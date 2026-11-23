Commercial field demonstration advances the companies' partnership to remediate legacy mine material and support domestic uranium recovery
American Atomics Inc. (CSE: NUKE) (OTC: NUKUF) (FWB: Q3B) ("American Atomics" or the "Company") is pleased to highlight the deployment of DISA Uranium Corporation's ("DISA Uranium") HPSA® technology at the Mary Ann project in Colorado's Paradox Valley area, on public lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management within American Atomics' Colorado mineral holdings.
Mary Ann is DISA Uranium's first abandoned uranium mine cleanup project conducted under its U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission ("NRC") Service Provider License.
The project brings the companies' commercial partnership into the field to address legacy mine waste left by previous operators. Through its partnership with DISA Uranium, American Atomics is participating in efforts to support site remediation and the potential recovery of uranium-bearing material.
American Atomics' partnership with DISA Uranium was established through the definitive Waste Treatment and Use Agreement announced on July 2, 2025. The agreement provides for DISA Uranium to evaluate and treat abandoned mine material under the Company's ownership or control, subject to applicable approvals. American Atomics and its partners are entitled to a net smelter return royalty on sales of minerals recovered under the agreement.
Demonstrating a new approach to legacy mine waste
On October 29, 2026, DISA Uranium welcomed government, Tribal and industry representatives to Mary Ann to observe the technology operating in the field. Participants included representatives of the Navajo Nation and Pueblo of Laguna, federal and Colorado agencies, county governments and congressional offices.
HPSA mechanically separates uranium-bearing fines from coarse mine material. The approach is intended to reduce the material requiring removal while preparing a concentrated fraction for subsequent recovery. It offers a potential connection between two longstanding priorities: remediating historic uranium mining sites and rebuilding domestic nuclear-fuel supplies.
"DISA's leadership with this exciting technology has created much needed collaboration. Energized by the efforts of many, HPSA is poised to play an important role in restoring former mining sites, particularly across Navajo Nation and other Tribal lands, while helping meet the nation's demand for the critical energy minerals of uranium and vanadium. By developing solutions for the legacy of practices of the past, the future of secure and responsible uranium and vanadium recovery has taken a much-needed giant step forward," stated industry executive and advisor Paul Szilagyi.
Turning a commercial partnership into operating experience
For American Atomics, Mary Ann provides an opportunity to participate in the development of a recovery model for material left behind by historic mining. The Company's interest is both environmental and commercial: addressing legacy material while retaining participation in the value of minerals recovered through its agreement with DISA Uranium.
The work also provides practical experience relevant to assessing other sites in the Company's Colorado portfolio. Any further deployment will depend on site characteristics, applicable approvals and project economics.
American Atomics congratulates the DISA Uranium team and the many industry, government and community participants whose work has supported this milestone.
About American Atomics Inc.
American Atomics is advancing uranium exploration and development opportunities in Utah and Colorado and pursuing partnerships intended to strengthen the North American nuclear-fuel supply chain. Its portfolio includes the Lisbon Valley East project in Utah and the Nuvemco project in Colorado.
For further information, visit www.ameratomics.com.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
David Mitchell
Chief Executive Officer and Director
Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information
This release contains forward-looking information concerning the potential recovery and sale of minerals, future royalty participation, remediation outcomes and possible application of HPSA at additional sites. Such information reflects current expectations and is subject to risks and uncertainties, including technical performance, regulatory requirements, site conditions, mineral prices, financing and commercial arrangements. Actual results may differ materially. No assurance can be given that anticipated recoveries, revenues or additional projects will be achieved. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
SOURCE American Atomics Inc.
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2026/23/c7979.html