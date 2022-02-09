ALX Resources Corp. is pleased to update its shareholders on the status of its mineral exploration programs, both planned and underway, in Saskatchewan and Ontario, Canada.Alligator Lake, SKThe Alligator Lake Gold Project is located approximately 165 kilometres northeast of La Ronge, SK, Canada. The Project consists of five claims totaling 2,973 hectares and is prospective for high-grade gold mineralization. ALX ...

AL:CA