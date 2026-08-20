American Express Declares Dividend on Series E Preferred Shares

The Board of Directors of American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) declared a dividend on the company's 6.450% Fixed Rate Reset Noncumulative Preferred Shares, Series E, of $5,912.50 per share (which is equivalent to $5.91250 per related Depositary Share).

The dividend is payable on September 15, 2026, to shareholders of record on September 1, 2026.

ABOUT American Express

American Express (NYSE: AXP) is a global payments and premium lifestyle brand powered by technology. Our colleagues around the world back our customers with differentiated products, services, and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.

Founded in 1850 and headquartered in New York, American Express' brand is built on trust, security, service, and a rich history of delivering innovation and Membership value for our customers. We seek to provide the world's best customer experience every day to a broad range of consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and large corporations, and we build and manage relationships with millions of merchants across our global network.

For more information about American Express, visit americanexpress.com , americanexpress.com/en-us/newsroom/ , and ir.americanexpress.com .

Source: American Express Company

Location: Global

Media:
Amanda Miller, Amanda.C.Miller@aexp.com , +1.408.219.0563
Deniz Yigin, Deniz.Yigin@aexp.com , +1.332.999.0836

Investors/Analysts:
Kartik Ramachandran, Kartik.Ramachandran@aexp.com , +1.212.640.5574
Amanda Blumstein, Amanda.Blumstein@aexp.com , +1.212.640.5574

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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