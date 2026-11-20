Company advances Big Indian drill planning, Blue Streak permitting and DISA collaboration while evaluating a regional processing opportunity in Paradox Valley
American Atomics Inc. (CSE: NUKE) (OTCQB: NUKUF) (FWB: Q3B) ("American Atomics" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a corporate update on its exploration and development activities in Utah and Colorado and other corporate initiatives
The Company's priorities are to finalize exploration plans at Big Indian, advance Blue Streak toward full Designated Mining Operation ("DMO") permitting, and progress its reclamation pilot with DISA. Together, these initiatives support American Atomics' strategy of developing domestic uranium opportunities alongside potential regional processing infrastructure.
Big Indian: advancing toward a 2027 drilling program
American Atomics is refining its exploration program for Big Indian, also known as Lisbon Valley East, on the eastern side of Utah's Lisbon Valley anticline.
Following on from its completion of a 43-101 report on our Lisbon Valley project in June 2026, the Company disclosed receipt of its Exploration Permit on November 17th, 2026. This permit approval covers a planned conventional vertical program of 22 holes within a four-acre disturbance area, subject to its conditions and other required approvals. Next steps are to finalize drill plans and potentially amend the Permit to also include a horizontal drilling program, with a goal of mobilizing in late February 2027, subject to financing, approvals, contractor availability and field conditions. The district historically produced approximately 77.9 million pounds of U₃O₈ between 1948 and 19881 from the southwest side of the Lisbon Valley anticline, providing important geological context for the Company's thesis that prospective uranium-bearing horizons extend onto the deeper, down-faulted eastern side. (1. Chenoweth,W.L. (1990). Lisbon Valley, Utah's Premier Uranium Area, A Summary of Exploration and Ore Production. Utah Geological and Mineral Survey Open File Report 186. 46)
Historical drilling records, oil-and-gas gamma logs and geological interpretation are informing a proposed horizontal, multilateral drilling approach. The objective is to follow prospective horizons and evaluate more target geology from each deep access hole.
The Company cautions the production figure is district-wide and historical, and further cautions historic production from these properties is not necessarily indicative of similar mineralization on the Company's ground.
Blue Streak: progressing toward full DMO permitting
At Blue Streak, American Atomics is pleased to announce we are advancing the work required for full DMO permitting for the project with a view to a potential future return to mining.
Preparatory work has included monitoring-well installation, initial mining-plan development and supporting maps. Completing the environmental protection and stormwater planning forms part of the next stage of application preparation.
This work builds on the Blue Streak 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate announced June 1st, 2026, and helps define the technical and regulatory steps required before a development decision. Full DMO approval has not yet been obtained.
DISA collaboration and the Paradox Valley opportunity
American Atomics is continuing to advance our collaboration with DISA Technologies (www.disatech.com) around a reclamation pilot at our Mary Ann site on the Paradox Valley properties. The pilot is intended to generate site-specific performance data and inform the evaluation of further reclamation opportunities across the portfolio.
The Company is also considering how a modular mill in Paradox Valley could potentially serve multiple projects. A shared regional facility could offer a processing pathway for several deposits, rather than requiring each project to support standalone infrastructure.
This remains a development concept. Site selection, economics, feed arrangements, financing and regulatory approvals would need to be established before implementation. Pilot performance and commercial viability have not yet been demonstrated.
Appointment of Conor Lynch to President
The company also wishes to announce that Conor Lynch a co-founder and special advisor to the company will be formalizing his role with the company as President. Mr. Lynch as co-founder has continued to be the visionary behind the company's business plans and a great asset to the company. Mr. Lynch has extensive knowledge of the company's projects and the uranium sector in general. As we enter an aggressive period of growth and exploration, we are pleased to have Mr. Lynch become a formal member of the team and to represent the company to investors and stakeholders. Mr. Lynch is currently the Managing Director of Chilean Metals-CMCG-TSXV. He is a former partner of Vidastreet, a media buying company and founder and publisher of Wealth Press an Information marketing company focused on the investment sector with over 100,000 clients.
Appointment of Mary Pierce to the Company's Advisory Board
The company would like to welcome Ms. Mary Pierce to our advisory board. Mary Pierce is a finance and operations leader with more than 20 years of experience. Her background spans financial planning/analysis, strategic finance, operations and marketing. She has extensive experience supporting Tribal gaming enterprises and working with Tribal leadership, Tribal Councils and Gaming Commissions. She is Chief Operating Officer of Greenlite Ventures / No Limit Technology and serves on the advisory board of M2i Global. Ms. Pierce has been granted an option to purchase 25,000 common shares at an exercise price of .15 per share.
Notice Of Civil Claim
The Company reports that a Notice of Civil Claim has been filed against the Company by Critical One Energy Inc. (formerly, Madison Metals Inc.) ("Critical One") and its subsidiary 2160083 Ontario Inc. ("216 Ontario Inc.") in the Supreme Court of British Columbia (the "Claim") on October 15, 2026. The Claim relates to certain matters regarding the Kenora Option Agreement entered into among the Company, Critical One, and 216 Ontario Inc. dated May 5, 2023, as amended on May 3, 2024 (the "Option Agreement"). The Company has filed a Jurisdictional Response denying the Supreme Court of British Columbia has jurisdiction to hear the dispute due an arbitration clause in the Option Agreement. The Company believes the Claim is without merit and intends to defend the action vigorously.
A technical foundation for the next stage
The Lisbon Valley East technical report announced in July 2026, the granting of exploration permits, the Blue Streak technical report announced in June, and the continuing integration of historical geological and drilling information underpin the next phase of work.
These milestones are assisting the Company to translate its investment thesis into specific exploration and development plans and strategies: where to drill, what additional information is required, and which permitting and infrastructure steps must precede development.
We are very excited for what lies ahead for American Atomics in 2027.
American Atomics intends to provide further updates as drilling plans, permitting and pilot preparations reach substantive milestones.
About American Atomics
American Atomics is pursuing a North American Rock-to-Reactor strategy, with uranium exploration and development interests in Utah and Colorado.
Qualified Person
The Technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by R. Tim Henneberry P. GEO a Qualified Person in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in NI 43-101.
Forward-Looking Information
This release contains forward-looking information concerning exploration, permitting, drilling timing, development, reclamation and potential processing infrastructure. Actual results may differ materially due to financing, regulatory decisions, geological and technical results, partner and contractor availability, market conditions and other risks disclosed in the Company's filings. Planned activities and benefits are not assured. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by law.
SOURCE American Atomics Inc.
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