfilling our original mission."

"Metaversal is thrilled to work with Crypt TV, the pioneer of internet horror content, and bring it into the open metaverse," said Yossi Hasson , CEO of Metaversal. "There are infinite possibilities for those who join the Monster Fight Club community and share in this collective experience."

You can view a promo video for the launch of Monster Fight Club here .

Horror fans are encouraged to embrace the monster inside them and choose the character they relate to the most. They can mint 10 of their favorite Crypt TV monsters as Monster Fight Club NFTs: The Birch, Brute, Cakeman, Fluffy, Harclaw, Look-See, Miss Annity, Mordeo, The Thing, or Walter.

Each NFT is a 1/1 and has a different rarity based on combinations of backgrounds,skin textures and other features. Future drops include Tormented Crystal NFTs that can be forged with a monster to make them stronger and upgrade one of seven characteristics: power, vitality, intelligence, agility, stealth, terror, and a unique supernatural trait.

Monster Fight Club NFT holders will receive a collectible NFT card of their monster, with utility that includes the ability to create a profile pic (PFP), ticketing features, a downloadable 3D monster file to use in the metaverse, and much more.

Additionally, generative gaming will be the next extension of Monster Fight Club. Each monster has its own tribe, where NFT holders control its IP and how its story evolves. There are infinite ways the tribes work, including competing against each other, aka "the Fight club", playing games together, hosting real-world events, and even raising funds to make movies about them. Crypt TV lore will also influence how the epic story of each monster unfolds.

Monster Fight Club NFTs will be available via Mint Passes, sold on March 9th , 16th, and 23rd, are redeemable within 48 hours of purchase on OpenSea. Mint passes are also rewarded to active participants who help build Crypt TV's community on Twitter and in Discord. The Mint Passes are NFTs, themselves, and thus can be traded too. A public sale will follow on March 30 .

Both CryptTV and Metaversal are cultivating a Web3 community on Discord to authentically invite fans into the project, featuring weekly events such as art contests and giveaways.

About Metaversal
Metaversal is an innovative holding company that combines a venture studio and investment firm focused on NFTs. It co-produces, curates, and invests in iconic NFT projects and the key technology that unlocks the open metaverse. Metaversal's mission is to invest in the infinite stories of our culture.

About Crypt TV
Crypt TV is a genre IP and global multi-media company growing the next generation of iconic monsters for gen-Z. Most recently, Crypt brought its IP to major television with the new Peacock Original Series THE GIRL IN THE WOODS helmed by director Krysten Ritter and with its partnership bringing three of its iconic characters - The Look-See, Mordeo & The Birch - to Dead by Daylight , the biggest horror video game. Crypt's original Indian horror movie CHHORII was the number one streamed movie on Amazon Prime the week of release. Previously Crypt produced Facebook Watch's first ever scripted slate of five original series , including THE BIRCH now in its second season, and produced original installments for Netflix's Anthology DON'T WATCH THIS. Crypt TV was co-founded by CEO Jack Davis and filmmaker Eli Roth with Blumhouse Productions and NBCUniversal as investors and key strategic partners.

Media Contact:
Rajasri Narasimhan
330108@email4pr.com
910-554-5519

Monster Fight Club Hero Image

Metaversal Logo

AviaGames Expands Leadership Team Amid Expansive Growth

AviaGames the global leader in mobile, social competitive gaming, today announced it has expanded its leadership team with the appointment of Scott Leichtner as senior vice president and general counsel, and Weiming Lu as head of content and business partnerships. Underscoring the growth of the Pocket7Games platform amid an explosive mobile gaming market landscape, the onboarding of Leichtner and Lu augments the team's experience and expertise, helping position AviaGames for its next phase of operational scale.

\With more than 20 years of legal experience and over a decade of specialized expertise in the mobile gaming industry, Leichtner will lead all of the company's legal initiatives, including IP protection and management, global legal and regulatory compliance, corporate governance, and fundraising and other strategic transactions. Lu joins AviaGames with nearly two decades of experience across business development, product strategy and merger & acquisition (M&A) efforts in the gaming industry. Lu will drive the company's content and business partnerships, and other strategic initiatives focused on growing the Pocket7Games product portfolio.

Good Gamer Announces the Launch of its Tournament Management Platform and Publishes its First Skills-Based Real-Money Games

Good Gamer Entertainment Inc. (TSXV: GOOD) (OTC: GGAMF) ("Good Gamer") ,  a real-money skill-gaming operator and play-to-earn NFT blockchain games developer, is pleased to announce the launch of the Good Gamer Tournament Management Platform (" TMP ") and the launch of its first two real-money skills-based game titles on the platform, Balloon Protect and Lava Monster .

Good Gamer Entertainment Inc. (CNW Group/Good Gamer Entertainment Inc.)

Good Gamer's TMP expands the gaming ecosystem by turning Unity-based mobile games into Esports tournaments, giving iOS and Android mobile gamers the opportunity to compete against friends, family and people in North America for real-money prizes.

The TMP offers configurable head-to-head and multi-player tournaments as well as a dynamic leaderboard feature. The TMP includes a number of key features that gamers will find beneficial, including a variety of tournament types, loyalty rewards, player rankings, and a highly responsive customer support service layer.

Good Gamer is also pleased to announce the launch of its first two published games utilizing the TMP technology, Balloon Protect and Lava Monster.

Balloon Protect is an action-packed arcade game where users can earn real money by swiping left and right to keep their balloon rising up without being destroyed. Users have the ability to play heads-up against a random opponent for real cash prizes, or join daily Classic, Super, Battle, Rumble, Mayhem, Series, and Cup Tournaments and win cash prizes.

Lava Monster is an addictive and challenging skill-based puzzle game where users can earn real cash prizes by using strategy and problem-solving to lead their Lava Monster to safety. Users have the ability to play alone or enter leaderboard tournaments.

"We are ecstatic about the launch of the first of many games to be featured on the Good Gamer tournament management platform," said GoodGamer CEO, Charlo Barbosa . "I look forward to seeing the market's response to our new and improved spin on a classic favourite, which allows users to earn real cash instead of paying $2 -4 for in-app purchases."

Balloon Protect and Lava monster are both now available on the iOS App Store . In addition, Balloon Protect is also available in the Samsung Galaxy store. Prize tournaments are not available in regions where skill-based gaming is prohibited.

Good Gamer is also excited to announce the launch of its new corporate site, goodgamer.ca . Goodgamer.gg will remain as the portal for Good Gamer's TMP games.

About Good Gamer Entertainment Inc.
Good Gamer Entertainment Inc. (TSXV: GOOD) (OTC: GGAMF) a real-money skill-gaming operator and play-to-earn NFT blockchain games developer that holds a 100% interest in its wholly-owned subsidiary Good Gamer Corp. Good Gamer's principal business is operating its online Esports skills-based real-money gaming tournament management platform in Canada and the United States . The Tournament Management Platform allows players to compete against other users for real prizes in skills-based casual mobile games. Good Gamer has developed a suite of NFT tools to create character collections and smart contracts to mint NFTs and is currently creating the Chosen Ones NFT play-to-earn blockchain game.

SOURCE Good Gamer Entertainment Inc.

