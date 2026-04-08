AMD to Report Fiscal First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

www.AMD.com/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">AMD (NASDAQ: www.AMD.com/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">AMD) announced today that it will report fiscal first quarter 2026 financial results on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, after the market close. Management will conduct a conference call to discuss these results at 5:00 p.m. ET 2:00 p.m. PT. Interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast of the conference call via the www.AMD.com/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">AMD Investor Relations website ir.AMD.com" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">ir.AMD.com.

AMD also announced it will participate in the following event for the financial community:

  • Jean Hu, executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer, will present at Bank of America Global Technology Conference on Tuesday, June 2, 2026.

A webcast of the presentation can be accessed on AMD's Investor Relations website ir.amd.com.

About AMD
AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) drives innovation in high-performance and AI computing to solve the world's most important challenges. Today, AMD technology powers billions of experiences across cloud and AI infrastructure, embedded systems, AI PCs and gaming. With a broad portfolio of AI-optimized CPUs, GPUs, networking and software, AMD delivers full-stack AI solutions that provide the performance and scalability needed for a new era of intelligent computing. Learn more at www.amd.com.

AMD, the AMD Arrow logo and the combination thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contact
Phil Hughes
AMD Communications
512-865-9697
phil.hughes@amd.com 

Liz Stine
AMD Investor Relations
(720) 652-3965
liz.stine@amd.com 


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