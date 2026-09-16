American Savings Bank Raises $129 Million in IPO: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on September 16th

  • American Savings Bank to begin trading on the NYSE.
    • The Honolulu-based bank priced more than eight million shares at $16 apiece.
    • The deal gives American Savings Bank (NYSE: ASBH) a valuation above $1.03 billion.
    • CEO Ann Teranishi will join NYSE Live to discuss the company's new chapter as a public company.
  • Evvy raised $40 million in Series B funding.
    • The startup serves over 100,000 patients and 3,000 practitioners with at-home testing, personalized treatment, and biomarker tracking.
    • Co-founder and CEO Priyanka Jain said that fertility is, 'the fastest growing reason that patients and doctors are coming to Evvy.'
  • The Federal Reserve will announce its interest rate decision at 2 PM ET.
    • According to the latest data, more than 90% of traders are expecting the Fed to raise interest rates by 25 basis points.
    • This would mark the Fed's first rate change this year and its first-interest rate hike since 2023.

Opening Bell
James Hardie (NYSE: JHX) celebrates its 25th anniversary of listing

Closing Bell
Con Edison (NYSE: ED) marks 25 years since power was restored and trading resumed at the NYSE after 9/11

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

Jackson Financial at the NYSE on September 15

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Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-savings-bank-raises-129-million-in-ipo-nyse-content-update-302880625.html

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2026/16/c1772.html

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