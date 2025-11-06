American Express Introduces New, Immersive Experiences in Las Vegas for the Formula 1 Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix and Beyond

American Express today announced a series of new Las Vegas experiences, giving Card Members access to a broader range of premium restaurants via Resy, hotels, and entertainment options, as well as up-close access to the Formula 1 Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix.
As an Official Partner of Formula 1 ® and F1 ® ACADEMY and the Las Vegas Grand Prix, race weekend in Las Vegas is better with American Express Membership, featuring on and off-track events and activations, the American Express Fan Experience, elevated hospitality with 1850 by American Express ® , a new temporary pop-up destination for Platinum Card ® and Centurion Members, exclusive merch and more.
American Express Travel® added new Las Vegas properties to its Fine Hotels + Resorts® program this year including the Bellagio Resort & Casino and The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas , adding to other luxury properties like the Wynn and Encore Las Vegas. With these, American Express now offers Card Members premium benefits at 20 properties in Las Vegas through American Express Travel's signature hotel programs, Fine Hotels + Resorts and The Hotel Collection.
A hub for world-class sports, dining, and entertainment, Las Vegas was the #1 destination for hotels booked by American Express Card Members through Amex Travel™ in 2024.
"Las Vegas is the entertainment capital of the world, and we want our Card Members to have the best of it — from snagging that hard-to-get reservation with Resy to relaxing at a Fine Hotels + Resorts property or catching the thrill of Formula 1," said Bess Spaeth, Executive Vice President, Global Brand Management and Experiences at American Express. "American Express is helping turn those moments in Las Vegas into unforgettable experiences."
Formula 1 ® Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix with American Express
American Express will bring its signature access and perks to the 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix. Highlights include:
- American Express Fan Experience : A two-story activation at the event in the fan zone, open to all fans with access to the East Harmon and Koval Zones, featuring interactive activities such as custom F1 livery design and personalized driver introduction videos. Capacity limitations apply.
- American Express Trackside Lounge : Located with an unobstructed view of Turn 1, Platinum Card Members who have tickets in the East Harmon or Koval Zones have the exclusive ability to reserve a spot and watch the action from this unique trackside hospitality space for one session each day. Space is limited. Attendees can also enjoy an exclusive cocktail - the P1 Spritz, a blend of CHANDON and blue curacao. Must be 21 years of age or older to consume alcoholic beverages. Please drink responsibly.
- American Express Race Radios : Complimentary Race Radios for Card Members across the circuit, with fast-track pickup for Platinum Card Members at select locations, while supplies last.
- High Roller Observation Wheel : Complimentary daily rides during race weekend for Card Members and up to 3 guests each, plus exclusive CHANDON wine tastings for Platinum Card ® Members and one guest on Friday and Saturday from 2 p.m.-8 p.m. Capacity limitations apply. Access is granted on a first come, first served basis.
- Premium Events Collection ™: A three-day experience for Platinum Card ® and Centurion ® Members who purchased tickets through the Premium Events Collection . Ticketholders will receive access to the Amex Paddock Club Suite all racing days, Paddock Tours, Pit Lane Walks, Truck Tours, Photo Safaris, and meet and greet with a racing expert.
- Exclusive Merch at the F1 HUB: Within the F1 HUB at The Venetian Resort, Card Members will have access to an exclusive space where they can shop the limited-edition Malbon merch, while supplies last.
Learn more about American Express activations during race week on the Las Vegas Grand Prix website .
Expanding Access for Card Members Beyond the Track
There's more to enjoy with American Express in Las Vegas beyond race weekend:
- 1850 by American Express ® : Consumer and Business Platinum Card ® Members and Centurion Members can take advantage of 1850 by American Express ® , a new pop-up experience at ARIA Resort & Casino, open daily from Nov. 13-Dec. 17 1 , subject to availability. The destination will offer curated hospitality and a space to recharge throughout major Las Vegas events, including the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
- Dining with Resy: Through Global Dining Access by Resy, eligible Card Members will be able to book exclusive tables and bespoke experiences at some of the city's hottest new restaurants, including COTE Vegas (The Venetian).Card Member exclusive tables will be available at other restaurants later this year including Carbone (ARIA), CARBONE Riviera (Bellagio), The Mayfair Supper Club (Bellagio), and Gymkhana (ARIA).
Traveling to Las Vegas
From elevated airport lounges to access to benefits at world-class hotels, American Express is redefining the travel experience for Card Members visiting Las Vegas:
- Centurion Lounges: Eligible Card Members can visit the American Express Centurion Lounges at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), which is offering limited-edition F1 giveaways and race-inspired snacks Nov. 20 and 21, or Harry Reid International Airport (LAS), providing the same F1 offerings Nov. 23 and 24.
- Fine Hotels + Resorts and The Hotel Collection Programs : American Express now has 20 properties in Las Vegas that are part of its signature hotel programs, Fine Hotels + Resorts and The Hotel Collection, where eligible Card Members who book through Amex Travel can take advantage of benefits like a $100 property credit on eligible charges, and a room upgrade upon arrival, when available. Certain room categories are ineligible for upgrade. Fine Hotels + Resorts also includes a daily complimentary breakfast for two and is the only credit card issuer program that offers guaranteed 4:00 pm check-out. Terms apply. Eligible charges vary by property. Minimum 2-night stay required for The Hotel Collection.
1 Closed on Thanksgiving Day.
