American Express Cardmembers Can Now Tap and Ride on More Transit Systems Across Canada

American Express Cardmembers can now tap-to-pay on more transit systems in Canada than ever before, giving Cardmembers a more seamless way to pay for everyday commutes.

Most recently, BC Transit launched contactless payments in 30 transit systems across the province, allowing riders to conveniently pay fares by tapping their Amex at digital readers. This feature is now available across select transit agencies in British Columbia, making commuting more accessible for residents and visitors alike.

This enhancement builds on momentum to enable contactless payments across transit agencies in Western Canada. Last year, Edmonton Transit Service introduced a new feature enabling riders to pay their fare by tapping their Amex Card. This capability is available throughout Edmonton and across surrounding municipalities that use the Arc system, including Beaumont, Fort Saskatchewan, Spruce Grove, St. Albert, and Strathcona County.

"As transit systems embrace contactless payments, we are ensuring Cardmembers can tap and ride with ease," said Kerri-Ann Santaguida, Vice President and General Manager of Merchant Services at Amex Canada. "Expanding tap to pay is all about making daily commutes faster and more seamless."

American Express continues to broaden its presence in transit systems nationwide. Today, American Express Cardmembers can tap-to-pay on many public transit systems across Canada, including 10 transit agencies in the Greater Toronto Area that use PRESTO and TransLink in Vancouver.

American Express is accepted at millions of places across Canada.1 For more information about American Express Card acceptance in Canada, visit American Express Maps.2

1Source: American Express internal data. Based on American Express Cardaccepting merchant locations in Canada as of December 2025.

2American Express Maps features eligible American Express Card accepting merchants and is intended for general reference purposes only. It does not represent a comprehensive list of all Card accepting merchants. Data is updated from time to time and may not be 100% accurate. For a list of eligibility criteria or to access Frequently Asked Questions, please visit  American Express Maps FAQs.

ABOUT American Express CANADA 

American Express (NYSE: AXP) is a global payments and premium lifestyle brand powered by technology. Our colleagues around the world back our customers with differentiated products, services, and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. 

Founded in 1850 and headquartered in New York, American Express' brand is built on trust, security, service, and a rich history of delivering innovation and Membership value for our customers. We seek to provide the world's best customer experience every day to a broad range of consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and large corporations, and we build and manage relationships with millions of merchants across our global network. 

For more information about American Express in Canada, visit amex.ca, americanexpress.com/en-us/newsroom/ and ir.americanexpress.com and connect with us on FacebookXInstagram, and YouTube.

SOURCE American Express Canada

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2026/28/c4759.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

american expressAXPnyse:axpfintech investing
AXP
The Conversation (0)
Elliot Lake Uranium Project Expanded and Exploration Commenced

Elliot Lake Uranium Project Expanded and Exploration Commenced

NickelX Limited (“NickelX”, “NKL” or “The Company”) is pleased to advise it has secured via low-cost staking 100% of the rights to an additional eleven (11) multi-cell claims, referred to as the Blind River Block, adding a further 51km2 of highly prospective ground to its Elliot Lake Uranium... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, announces that it has filed its interim Consolidated Financial... Keep Reading...
Steven Boms

From Skepticism to Action: Steve Boms on Canada’s Open Banking Turning Point

Canada is shaping its financial future through open banking.Steve Boms, executive director of FDATA North America, made a recent appearance on the Investing News Network podcast, where he detailed Canada’s long-awaited transition toward consumer-driven banking and how placing the Bank of Canada... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces 2025 Annual Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces 2025 Annual Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance, is announcing that it has filed its audited Consolidated Financial... Keep Reading...

Charles Schwab's Money Talk Personal Finance Column Expands Bench of Expert Voices

Three new Certified Financial Planners ® join the column's roster of experts creating real-life financial education insight Charles Schwab today announced the addition of three new Certified Financial Planners® to Money Talk, Schwab's personal finance column designed to help everyday Americans... Keep Reading...

Climate Global and Moody's Power the First Index and ETF of Climate-Resilient REITs

Climate Global and Exchange Traded Concepts announced the Climate Global Climate-Resilient REIT Index ETF (Ticker: CLIM), an exchange-traded fund designed to provide exposure to U.S. equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) while systematically incorporating insurance-grade climate and... Keep Reading...

T. ROWE PRICE OHA SELECT PRIVATE CREDIT FUND ANNOUNCES DECEMBER 31, 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND DECLARED TOTAL DISTRIBUTIONS OF $0.69 PER SHARE IN Q4 2025

T. Rowe Price OHA Select Private Credit Fund (the "Company" or "OCREDIT") today reported financial results and total distributions of $0.69 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. As private credit remains a key driver of financing solutions within credit markets, OCREDIT closed the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for June 4th

Homerun Resources Inc. Advances Phase 2 of Its Three-Phase Purification Platform

NevGold Announces Up To 53.7% Antimony, And Fourteen Samples Over 2% Antimony, From Surface Sampling On Pre-Strip Dump

Related News

uranium investing

Cameco Resumes Full Production at Key Lake and McArthur River Operations

oil and gas investing

Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for June 4th

battery metals investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Advances Phase 2 of Its Three-Phase Purification Platform

precious metals investing

NevGold Announces Up To 53.7% Antimony, And Fourteen Samples Over 2% Antimony, From Surface Sampling On Pre-Strip Dump

base metals investing

Homeland Nickel Forms Nickel Advisory Board

precious metals investing

TomaGold Completes Extension Drilling Program at Berrigan Mine and Launches Major Prospecting and Geophysical Survey Campaign Across its Chibougamau Properties

precious metals investing

Equity Metals Corporation Announces Participation in THE Mining Investment Event, Quebec City, June 2-4, 2026