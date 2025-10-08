Amazon Pharmacy Launches In-Office Kiosks to Help Patients Get Medications Immediately After Appointments

New Amazon Pharmacy Kiosks debut at One Medical offices in Los Angeles, helping patients start treatment faster and improve medication adherence
Amazon Pharmacy (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced the launch of Amazon Pharmacy Kiosks, an innovative new service that allows patients to pick up prescriptions within minutes of their medical appointment. Beginning December 2025, kiosks will be available at select One Medical offices across the greater Los Angeles area, including Downtown LA, West LA, Beverly Hills, Long Beach, and West Hollywood. Amazon Pharmacy Kiosk expansion to additional One Medical offices and other locations will follow.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251007520087/en/
Amazon Pharmacy Kiosks at One Medical offices are designed to help patients pick up their medications within minutes of their medical appointment.
Each year in the U.S., nearly one-third of prescriptions are never filled —a problem compounded by widespread access challenges. One in four neighborhoods are considered pharmacy deserts, leaving millions without convenient medication access. Even when patients do make it to the pharmacy, only half say their prescriptions are filled quickly , according to J.D. Power. These barriers add up to delayed treatments, missed doses, and preventable healthcare costs.
Amazon Pharmacy Kiosks are designed to close this gap—making it possible for patients to pick up their medications within minutes of their appointment, right where they receive care. The service brings the pharmacist to the patient—delivering the same trusted clinical service they would expect at a pharmacy counter, but on the patient's own terms and without the wait.
"We know that when patients have to make a separate stop after seeing their doctor, many prescriptions never get filled," said Hannah McClellan, Vice President of Operations, Amazon Pharmacy. "By bringing the pharmacy directly to the point of care, we're removing a critical barrier and helping patients start their treatment when it matters most—right away."
Patients who have their prescriptions sent to Amazon Pharmacy can choose to pick up from the in-office kiosk when they place their order in the Amazon app. After placing their order, their medication is ready for pickup within minutes—with no separate trip to the pharmacy required. For added support, patients can connect with an Amazon Pharmacy licensed pharmacist via secure video or phone consultation.
"As clinicians, we see firsthand how delays in starting medication can impact treatment outcomes," said Dr. Andrew Diamond, Chief Medical Officer at One Medical. "The ability to know a patient is leaving our office with their medication in hand—especially for conditions requiring immediate treatment like infections—can make a meaningful difference in their care journey."
How Amazon Pharmacy Kiosks Work
Powered by Amazon's logistics expertise and technology, each kiosk is stocked with a curated inventory of medications based on the prescribing patterns of the specific One Medical office where they're located.
The process is simple:
- Create an Amazon Pharmacy account at pharmacy.Amazon.com
- Schedule an appointment at any participating One Medical location and ask your provider to send your prescription to Amazon Pharmacy
- At checkout in the Amazon app, select kiosk pickup and pay with your preferred method
- You'll get a QR code to scan at the kiosk to pick up your medication
- An Amazon pharmacist will review your medication and it will be ready for pickup within minutes
Through the Amazon app, patients can see upfront costs (including available discounts and estimated insurance copays), pay for their prescriptions, and—if needed—connect directly to an Amazon Pharmacy licensed pharmacist via secure video or phone consultation.
"We've designed the kiosk experience to be simple, fast, and patient-centered," said McClellan. "But we also understand that patients sometimes have questions about their medications. That's why every kiosk transaction includes access to our team of pharmacists who can provide consultation via video or phone, just as they would at a traditional pharmacy counter."
The launch underscores Amazon Health Services' mission to make healthcare simpler, more accessible, and more customer-centric by meeting patients where they are.
To learn more about Amazon Pharmacy Kiosks and find participating locations, visit pharmacy.Amazon.com/kiosks.
About Amazon Pharmacy
Amazon Pharmacy is a full-service pharmacy that brings prescription medications directly to customers' doors with free two-day delivery for Prime members and same-day delivery in eligible locations. The service offers 24/7 access to pharmacists, transparent pricing, and multiple ways to save. Amazon Pharmacy accepts most insurance plans, automatically applies eligible manufacturer-sponsored coupons, and offers additional savings options for Prime members through RxPass and Prime Rx. For those managing multiple daily medications, PillPack from Amazon Pharmacy sorts medications by date and time into convenient packets, then delivers them to customers' doors at no extra cost.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251007520087/en/
Amazon.com, Inc.
Media Hotline
Amazon-pr@amazon.com
www.amazon.com/pr