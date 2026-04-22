American Express Canada and DMZ's Grant Program Returns to Support Canadian Small Business

American Express Canada is excited to announce applications are now open for Backing Canadian Small Businesses, a grant program aimed at empowering locally significant small businesses to grow and drive community impact. Funded by Amex Canada and administered by DMZ at Toronto Metropolitan University, 100 Canadian small businesses will be selected to each receive a $10,000 CAD grant and mentoring support from DMZ.

"Backing small businesses is fundamental to who we are. Through this initiative, we're reinforcing our commitment to helping Canadian entrepreneurs scale their ambitions, expand their capabilities, and drive lasting impact across their communities," said Kerri-Ann Santaguida, Vice President and General Manager of Merchant Services at Amex Canada.

In addition to receiving a $10,000 CAD grant, selected small businesses will receive mentoring support from DMZ, a world-leading incubator and startup ecosystem with a proven track record of supporting Canada's next generation of entrepreneurs. This support will consist of small group sessions and one-on-one meetings with experienced DMZ program mentors coaching in areas such as sales, marketing, operations, and leadership. 

"At DMZ, we're passionate about championing Canada's entrepreneurs, who depend on access to funding, mentorship and the right resources to grow and scale their business," said Abdullah Snobar, Executive Director of DMZ and CEO of DMZ Ventures. "Together with Amex Canada, we're doubling down on our commitment to fueling the country's entrepreneurial ecosystem, with a program that delivers real and tangible impact to small business owners from coast-to-coast."

Since 2021, Amex Canada has proudly supported 350 Canadian small businesses with $3.5 million CAD in direct grants to small businesses through its various grant programs.

Starting today, business owners can learn more, review eligibility and apply by visiting https://dmz.torontomu.ca/amexbackingsmall. Applications close on May 19, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

ABOUT American Express CANADA

American Express (NYSE: AXP) is a global payments and premium lifestyle brand powered by technology. Our colleagues around the world back our customers with differentiated products, services, and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. 

Founded in 1850 and headquartered in New York, American Express' brand is built on trust, security, service, and a rich history of delivering innovation and Membership value for our customers. We seek to provide the world's best customer experience every day to a broad range of consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and large corporations, and we build and manage relationships with millions of merchants across our global network. 

For more information about American Express in Canada, visit amex.ca, americanexpress.com/en-us/newsroom/ and ir.americanexpress.com and connect with us on FacebookXInstagram, and YouTube.

ABOUT DMZ 

DMZ is a global startup ecosystem, featuring a world-leading incubator, talent academy, partner network and strategic investment fund. Through its award-winning programming, DMZ equips tech founders with the tools needed to build, launch and scale high-impact startups. Over the past 14 years, DMZ has helped 2,630+ startups raise $3.08 billion in capital and create 25,400+ jobs. From its headquarters in Toronto, DMZ has also grown a strong international presence – with offices and partnerships across North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East and the Caribbean.

SOURCE American Express Canada

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2026/22/c1373.html

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