American Express and IDA Foundation Mark Five Years of Backing International Small Restaurants and Launch 2026 Applications

Program expands to Italy for the first time, awarding more than $1.5 million in grants to over 100 independent restaurants

American Express and the International Downtown Association Foundation (IDA) today launched this year's Backing International Small Restaurants grants program, open for applications through November 16, 2026. Celebrating its fifth anniversary, the program plans to award more than $1.5 million to support over 100 independent restaurants across nine countries and expand to Italy for the first time.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260930668653/en/

The program supports small, independent restaurants as they grow, recover and support their local communities, including investments that strengthen their operations and long-term resilience. Since 2022, the Backing International Small Restaurants grants program has grown from five cities in five countries to 15 cities across nine countries, including the UK, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Canada, Spain, France and for the first time this year, Italy.

"Independent restaurants do far more than serve great meals. They create jobs, foster connection, and help shape the character of communities around the world," said Jennifer Skyler, Chief Communications Officer, American Express. "As we celebrate five years of Backing International Small Restaurants, we're proud of the impact we've made alongside the IDA Foundation and look forward to helping even more restaurant owners grow and thrive."

Over the past four years, the Backing International Small Restaurants grants program has provided more than $3.2 million in grants to more than 230 restaurants. Funding has helped restaurant owners make critical improvements, from enhancing digital capabilities and refreshing dining spaces to modernizing kitchen operations. These upgrades can help create a lasting impact that extends beyond their businesses to the communities they serve.

The Tea Cosy, a family-owned café in Sydney, Australia, was among the first Backing International Small Restaurants grant recipients in 2022. The grant helped transform the café's outdoor space into an English country garden and create a communal knitting initiative. "The grant gave us the opportunity to bring our vision to life, creating a space where people can slow down, connect, and share meaningful moments," says Ash Kinchin, Owner, The Tea Cosy. "Five years later, our garden and communal space continue to bring our community closer together. Seeing those connections grow has been the most rewarding legacy of all."

First and Last Coffee Shop, a neighborhood café and community gathering place in Toronto, Canada, received a Backing International Small Restaurants grant in 2024. The grant helped the café expand seating and upgrade kitchen equipment, enabling it to increase production and serve more customers. "The Backing International Small Restaurants grant gave us the opportunity to invest in our space in ways that have made an enduring difference for our business," says Sharon Nutzati, Owner, First and Last Coffee Shop. "Since then, we've been able to welcome more people, grow our sales and operate more efficiently, while preserving the inviting atmosphere of First and Last. As our business has grown, so has our ability to bring the neighborhood together."

The experiences of Backing International Small Restaurants grantees reflect the program's broader impact on independent restaurants and their communities.

"As we celebrate five years of Backing International Small Restaurants, we're proud of the program's growth and impact on independent restaurants around the world," said David Downey, Executive Director, IDA Foundation. "We continue to be inspired by our grantees, whose passion and leadership help make neighborhoods vibrant and connected. With the ongoing support of American Express, we're helping strengthen local economies and communities across the globe."

Independent restaurant owners can learn more about the program and submit their applications through Monday, Nov. 16, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET, by visiting downtown.org/foundation .

ABOUT American Express
American Express (NYSE: AXP) is a global payments and premium lifestyle brand powered by technology. Our colleagues around the world back our customers with differentiated products, services and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.

Founded in 1850 and headquartered in New York, American Express' brand is built on trust, security, and service, and a rich history of delivering innovation and Membership value for our customers. With over a hundred million merchant locations across our global network, we seek to provide the world's best customer experience every day to a broad range of consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and large corporations.

For more information about American Express, visit americanexpress.com , americanexpress.com/en-us/newsroom/ , and ir.americanexpress.com .

ABOUT INTERNATIONAL DOWNTOWN ASSOCIATION FOUNDATION
The International Downtown Association Foundation is a charitable nonprofit organization working in collaboration with the International Downtown Association (IDA) to provide education, research, and support for creating prosperous city centers, commercial neighborhoods and liveable urban places for all. For more information, please visit downtown.org/foundation and follow IDA Foundation on LinkedIn and X .

American Express
Prin Pearson
Prin.Pearson@aexp.com

International Downtown Association Foundation
Allison Shashok
allison@downtown.org

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