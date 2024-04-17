Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Americans favor quality over quantity in pursuit of longevity

According to a new survey from Medtronic and Morning Consult, nearly two-thirds of U.S. adults say they'd opt for a shorter, healthier life than a longer one with health issues

Americans overwhelmingly say that when they think about longevity, it's more than just living longer—it's about living their healthiest, best lives. While most want to live to 90—well past the average U.S. life expectancy of 77.5 years—nearly two-thirds (66%) would choose a shorter, healthier life over a longer one with health issues. These findings, from a survey conducted by global healthcare technology leader Medtronic with Morning Consult, highlight a gap between U.S. adults' desire to live healthier years and the opportunity for more people to improve their quality of life through healthcare technology.

Medtronic Longevity Infographic

With almost limitless health-related information at our fingertips and new healthcare innovations emerging daily, the American dream of extending both our lifespan and quality of life seems possible. However, only 39% of U.S. adults say they are taking preventative health measures such as screenings and regular medical check-ups, and less than a third (29%) are discussing longevity with their doctor. Only about half are focused on eating healthy (53%) and exercising (51%), despite diet and physical inactivity being leading contributors to chronic disease. And while 80% of Americans believe healthcare technology can help them live longer and healthier, only 18% are taking advantage of it.

"Health conditions can impact anyone at any age, so it's critical that we expand treatment options while also continuing to focus on prevention, so people can prioritize what's most important to them," said Dr. Laura Mauri , chief scientific, medical and regulatory officer at Medtronic. "The role of technology in helping people live longer and better lives is accelerating. It's enabling more personalized treatments, quicker recoveries and earlier diagnosis. What's more, every day researchers are discovering new technologies that continue to improve longevity and quality of life."

Perhaps the greatest power of technology is the range of options—and hope—it can give people regardless of their current health status. Already, healthcare technology is helping catch cancer before it progresses, treat pain with less oral medication and reduce the burden from chronic diseases.

"In my 19 years as a diabetic, I feel more supported by my diabetes technology than I ever have before," said Cameron Moore , who uses a Medtronic insulin pump with meal detection technology. "It means I worry less about complications so I can focus on the here and now of life with my family and enjoy each day to the fullest."

There are steps people can take today to take charge of their health and live their best life. Follow the acronym T.E.C.H.:

  • T alk to your doctor – Thanks to technologies like AI, there are new screening options that help detect and treat diseases earlier, including several common cancers and avoiding stroke. Ask your doctor what's available and how it might benefit you.
  • E xplore treatment options – No one wants to be defined by their disease or ailment. Technology is helping reduce the burden of living with chronic conditions, like diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease and neurologic disease and tech can also be an alternative to opioids for chronic pain.
  • C heck your assumptions – Some people delay getting treatment due to worry about a long hospitalization or recovery time. Non-invasive or minimally invasive surgery procedures are resulting in fewer complications, shorter hospital stays and faster return to normal activities.
  • H onor your needs – Ensure your doctor knows what's important to you— attending a special event, continuing an activity you enjoy, or simplifying your care. This will help them develop a treatment plan with you that prioritizes your quality of life.

For more information on how Medtronic is advancing healthcare through technology and helping people live longer and healthier, visit Medtronic.com.

About the Consumer Perceptions of Longevity Survey
The survey was conducted by decision intelligence company Morning Consult among a nationally representative sample of 2,200 adults in the U.S. from February 15-20, 2024 , with an unweighted margin of error of +/- 2 percentage points.

About Medtronic
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland , is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across more than 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow Medtronic on LinkedIn .

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

Contacts:



Erika Winkels

Ryan Weispfenning


Public Relations

Investor Relations


+1-763-526-8472

+1-763-505-4626


(PRNewsfoto/Medtronic plc)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/americans-favor-quality-over-quantity-in-pursuit-of-longevity-302118841.html

SOURCE Medtronic plc

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2024/17/c6028.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

