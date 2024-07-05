Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Alvopetro Energy (TSXV:ALV)

Alvopetro Energy: Leading Independent Upstream and Midstream Gas Developer in Brazil


Alvopetro Energy (TSXV:ALV;OTCQX:ALVOF) is a pioneering independent natural gas producer in Brazil, and was the first company to deliver sales-specified natural gas onshore into the local distribution network, which the state oil company previously dominated. This marked the beginning of a new era in Brazil's gas market.

Alvopetro is an independent upstream and midstream operator that engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of natural gas and oil. The company's interests in the Caburé and Murucututu includes Block 182 and 183 exploration assets, and Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua oil fields, which cover an area of over 22,000 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

Location of Alvopetro Energy's projects

The company’s flagship Caburé asset (56 percent Alvopetro) delivers the majority of Alvopetro’s current production. The project is a joint development (the unit) of a conventional natural gas discovery across four blocks, two of which are held by Alvopetro and two of which are held by its partner, with Alvopetro’s working interest being 56.2 percent following the first redetermination. The unit currently includes eight existing wells, with all production facilities already in place. The resource is well defined with 3D seismic surveys, particularly on the eastern side of a main bounding fault that runs roughly north-south through the Caruaçu formation. The company plans to drill an additional five wells in late 2024 and early 2025 to further improve the productive capacity of the field.

Company Highlights

  • Alvopetro is a leading independent upstream and midstream gas operator in the state of Bahia, Brazil.
  • The company’s strategy is focused on unlocking Brazil’s on-shore natural gas potential, building off the development of its Caburé and Murucututu natural gas fields strategic midstream infrastructure.
  • Over 95 percent of Alvopetro’s production is from natural gas and the company has a 2P reserve base of 9.6 MMboe.
  • The company boasts high operating netbacks and profitability per unit of production, setting it apart from its Latin American and North American peers. The state of Bahia boasts a favorable fiscal regime with low royalties and a 15 percent income tax rate.

ALV:CC
Alvopetro Energy
Alvopetro Energy (TSXV:ALV)

Alvopetro Energy


Alvopetro Announces June 2024 Sales Volumes

Alvopetro Announces June 2024 Sales Volumes

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces June 2024 sales volumes of 1,669 boepd including natural gas sales of 9.6 MMcfpd, associated natural gas liquids sales from condensate of 67 bopd and oil sales of 10 bopd, based on field estimates. Our Q2 2024 sales averaged 1,629 boepd compared to 1,701 boepd in Q1 2024.

Natural gas, NGLs and crude oil sales:

Alvopetro Energy Ltd.'s vision is to become a leading independent upstream and midstream operator in Brazil . Our strategy is to unlock the on-shore natural gas potential in the state of Bahia in Brazil , building off the development of our Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets and our strategic midstream infrastructure.

Alvopetro Announces Q2 2024 Dividend of US$0.09 Per Share and Reminder of Upcoming AGM

Alvopetro Announces Q2 2024 Dividend of US$0.09 Per Share and Reminder of Upcoming AGM

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces that our Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.09 per common share, payable in cash on July 15, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 28, 2024 . This dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

Dividend payments to non-residents of Canada will be subject to withholding taxes at the Canadian statutory rate of 25%.  Shareholders may be entitled to a reduced withholding tax rate under a tax treaty between their country of residence and Canada.  For further information, see Alvopetro's website at https://alvopetro.com/Dividends-Non-resident-Shareholders .

Alvopetro Announces May 2024 Sales Volumes

Alvopetro Announces May 2024 Sales Volumes

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces May 2024 sales volumes of 1,418 boepd including natural gas sales of 8.0 MMcfpd, associated natural gas liquids sales from condensate of 84 bopd and oil sales of 9 bopd, based on field estimates.

Natural gas, NGLs and crude oil sales:

Natural gas sales in May were impacted by reduced nominations from Bahiagás resulting from temporary reductions in consumer demand. This demand reduction is expected to continue throughout much of June and nominations for the month are currently set at 8.9 MMcfpd.

Gas stove and world map.

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Natural gas is an important energy fuel, even as the world transitions to a carbon-free economy. When investing in this industry, it's key to know the ins and outs of natural gas production by country.

Global natural gas production contracted slightly in 2023, slipping from 4.09 trillion cubic meters in 2022 to 4.08 trillion cubic meters in 2023, according to data from Statista.

While the United States registered a 4 percent uptick in natural gas production in 2023, Russia’s natural gas production fell by 16 percent during the period on lower exports to Europe.

Elixir Energy

Nomgon Operations Update

Elixir Energy Limited (“Elixir” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an operations update on the work currently underway in its 100% owned Nomgon IX Coal Bed Methane (CBM) Production Sharing Contract (PSC) in the South Gobi Basin, Mongolia.

Green Hydrogen Market Projected To Reach $30 Billion By 2030, Growing At 61.1% CAGR From 2023 To 2030

Green Hydrogen Market Projected To Reach $30 Billion By 2030, Growing At 61.1% CAGR From 2023 To 2030

FN Media Group News Commentary - The green hydrogen market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by global efforts to reduce carbon emissions and advancements in electrolysis and renewables. Government support through policies and investments is also boosting growth. Its versatility and scalability make green hydrogen a key player in the transition to sustainable energy. The market is even being propelled by its increasing use in fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) and high-energy-intensive industries like steel and ammonia production, further driving demand and market expansion. A report from MarketsAndMarkets said: "The green hydrogen market was valued at USD 1.1 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD $30.6 Billion by 2030, growing at 61.1% CAGR from 2023 to 2030." The report said: "Hydrogen's versatility has expanded beyond its traditional role in fuel cells for electric vehicles, now encompassing the production of alternative fuels like ammonia, methanol, and synthetic liquids. These energy carriers are gaining prominence and are poised to drive future demand. In developing economies, green hydrogen presents a pathway to a low-carbon future, offering a nearly carbon-free fuel option for marine transportation, hydrogen fuel cells in electric vehicles (EVs), and industrial backup power. The diverse array of applications positions the green hydrogen sector as a lucrative venture with significant growth potential. The market for green hydrogen in vehicle fuel cells is rapidly evolving, providing the convenience of fossil fuels without the associated emissions." Active companies in the markets this week include Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (OTCQB: CHHYF) (TSXV: CH), Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE), Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), FuelCell Energy, Inc . (NASDAQ: FCEL).

Charbone Hydrogen is More Than Doubling its Phase 1 Electrolyzer Capacity to Power Up Green Hydrogen Production at the Sorel-Tracy, Quebec Plant

Charbone Hydrogen is More Than Doubling its Phase 1 Electrolyzer Capacity to Power Up Green Hydrogen Production at the Sorel-Tracy, Quebec Plant

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Company now gearing up and actively enhancing its supply chain of fully integrated electrolyzers with capacities up to 2.5 MW, 5.0 MW and 10.0 MW for all of its projects

Charbone Hydrogene Double la Capacite De Son Electrolyseur De La Phase 1 Pour Alimenter La Production D'hydrogene Vert A L'usine De Sorel-Tracy Quebec

Charbone Hydrogene Double la Capacite De Son Electrolyseur De La Phase 1 Pour Alimenter La Production D'hydrogene Vert A L'usine De Sorel-Tracy Quebec

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

La Société prépare et améliore activement sa chaîne d'approvisionnement en électrolyseurs entièrement intégrés avec des capacités allant jusqu'à 2,5 MW, 5,0 MW et 10,0 MW pour tous ses projets

BPH Energy Limited Investor Webinar Presentation

BPH Energy Limited Investor Webinar Presentation

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - BPH Energy Ltd (ASX:BPH) is pleased to announce its participation in the ShareCafe Small Cap "Hidden Gems" Webinar, to be held Friday 21st of June 2024 from 12:30pm AEST.

David Breeze - Executive Director will provide an overview of the Company, BPH is a diversified company holding investments in medical technology and resources. BPH holds a significant interest (36%) in unlisted oil and gas exploration company Advent Energy Ltd.

This webinar can be viewed live via Zoom and will provide viewers the opportunity to hear from, and engage with, a range of ASX-listed leading micro/mid cap companies.

Alvopetro Energy
