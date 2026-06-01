American Pacific Commences 15,000-Metre Program at the Madison Copper-Gold Project in Montana

American Pacific Commences 15,000-Metre Program at the Madison Copper-Gold Project in Montana

American Pacific Mining Corp. (CSE: USGD,OTC:USGDF) (OTCQX: USGDF) (FSE: 1QC) (WKN: A422L8) is pleased to announce that it has commenced a 15,000-metre drill program combining both reverse circulation ("RC") and diamond core drilling at its Madison Copper-Gold Project ("Madison" or the "Project") in Montana.

The drilling campaign will concentrate on shallow skarn mineralization for 10,000 metres and deeper porphyry mineralization for an additional 5,000 metres. Five top-ranked skarn and porphyry targets have been selected for drilling, representing the most well-defined targets to date, identified through comprehensive technical evaluation and analysis.

RC drilling will be used primarily for rapid and cost-effective testing of near-surface skarn targets, while diamond drilling will focus on deeper targets where the Company believes there is potential for porphyry-related mineralization beneath and adjacent to the known skarn system. The staged RC and core approach is designed to provide steady operational progress while allowing near-surface target testing to advance alongside deeper system-scale exploration.

"We're thrilled to have drilling underway at Madison, where we're now methodically testing the highest-quality skarn and porphyry targets ever identified at the Project," commented CEO and Director, Warwick Smith. "These targets are the product of rigorous data integration, meticulous analysis of both legacy and contemporary information, and advanced 3D geological modelling. We're excited to see drilling results enhance and validate our current geological interpretation of the Project."

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Figure 1. 15,000-metre drill program targets

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The Company believes the current program represents an important step toward advancing Madison as a high-grade copper-gold exploration and development opportunity. The near-surface portion of the program is intended to test extensions of known skarn mineralization and refine targets that could support future resource definition work, while the deeper diamond drilling component is designed to evaluate the potential for a broader porphyry-related source system.

Initial assay results are anticipated this summer. The Company will provide further updates as drilling progresses.

Qualified Person Statement

Technical aspects of this press release have been reviewed and approved by the designated Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, Eric Saderholm, P.Geo., Managing Director of Exploration for the Company.

About American Pacific Mining Corp.

American Pacific Mining Corp. is a precious and base metals explorer and developer focused on opportunities in the Western United States. The Company's flagship asset is the 100%-owned past-producing Madison Copper-Gold Project in Montana. For the Madison transaction, American Pacific was selected as a finalist in both 2021 and 2022 for 'Deal of the Year' at the S&P Global Platts Metals Awards, an annual program that recognizes exemplary accomplishments in 16 performance categories. Through a 2025 transaction with Vizsla Copper, American Pacific has established a major equity position with milestone upside exposure to the advanced exploration-stage Palmer Copper-Zinc VMS Project in Alaska. American Pacific also holds a significant equity position in ICG Silver & Gold through a spin-out of the Tuscarora District Project in Nevada. Several additional high-grade precious metals projects located in key mining districts in Nevada remain in the asset portfolio. The Company's mission is to provide shareholders with discovery and exploration upside exposure across its portfolio through partnerships, spin-outs and direct exploration.

American Pacific is incorporated pursuant to the laws of British Columbia and its head office is located at Suite 910 – 510 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC, V6C 3A8.

On behalf of the American Pacific Mining Corp Board of Directors: 

Warwick Smith, CEO & Director
Corporate Office: Suite 910 – 510 Burrard Street
Vancouver, BC, V6C 3A8 Canada

Investor relations contact:

Kristina Pillon, High Tide Consulting Corp.
604.908.1695 / Kristina@americanpacific.ca

Media relations contact:

Adam Bello, Primoris Group Inc.
416.489.0092 / media@primorisgroup.com

Full disclosure can be found in our NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Madison Project at www.americanpacificmining.com.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain statements and information that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information specifically include, but are not limited to, statements that relate to the planned drilling and the timing for receiving initial results.

Any statements or information that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "estimates", "intends", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be considered forward-looking information. The Company's forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this press release and include but are not limited to information with respect to, the transaction and receipt of all necessary approvals therefor. Other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements or information. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299498

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