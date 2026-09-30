New Program Offerings Bring Together New Corporate Cashback ® Card, Integrated Expense Management Software, Amex Expense ™ App, and Agentic Tools, Backed by Amex Business Membership
American Express (NYSE: AXP) announced today the launch of the next generation of Amex Corporate, with new capabilities that bring together the new American Express Corporate Cashback ® Cards, integrated Expense Management software, and new Amex Expense mobile app. Building on the company's leadership in serving a broad range of businesses, the new offerings also include AI capabilities and access to American Express' award-winning service, giving new Corporate Cashback Card customers greater visibility, control, and flexibility across Card spend management to help them simplify their operations and focus on growth.
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American Express Delivers the Next Generation of Amex Corporate
"Nearly 9 out of 10 businesses we surveyed told us their future growth depends on getting a better understanding of employee spending," said Raymond Joabar, Group President, Global Commercial Services, American Express. "Our new Amex Corporate features are designed to help businesses know where money is going and who's spending it, save time, and simplify day-to-day operations, all backed by the trust and service of American Express."
The launch marks the next evolution of Amex Business Membership, going beyond Cards and bringing together an integrated experience that includes intelligent software, Corporate Cashback Cards, AI agents, and award-winning service within a single program. Amex Corporate now provides new Corporate Cashback Card customers:
- Expense Management software that automatically captures transaction data from Corporate Cashback ® Card purchases, giving finance teams greater visibility and faster reconciliation, plus personalized spend controls
- The Amex Expense app, designed to reduce friction for employees by automatically generating submission-ready expenses as purchases are made, minimizing the need for manual monthly expense reports
- Additional planned enhancements include new AI agents and Accounts Payable workflows to further automate and simplify financial operations
- All supported by American Express' global service, from onboarding and account management support to financial tools to meet businesses' needs as they grow
- Backed by the expertise of American Express, which has served the commercial segment for over 60 years
Corporate Cashback ® Card
Designed for businesses that need greater control and the ability to do more all in one place, the new Corporate Cashback Card allows businesses to earn 1.5% cash back on eligible purchases, get unlimited physical and Virtual Cards for employees for one flat annual fee, and access to intelligent expense management software. With the new Card program, businesses can control spending before it happens by setting specific parameters on where, how, and when employee Cards can be used to help improve company policy compliance and reduce manual errors. The new Corporate Cashback Card features:
- 1.5% cash back as a monthly statement credit on up to $10 million per calendar year across all of the company's Corporate Cashback Cards, then 1% after
- $2,950 annual program membership fee for unlimited Corporate Cashback Cards, waived for the first year 1,2
- A new Card made of etched metal in a blue gradient design
- 3% Uber Cash on Business Rides and Uber Eats
- Access to unlimited Virtual Cards, a digital payment method with adjustable spending limits and unique digital card numbers to help control company expenses with added security
With American Express' tailored underwriting approach, the spend capacity available to Corporate customers is based on their financial standing and payment history so access to working capital can grow with the business. Businesses can apply for the new Corporate Cashback Card online in minutes and be notified promptly if they're approved. Once approved, businesses can get set up in days, with support throughout the onboarding process.
Expense Management
Amex Corporate's Expense Management software brings together Corporate Cashback Card management, transaction data, program controls, and Card expense workflows in one ecosystem to help businesses gain greater visibility into company spending and reduce time spent on expenses. The new Expense Management software features:
- Custom Expense Policies and Spending Controls: Finance teams can tailor spending policies for different employees or departments, including specific submission requirements and approval rules so they spend time reviewing only the expenses that require oversight. Policies can be easily updated as spending needs change.
- Faster Reconciliation and ERP Integration: Expense Management automatically captures spending data across integrated physical and Virtual Cards and syncs with widely used Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software to help close the books faster.
- Card Issuance, Statement Access, and Spend Capacity: Finance teams can do things like view their company's total Card balance and spend capacity, access their Amex Corporate statement, and easily create unlimited physical or Virtual Cards, all in one place.
Amex Expense App
The new Amex Expense mobile app, which is available to new Corporate Cashback Card Members, automatically generates expense submissions as purchases are made and reduces the manual steps needed for traditional employee expense reports.
- Once an expense is generated, the app uses AI to make recommendations for various fields based on an employee's expense history, which they can review and accept.
- If needed, Amex Expense will prompt employees to upload a photo of a receipt and use AI to review the receipt against the expense details to ensure accuracy.
- The app will review expense details against company policy and can flag expenses that exceed a dollar amount or fall into a specified merchant category before automatically approving or routing them for review, helping automate approvals and save reviewers' time.
"By bringing together solutions like Corporate Cards and expense management, we have a more seamless approach to managing company spending," said Emily Discenza, CFO of McIntosh Box & Pallet Co., Inc. and an American Express customer. "Our American Express team is responsive, knowledgeable, customer focused and a great partner."
What's To Come: AI Agents and Accounts Payable Software
American Express plans to continuously enhance Amex Corporate, adding new AI-powered features and additional spend management capabilities that can help customers further simplify processes. 3
For example, later this fall American Express plans to introduce new AI agents into the Amex Corporate Expense Management software 4 :
- Expense agent: When a new expense is made but key details are still needed for submission, an expense agent reaches out to the employee through SMS and/or Slack and makes suggestions for fields such as expense category, business purpose, attendees, and project codes based on an employee's expense history.
- Through the conversation, employees can adjust or confirm suggested details, share receipts, and have the agent submit the expense for approval.
- Employees can also message the agent to quickly get an answer about expense policies, for example submission deadlines, required fields, or when a receipt is needed.
- Insights agent: Finance teams can ask questions about company spending, and the agent will analyze spend data, generate supporting charts in seconds, and answer follow-up questions.
American Express also plans to further expand Amex Corporate to include Accounts Payable (AP) software available to Corporate Cashback Card customers 3 , so businesses can manage employee expenses and pay vendor bills all in one place. The software is expected to automate key steps of the process, from invoice intake and approvals to payment and reconciliation, helping businesses reduce manual work, improve accuracy, and gain visibility and control over cash flow.
The next generation of Amex Corporate builds on the company's commercial innovation roadmap outlined earlier this year and is the latest step in delivering value, simplifying operations, and improving productivity for businesses of all sizes, backed by the trust, security, and award-winning service customers expect from American Express. As additional features and capabilities are developed and introduced, American Express remains focused on giving businesses greater control, visibility, and confidence across every stage of spend management.
"We are building the future of business financial management around a simple idea: helping businesses do more business," added Joabar. "Through Amex Business Membership, our Corporate customers can now access our Corporate Cashback Card, intelligent software, next-generation AI capabilities, and world-class service in one integrated platform. We plan to continue to evolve Amex Corporate with new capabilities and innovations that help our customers work smarter, move faster, and grow with confidence."
This launch comes at a time when customers can use their Amex Cards at more places than ever around the world. American Express Cards are now accepted at more than 190 million Merchant locations worldwide 5 , an increase of approximately 20 million locations this year. The number of Amex-accepting Merchant locations outside the U.S. has more than doubled over the last four years. This growth reflects ongoing momentum in the company's global acceptance strategy, driven by key partnerships, targeted expansion in the places Card Members live, work, and travel, and continued innovation in how customers pay.
Read more information, including terms and conditions, about Amex Corporate .
ABOUT American Express
American Express (NYSE: AXP) is a global payments and premium lifestyle brand powered by technology. Our colleagues around the world back our customers with differentiated products, services, and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.
Founded in 1850 and headquartered in New York, American Express' brand is built on trust, security, service, and a rich history of delivering innovation and Membership value for our customers. We seek to provide the world's best customer experience every day to a broad range of consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and large corporations, and we build and manage relationships with millions of merchants across our global network.
For more information about American Express, visit americanexpress.com , americanexpress.com/en-us/newsroom/ , and ir.americanexpress.com .
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements, which include American Express' plans for launching new and enhanced products, solutions and capabilities, among other matters, contain words such as "expect," "intend," "plan," "aim," "will," "may," "should," "could," "would," "continue," and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including those described in American Express' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and its other reports filed with the SEC. American Express undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.
1 The introductory annual program membership fee for unlimited American Express Corporate Cashback ® Cards will be $0 for the first year of program membership. After that, the annual program membership fee will be $2,950, billed to your centrally billed account annually on your Corporate Cashback Cards anniversary date. The Corporate Cashback Cards anniversary date for those who apply through this offer and are approved is the date your first Program Administrator sets up Expense Management access.
2 To qualify for this offer, you must apply for Corporate Cashback Cards, be approved, and have your first Program Administrator set up Expense Management access by March 31, 2027. This offer is not transferable. American Express reserves the right to modify or revoke this offer at any time.
3 Product enhancements and feature availability subject to change.
4 Features are currently under development and timelines may shift.
5 Locations in force (LIF) estimate as of July 2026, including an estimated 80 million Merchants that accept American Express in China and Brazil (including through digital wallets). LIF represents proprietary and partner acquired Merchant locations where the Merchant is enabled to accept American Express. LIF estimates incorporate data provided to us by certain third parties and include Merchants that accept American Express through payment facilitators and digital wallets.
Location: U.S.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260930479998/en/
Margaret Manning
Margaret.k.manning@aexp.com