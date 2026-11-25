The Company aims to demonstrate that smaller uranium deposits can be served economically using a processing system with a much smaller footprint than a conventional mill.
American Atomics Inc. (CSE: NUKE) (OTC: NUKUF) (FWB: Q3B) ("American Atomics" or the "Company") announces that a U.S. provisional patent application was filed on November 19, 2026, relating to the Company's work on developing a modular approach to processing and upgrading uranium-bearing ore.
Smaller uranium deposits generally do not produce enough ore to justify a building a dedicated conventional mill, and hauling ore to a distant mill can make development uneconomic. American Atomics aims to demonstrate that a compact, modular system can process ore economically at a small scale and with a limited physical footprint. If validated, the approach would help bring some smaller, previously producing U.S. uranium deposits back into production and potentially make other stranded deposits viable to develop.
"A deposit shouldn't have to be big enough to justify a conventional mill to have a path to production," said David Mitchell, Chief Executive Officer of American Atomics. "What we want to prove is that a much smaller, modular system can make the economics viable. If we can do that, it would give some of America's smaller uranium deposits a second life."
The provisional filing is an initial step in seeking US and foreign patent protection. No patent has been granted. Commercial performance, costs and the physical footprint have yet to be demonstrated.
About American Atomics
American Atomics Inc. is a uranium exploration and development company focused on the U.S. Colorado Plateau. Its portfolio includes the Lisbon Valley East project in Utah and the Nuvemco projects in Colorado. Learn more at ameratomics.com.
Forward-looking information
This release contains forward-looking information about the proposed system's scale, footprint and economics, its potential application to smaller uranium deposits, and future patent protection. Actual outcomes may differ materially due to factors including ore variability, uranium recovery, testing and scale-up results, capital and operating costs, permitting, and the scope or grant of any future patent. The Company undertakes no obligation to update this information except as required by law.
The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this release.
SOURCE American Atomics Inc.
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