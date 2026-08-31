Amazon Ads Launches "First Day Ready," a Multi-Brand Campaign Connecting Brands to Gen Z at College's Biggest Moment

Amazon Ads Launches "First Day Ready," a Multi-Brand Campaign Connecting Brands to Gen Z at College's Biggest Moment

Gatorade, Michael Kors, and SharkNinja join Amazon Ads back-to-college brand partnership — spanning shoppable content, immersive campus experiences, and a concert featuring Kane Brown, presented by Amazon Music


Amazon Ads announces First Day Ready , a multi-phase brand partnership campaign developed by Brand Innovation Lab, the creative arm of Amazon Ads, that connects brands to Gen Z students heading to college.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260831802462/en/

Amazon Ads First Day Ready

Amazon Ads First Day Ready

The campaign brings together brand sponsors — Gatorade, Michael Kors, SharkNinja — each paired with an influencer ambassador across shoppable video, custom brand experiences, creator content, and a campus block party culminating in a concert presented by Amazon Music.

"Brands used to buy a TV spot, now they can buy a moment — one that spans streaming, creator content, physical experiences, and a livestreamed concert — all connected back to purchase and measured in one place," said Kate McCagg, Global Head of Amazon Ads Brand Innovation Lab.

From dorm rooms to storefronts

The campaign launched July 1 with custom video spots for each brand, dedicated brand store pages on Amazon.com featuring immersive shopping experiences, Fire TV panoramic experiences, Prime Video placements, and an Amazon Influencers package that leverages premium creator content to amplify brand visibility, awareness, and engagement.

On September 5, the campaign moves to campus with a block party at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. Each brand sponsor operates its own immersive storefront:

  • Gatorade: A college tailgate experience featuring games tied to Propel powder, Gatorade Zero powder, and Gatorlyte powder, including a jump meter challenge inspired by UW's "Jump Around" tradition.
  • Michael Kors: A student Jet Set Lounge featuring a giant inflatable handbag, photo booth, and charm personalization bar.
  • SharkNinja: A frozen lounge demoing InstaChill technology and a kitchen counter serving crispy chicken from their Crispi air fryer.

"Great media isn't about reaching audiences, it's about understanding where they are in life's most meaningful moments and delivering value when it matters most," says Dave Kersey, VP, Global Head of Media, SharkNinja. "The transition to college is a defining milestone for Gen Z, and through First Day Ready , we're able to engage students in a way that reflects how they truly discover and shop today. As a company built around solving everyday problems, SharkNinja is uniquely positioned to support consumers through every life stage, from first dorms and apartments to growing families and beyond."

One street, one concert, fans everywhere

The block party culminates in Off To College with Kane Brown , a livestreamed concert presented by Amazon Music. The concert broadcast begins at 7:30 p.m. CT across Prime Video, Amazon Music, Twitch, Fire TV, and Samsung TV, and students on campus will be treated to a special, in-person only set from DJ D-Nice that will not be included in the livestream.

"The first day of college is all about new challenges, new people, and a lot coming at you all at once," says Mark Englert, Senior Director, Gatorade Powders. "Gatorade has always been about helping people prepare for what's ahead, whether that's on the field or taking on a full day of campus life. First Day Ready lets us bring that mindset to students at a moment when they're gearing up to go all in."

First Day Ready also integrates Prime Young Adult, offering higher education students and young adults ages 18–24 access to Prime membership at half the cost — connecting the campaign experience directly to ongoing savings, fast delivery, and entertainment. Attendees can head to Amazon.com/youngadult to learn more and see if they're eligible for a $0 trial.

Where to experience First Day Ready

The First Day Ready digital experience is live on Amazon.com. The campus block party and concert take place September 5 at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. Livestream begins at 7:30 p.m. CT.

About Amazon Ads Brand Innovation Lab

Amazon Ads Brand Innovation Lab is a global team of strategists, creatives, solutions managers, and technologists who show brands what's possible when they think big. The team transforms bold ideas into custom experiences that come to life across Amazon—including Prime Video, Amazon Music, Twitch, Alexa, Fire TV, the Amazon store, and beyond. The team works with brands across all categories, whether they sell on Amazon or not, creating one-of-a-kind advertising experiences by leveraging Amazon's unique touchpoints. Learn more here .

About The Gatorade Portfolio

The Gatorade Portfolio, a division of PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP ), is a connected performance and wellness ecosystem built to fuel all athletes and exercisers. Bringing together Gatorade, Propel, Evolve and Muscle Milk, the Gatorade Portfolio is the most complete offering in the category today, with a broad range of personalized solutions at every stage of a person's journey. This integrated system of brands is built on Gatorade's 61-year history of studying athletes and is fueling the future of performance and wellness by delivering solutions across hydration, protein, energy and all-day nutrition to fuel consumers, no matter how or why they sweat. For more information and a full list of product offerings, please visit www.gatorade.com .

About Michael Kors

Michael Kors is a world-renowned, award-winning designer of luxury accessories and ready-to-wear. His eponymous company, established in 1981, currently produces a range of products under the Michael Kors Collection, MICHAEL Michael Kors and Michael Kors Mens labels, including accessories, ready-to-wear, footwear, wearable technology, watches and a full line of fragrances.

Michael Kors stores are located in some of the most prestigious cities around the world. In addition, Michael Kors has launched its flagship digital platforms across North America, Europe and Asia, offering customers a seamless omnichannel experience.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja is a global product design and technology company, with a diversified portfolio of 5-star rated lifestyle solutions that positively impact people's lives in homes around the world. Powered by two trusted, global brands, Shark and Ninja, the company has a proven track record of bringing disruptive innovation to market and developing one consumer product after another has allowed SharkNinja to enter multiple product categories, driving significant growth and market share gains. Headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts with more than 4,100 associates, the company's products are sold at key retailers, online and offline, and through distributors around the world. For more information, please visit sharkninja.com .

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