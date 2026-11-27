/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/
American Atomics Inc. (CSE: NUKE) (FWB:Q3B) ("American Atomics" or the "Company") announces that it is conducting a non-brokered private placement of a minimum of 10,000,000 units in the capital of the Company (the "Units") and a maximum of up to 15,000,000 Units at a price of $0.07 per Unit, for gross proceeds of up to $1,050,000 (the "Offering"). All dollar amounts in this news release are expressed in Canadian dollars.
Each Unit will be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one-half of one Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable to purchase one additional Share (a "Warrant Share") for a period of 24 months from the closing date at an exercise price of $0.10 per Warrant Share.
The Company may pay finder's fees on the Offering in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Company may complete multiple closings of the Offering, as subscriptions are received. Each closing is subject to a number of conditions, including receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for working capital, and general and administrative expenses. Securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a hold period which will expire four months and one day from the date of closing of the Offering.
In addition to the Offering, the Company may also settle up to $200,000 in outstanding debt through Units with the same terms as issued in the Offering (the "Debt Settlement").
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The Units and the underlying Shares, Warrants and Warrant Shares have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. Any offers and sales in the United States will be made only to accredited investors as defined in Rule 501(a) of Regulation D under the U.S. Securities Act, in reliance on Rule 506(b) of Regulation D and in compliance with applicable state securities laws. Securities issued to U.S. purchasers will be "restricted securities" within the meaning of Rule 144 under the U.S. Securities Act and may not be resold except pursuant to registration or an available exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.
About American Atomics Inc.
American Atomics is advancing uranium exploration and development opportunities in Utah and Colorado and pursuing partnerships intended to strengthen the North American nuclear-fuel supply chain. Its portfolio includes the Lisbon Valley East project in Utah and the Nuvemco project in Colorado.
For further information, visit www.ameratomics.com.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
David Mitchell
Chief Executive Officer and Director
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements related to the completion of the Offering and the Debt Settlement, and the anticipated use of proceeds from the Offering. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
SOURCE American Atomics Inc.
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2026/27/c6428.html