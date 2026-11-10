American Express and Marriott Bonvoy® Expand Canadian Card Portfolio with New No-Annual-Fee Card and Enhanced Benefits

New Marriott Bonvoy Bright™ American Express® Card joins refreshed two-Card lineup, bringing more choice and value to Canadian consumers and businesses
- American Express Canada and Marriott Bonvoy® are expanding their co-brand portfolio with the new Marriott Bonvoy Bright™ American Express® Card, a no-annual-fee Card launching February 9, 2027. The new Card will join the existing Marriott Bonvoy® American Express® and Marriott Bonvoy® Business American Express® Cards, which are being enhanced to include complimentary Marriott Bonvoy Gold Elite Status.
The expanded three-Card portfolio builds on the companies' more than 15-year relationship in Canada, giving consumers and small business owners more ways to turn everyday spending into memorable stays, once-in-a-lifetime experiences and more.
"Travel is a powerful motivator for our Cardmembers, and our relationship with Marriott Bonvoy helps turn everyday spending into experiences they can look forward to," said Rey Saeidi, Vice President, Proprietary and Co-Brand Products, Lending and Rewards at American Express Canada.
"With the introduction of the no-annual-fee Marriott Bonvoy Bright Card, we're making it easier for more Canadians to experience the benefits of Marriott Bonvoy, whether they're just starting to explore the program or looking for more ways to turn everyday spending into future travel."
"Our longstanding relationship with American Express is rooted in a shared commitment to helping members get more from Marriott Bonvoy," said Jamie Russo, Vice President, Global Cobrand Cards and Insurance at Marriott. "With the introduction of Marriott Bonvoy Bright and enhancements across the portfolio, we're giving Canadians even more ways to engage with Marriott Bonvoy, whether they're planning their next stay, working toward Elite Status or earning points along the way."
More Options and More Value for Canadian Cardmembers
The expanded portfolio offers options for different spending and travel needs, backed by the award-winning service and support Canadians expect from American Express, which ranked No. 1 for the second consecutive year among credit card issuers for customer satisfaction in the J.D. Power 2026 Canada Credit Card Satisfaction Study.
Whether Cardmembers are looking for a no-annual-fee option or enhanced travel benefits, including complimentary Marriott Bonvoy Gold Elite Status, the refreshed portfolio delivers more choice and value across every Card.
NEW: Marriott Bonvoy Bright™ American Express® Card
The newest Card gives Canadians an accessible way to earn Marriott Bonvoy points, access elite benefits and engage with the Marriott Bonvoy program with no annual fee:
- Earn Marriott Bonvoy points: Earn 3X Marriott Bonvoy points on eligible purchases at participating hotels in the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio, 2X points on eligible dining purchases, and 1.25X points on all other eligible purchases, giving Cardmembers more opportunities to earn points towards their next stay.
- Complimentary Marriott Bonvoy Silver Elite Status: Enjoy complimentary Marriott Bonvoy® Silver Elite Status, unlocking access to elite benefits at participating hotels in the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio.
- Get a head start toward higher Elite status: Receive five Elite Night Credits annually, helping Cardmembers get closer to the next level of Marriott Bonvoy Elite status.
ENHANCED: Marriott Bonvoy® American Express® Card
The Marriott Bonvoy® American Express® Card will offer improved ways for Cardmembers to get more from their stays, while maintaining key benefits they already enjoy:
- Enjoy complimentary Marriott Bonvoy Gold Elite Status: Cardmembers will now receive complimentary Marriott Bonvoy Gold Elite Status, upgraded from Silver Elite Status, unlocking some of Marriott Bonvoy's most valued travel benefits. Gold Elite members enjoy more value from every stay with 25% bonus points on eligible stays, 2 p.m. Late Checkout and Enhanced Room Upgrades based on availability, and more.
- Continue earning Marriott Bonvoy points: Continue earning 5X Marriott Bonvoy points on eligible purchases at participating hotels in the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio and 2X points on all other eligible purchases.
- Enjoy an Annual Free Night Award: Continue to receive an Annual Free Night Award after their Card anniversary each year, now after spending $3,000 total on purchases. Valid for a one-night stay in a standard guest room with a redemption level up to 35,000 points at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy.
- Continue progressing toward the next Marriott Bonvoy Elite Status tier: Continue to receive 15 Elite Night Credits annually, helping them make progress toward their next Elite Status tier.
The annual fee for the Marriott Bonvoy® American Express® Card will increase from $120 to $150 effective on the Cardmember's first annual fee billing date on or after February 9, 2027.
ENHANCED: Marriott Bonvoy® Business American Express® Card
The enhanced Business Card will deliver more value across Marriott Bonvoy stays, while maintaining its current $150 annual fee:
- Enjoy complimentary Marriott Bonvoy Gold Elite Status: Cardmembers will now receive complimentary Marriott Bonvoy Gold Elite Status, upgraded from Silver Elite Status, unlocking some of Marriott Bonvoy's most valued travel benefits. Gold Elite members enjoy more value from every stay with 25% bonus points on eligible stays, 2 p.m. Late Checkout and Enhanced Room Upgrades based on availability, and more.
- Continue earning across key business spending categories: Continue earning 5X points on eligible purchases at participating hotels in the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio, 3X points on eligible gas, dining and travel, and 2X points on all other eligible purchases.
- Enjoy an Annual Free Night Award: Continue to receive an Annual Free Night Award after their Card anniversary each year, now after spending $3,000 total on purchases. Valid for one-night stay in a standard guest room with a redemption level up to 35,000 points at participating hotels in the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio.
- Continue making progress toward the next Marriott Bonvoy Elite Status tier: Continue to receive 15 Elite Night Credits annually, helping them make progress toward their next Elite Status tier.
The annual fee for the Marriott Bonvoy® Business American Express® Card remains unchanged at $150.
Further details about all three Cards, including benefits, eligibility, and terms and conditions, will be available at launch on February 9, 2027. The refreshed portfolio reflects American Express and Marriott Bonvoy's continued commitment to delivering meaningful value, memorable experiences and greater flexibility for Canadian travellers.
About American Express
American Express (NYSE: AXP) is a global payments and premium lifestyle brand powered by technology. Our colleagues around the world back our customers with differentiated products, services, and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.
Founded in 1850 and headquartered in New York, American Express' brand is built on trust, security, service, and a rich history of delivering innovation and Membership value for our customers. We seek to provide the world's best customer experience every day to a broad range of consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and large corporations, and we build and manage relationships with millions of merchants across our global network.
For more information about American Express in Canada, visit amex.ca, americanexpress.com/en-us/newsroom/ and ir.americanexpress.com and connect with us on Facebook, X, Instagram, and YouTube.
About Marriott Bonvoy®
Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's award-winning travel platform, connects travellers to the people, places, and passions they love through an extraordinary collection of hotels and experiences worldwide. The platform features over 30 hotel brands and 10,000 destinations, including the largest collection of luxury offerings, distinctive boutique properties, premium home rentals, and more, providing renowned hospitality across the globe. With unrivaled access to the best in entertainment, culinary, sports, outdoor adventure, arts, culture, and more, Marriott Bonvoy offers transformative travel experiences that leave a lasting impression.
Marriott Bonvoy membership is free and unlocks unique benefits including the ability to earn points through travel and everyday activities, like purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for free stays, experiences and more. Visit marriottbonvoy.com for more information and download the Marriott Bonvoy app here. Travellers can connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook.
https://www.marriottbonvoy.com/ for more information.
SOURCE Amex Canada Inc.
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