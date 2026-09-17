American Savings Bank Jumps More Than 6% in Trading Debut: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on September 17th

  • American Savings Bank scored a winning debut as a publicly traded company.
    • Shares of the American Savings Bank (NYSE: ASBH) rose 6.25% on Wednesday.
    • On NYSE Live, CEO Ann Teranishi discussed the level of responsibility the firm has to support the needs of its customers.
  • The Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first time since 2023.
    • The central bank raised interest rates by 25 basis points, while policymakers signaled another rate hike could take place later this year.
    • In his news conference, Fed Chair Kevin Warsh emphasized that inflation remains too high.
  • Profound secured a $180 million Series D raise earlier this week.
    • The round boosted Profound's valuation to $1.8 billion
    • Co-founder + CEO James Cadwallader will join NYSE Live to explain how his platform Is uniquely built to win in the era of emerging technologies.
  • Sequen AI recently raised $90 million in Series B funding.
    • The company elevated its valuation to $1.44 billion.
    • The behavioral AI and enterprise software startup is launching Recursive Ranking Intelligence (RRI), an autonomous AI researcher.

Opening Bell
The New York Times (NYSE: NYT) marks 175 years since its founding.

Closing Bell
Nomura Holdings (NYSE: NMR) marks 100 years since its founding.

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

Con Edison at the NYSE on September 16

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SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2026/17/c8445.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

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