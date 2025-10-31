American Copper Development Corp. Announces Leadership Transition and Strategic Refocus

American Copper Development Corporation (CSE: ACDX,OTC:ACDXF) ("ACDX" or the "Company") announces a leadership transition.

Effective immediately, Anthony Paterson has been appointed Chief Executive Officer and Director, with Jeremy Ross and Ali Pickett joining the Board.

Mr. Anthony Paterson is an experienced venture builder and corporate strategist with a background in advancing exploration and development-stage companies. As an early strategic contributor to Prime Mining Corp., he currently serves as Lead Director of West Point Gold Corp. (TSXV: WPG) and Co-Founder of Patriot Critical Minerals Corp.

Mr. Jeremy Ross brings over twenty-five years of capital markets and corporate finance experience, having played key roles in several successful resource companies, including Prime Mining Corp., Fission Uranium Corp., Lithium Chile and American Lithium Corp.

Mr. Ali Pickett is a seasoned Chief Financial Officer and finance executive with over 17 years of experience spanning mining, biotechnology, and real estate. His expertise covers financial strategy, cross-border reporting, and capital markets transactions across multiple sectors.

The Company also announces the resignations of Daniel Schieber (CEO and Director), Stuart Ross, and Marcio Fonseca (Directors), effective October 30, 2025.

The new leadership team is undertaking a review of its assets, capital structure, and strategic priorities to refocus on value creation and disciplined execution.

About the Company

The Company is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to conduct its exploration program on the Lordsburg Property.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

American Copper Development Corporation

For further information, please contact:‎
Anthony Paterson
Chief Executive Officer and Director
Phone: (778) 372-9888
Email: invest@american-copper.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking ‎information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation, which include, but are limited to, statements relating to the use of proceeds from the Private Placement. ‎Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause ‎actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those ‎expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of estimates and ‎assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, ‎uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ ‎materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. ‎Accordingly, the forward-looking information discussed in this release, may not occur and ‎could differ materially as a result of these known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties ‎affecting ACDX. Although ACDX believes that the assumptions and factors used in ‎preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed ‎on this information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can ‎be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where ‎required by law, ACDX disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-‎looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.‎

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/272697

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

American Copper Development (CSE:ACDX) logo

American Copper Development

Developing a High-grade Copper District in the US

Developing a High-grade Copper District in the US
American Copper Completes Maiden Drill Program and Expands Land Position at the Lordsburg Project, New Mexico

American Copper Completes Maiden Drill Program and Expands Land Position at the Lordsburg Project, New Mexico

American Copper Development Corporation (CSE: ACDX) (OTCQB: ACDXF) ("ACDX" or the "‎‎Company") announces that it has completed its maiden drilling campaign at its 100% owned Lordsburg Project, New Mexico. A total of 6 drill holes were completed for a total of 4,662m (Figure 1). Final analytical... Keep Reading...
American Copper Initiates a 5,000m Drill Program at its Flagship Lordsburg Project

American Copper Initiates a 5,000m Drill Program at its Flagship Lordsburg Project

American Copper Development Corporation (CSE: ACDX) (OTCQB: ACDXF) (FSE: D52) ("ACDX" or the "‎‎Company") is pleased to announce that it has received all required exploration permits from the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and the New Mexico Mining and Minerals Division (NM MMD) to initiate a... Keep Reading...
American Copper Receives DTC Eligibility for U.S Trading

American Copper Receives DTC Eligibility for U.S Trading

American Copper Development Corporation (CSE: ACDX) (OTCQB: ACDXF) ("ACDX" or the "‎‎Company") announces that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC").DTC eligibility simplifies the process of... Keep Reading...
American Copper Options Chuchi South and Chuchi West Properties to Pacific Ridge Exploration

American Copper Options Chuchi South and Chuchi West Properties to Pacific Ridge Exploration

American Copper Development Corporation (CSE: ACDX) (OTCQB: ACDXF) ("ACDX" or the "‎‎Company") is pleased to ‎announce that it has entered into a mineral property option agreement with Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. ("PEX") and Ronald Bilquist which amends and restates the original mineral... Keep Reading...
American Copper Development to Commence Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market Under Symbol "ACDXF"

American Copper Development to Commence Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market Under Symbol "ACDXF"

American Copper Development Corporation (CSE: ACDX) (OTCQB: ACDXF) ("ACDC" or the "‎‎Company") is pleased to announce that effective February 2, 2023, the Company's common shares will commence trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB") in the United States, under the symbol "ACDXF". The... Keep Reading...
Falco Announces Extension of Its Senior Debts

Falco Announces Extension of Its Senior Debts

Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC) (" Falco " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce that the Corporation has entered into binding agreements (i) with OR Royalties Inc. (" OR Royalties ") in order to extend the maturity date of the Corporation's existing convertible secured senior loan... Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Adavale Resources (ADD:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities and Cashflow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Cyprium Metals (CYM:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Cobre Limited (CBE:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Forte Minerals Attends the New Orleans Investment Conference

Forte Minerals Attends the New Orleans Investment Conference

Forte Minerals Corp. (CSE: CUAU) (OTCQB: FOMNF) (FSE: 2OA) ("Forte" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its participation in the 51st Annual New Orleans Investment Conference, taking place November 2-5, 2025, at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside. Forte will be exhibiting, and the President &... Keep Reading...
T2 Metals (TSXV:TWO)

T2 Metals Completes First Field Program at the Shanghai Gold-Silver Project, Yukon

Geological Mapping Identifies Two Distinct High-Priority Target Styles T2 Metals Corp. (TSXV: TWO,OTC:TWOSF) (OTCQB: TWOSF) (WKN: A3DVMD) ("T2 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the Company's first reconnaissance exploration program at the Shanghai gold - silver... Keep Reading...

CHARBONE Engages US-Based Investor Relations Firm RBMG

CHARBONE Engage la Societe Americaine de Relations aux Investisseurs RBMG

Falco Announces Extension of Its Senior Debts

Heliostar Board Changes at Annual General & Special Meeting

