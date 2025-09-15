Alvopetro Announces Q3 2025 Dividend of US$0.10 Per Share

Alvopetro Announces Q3 2025 Dividend of US$0.10 Per Share

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV,OTC:ALVOF) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces that our Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.10 per common share, payable in cash on October 15, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2025 . This dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

Dividend payments to non-residents of Canada will be subject to withholding taxes at the Canadian statutory rate of 25%.  Shareholders may be entitled to a reduced withholding tax rate under a tax treaty between their country of residence and Canada.  For further information, see Alvopetro's website at https://alvopetro.com/Dividends-Non-resident-Shareholders .

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. is deploying a balanced capital allocation model where we seek to reinvest roughly half our cash flows into organic growth opportunities and return the other half to stakeholders. Alvopetro's organic growth strategy is to focus on the best combinations of geologic prospectivity and fiscal regime. Alvopetro is balancing capital investment opportunities in Canada and Brazil where we are building off the strength of our Caburé and Murucututu natural gas fields and the related strategic midstream infrastructure.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

All amounts contained in this new release are in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated and all tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars, except as otherwise noted.

Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Language

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "may", "believe", "estimate", "forecast", "anticipate", "should" and other similar words or expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward‐looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events. Accordingly, when relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, Alvopetro cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements, as forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking information concerning the Company's dividends, plans for dividends in the future, the timing and amount of such dividends and the expected tax treatment thereof. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon assumptions and judgments with respect to the future including, but not limited to the success of future drilling, completion, testing, recompletion and development activities and the timing of such activities, the performance of producing wells and reservoirs, well development and operating performance, expectations and assumptions concerning the timing of regulatory licenses and approvals, equipment availability, environmental regulation, including regulations relating to hydraulic fracturing and stimulation, the ability to monetize hydrocarbons discovered, the outlook for commodity markets and ability to access capital markets, foreign exchange rates, the outcome of any disputes, the outcome of  redeterminations, general economic and business conditions, forecasted demand for oil and natural gas, the impact of global pandemics, weather and access to drilling locations, the availability and cost of labour and services, and the regulatory and legal environment and other risks associated with oil and gas operations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect. Actual results achieved during the forecast period will vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors. Current and forecasted natural gas nominations are subject to change on a daily basis and such changes may be material. In addition, the declaration, timing, amount and payment of future dividends remain at the discretion of the Board of Directors. Although we believe that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because we can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the oil and gas industry in general (e.g., operational risks in development, exploration and production; delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; the uncertainty of reserve estimates; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to production, costs and expenses, reliance on industry partners, availability of equipment and personnel, uncertainty surrounding timing for drilling and completion activities resulting from weather and other factors, changes in applicable regulatory regimes and health, safety and environmental risks), commodity price and foreign exchange rate fluctuations, market uncertainty associated with trade or tariff disputes, and general economic conditions. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect. Although Alvopetro believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Alvopetro can give no assurance that it will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Additional information on factors that could affect the operations or financial results of Alvopetro are included in our AIF which may be accessed on Alvopetro's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca . The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof and Alvopetro undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Alvopetro Energy (TSXV:ALV)

Alvopetro Energy


Leading independent upstream and midstream gas developer in Brazil

Alvopetro Announces August 2025 Sales Volumes

Alvopetro Announces August 2025 Sales Volumes

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV,OTC:ALVOF) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces August sales volumes of 2,375 boepd, based on field estimates. In Brazil August sales volumes averaged 2,257 boepd, including natural gas sales of 12.7 MMcfpd, associated natural gas liquids sales from condensate of 132 bopd and oil sales of 9 bopd. The large relative contribution of production from our 100% Murucututu field in August relates to the start of production from our 183-D4 well which commenced production later in August. From August 20 through September 3 the 183-D4 well produced at an average rate of 162 e 3 m 3 d (5.7 MMcfpd, 954 boepd) and we recovered 5,482 barrels of completions fluid and 1,033 barrels of natural gas liquids from condensate. Over the past 24 hours the well is producing through a constant 3664"choke at an average rate of 179 e 3 m 3 d (6.3 MMcfpd, 1,052 boepd) with a 1,015 psi flowing wellhead pressure and recovered 151 barrels of condensate (total well production 1,203 boepd) and 117 barrels of completions fluid. There are 10,322 barrels of 15,806 barrels of completions fluid left to recover. Given these extremely strong production results we are currently producing the Murucututu field from this single well as we are limited by our current facility capacity at Murucututu. As we continue to monitor these initial flow results, we will be evaluating options to improve production capacity of the system to allow for more production from the Murucututu field.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alvopetro Announces Production Results from Murucututu 183-D4 Well and an Operational Update

Alvopetro Announces Production Results from Murucututu 183-D4 Well and an Operational Update

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV,OTC:ALVOF) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces initial production results from our recently completed 183-D4 Murucututu well (100% working interest) and an operational update.

President & CEO, Corey C. Ruttan commented:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alvopetro Announces Q2 2025 Financial Results and an Operational Update

Alvopetro Announces Q2 2025 Financial Results and an Operational Update

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV,OTC:ALVOF) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces an operational update and financial results for the three and six months ended June 30 2025.

All references herein to $ refer to United States dollars, unless otherwise stated and all tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars, except as otherwise noted.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alvopetro Announces June 2025 Sales Volumes

Alvopetro Announces June 2025 Sales Volumes

 Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces June 2025 sales volumes of 2,514 boepd, based on field estimates. In Brazil June sales volumes averaged 2,364 boepd, including natural gas sales of 13.2 MMcfpd, associated natural gas liquids sales from condensate of 147 bopd, and oil sales of 9 bopd. In Canada June sales volumes averaged 149 bopd. This brings our Q2 2025 average daily sales volumes to 2,436 boepd, based on field estimates.

Natural gas, NGLs and crude oil sales:

(1)

Alvopetro reported volumes are based on sales volumes which, due to the timing of sales deliveries, may differ from production volumes.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. is deploying a balanced capital allocation model where we seek to reinvest roughly half our cash flows into organic growth opportunities and return the other half to stakeholders. Alvopetro's organic growth strategy is to focus on the best combinations of geologic prospectivity and fiscal regime. Alvopetro is balancing capital investment opportunities in Canada and Brazil where we are building off the strength of our Caburé and Murucututu natural gas fields and the related strategic midstream infrastructure.

Keep reading...Show less
Alvopetro Announces Q2 2025 Dividend of US$0.10 Per Share and Reminder of Upcoming AGM

Alvopetro Announces Q2 2025 Dividend of US$0.10 Per Share and Reminder of Upcoming AGM

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces that our Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.10 per common share, payable in cash on July 15, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2025 . This dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

Dividend payments to non-residents of Canada will be subject to withholding taxes at the Canadian statutory rate of 25%. Shareholders may be entitled to a reduced withholding tax rate under a tax treaty between their country of residence and Canada . For further information, see Alvopetro's website at https://alvopetro.com/Dividends-Non-resident-Shareholders .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Insider Loan to Corporation

Insider Loan to Corporation

VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, ("VVC"), (TSX-V:VVC and OTCQC:VVCVF) announces the following events.

Loan from Chairman

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian flag waving near a clock tower with clear blue sky.

Canada's First Set of Nation-Building Projects Paves Way for Mining, Energy Operations

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has announced the country's first five nation-building projects.

In March and April, the Build Canada Strong platform was a cornerstone of Carney’s election campaign, which came amid increasing trade tensions between Canada and the US. Among his promises was to create a Major Projects Office (MPO) that would review projects deemed to be in the national interest.

That office was established over the summer, with a release saying it would be headquartered in Calgary and overseen by former TransAlta (TSX:TA,NYSE:TSE) and Trans Mountain CEO Dawn Farrell.

Keep reading...Show less
Hydrogen pipes in a green grass field on a sunny day.

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2025

Hydrogen stocks are enjoying momentum as the world moves closer to a green energy future.

The most abundant element on Earth, hydrogen is a colorless gas. It can be produced in liquid form and burned to generate electricity, or combined with oxygen atoms in fuel cells.

In this way, hydrogen — which produces no carbon emissions — can replace fossil fuels in household heating, transportation and industrial processes such as steel manufacturing. Rising demand for carbon-free energy sources alongside significant new government policies are driving growth in the hydrogen market.

Keep reading...Show less
CORRECTED: CHARBONE Hydrogen is Acquiring Hydrogen Production Assets and Closing a First Tranche of $1M Private Placement Financing

CORRECTED: CHARBONE Hydrogen is Acquiring Hydrogen Production Assets and Closing a First Tranche of $1M Private Placement Financing

(TheNewswire)

Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - September 5, 2025 Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (the "Company" or "CHARBONE "), a company focused on green hydrogen production and distribution, is pleased to announce it has signed, on September 4, 2025, an Asset Purchase Agreement to acquire operational hydrogen production and refuelling equipment in Quebec. The strategic acquisition will enable CHARBONE to fast-track the commissioning of CHARBONE's flagship Sorel-Tracy facility phase 1 and empower CHARBONE to produce and deliver first industrial high purity hydrogen (UHP) sales in the upcoming quarter.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CORRIGE: CHARBONE Hydrogene acquiert des actifs de production d'hydrogene et cloture une premiere tranche d'un financement par placement prive de 1 M$

CORRIGE: CHARBONE Hydrogene acquiert des actifs de production d'hydrogene et cloture une premiere tranche d'un financement par placement prive de 1 M$

(TheNewswire)

Brossard (Québec) TheNewswire - le 5 septembre 2025 - CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF OTCQB: CHHYF, FSE: K47 ) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), une compagnie spécialisée dans la production et la distribution d'hydrogène vert, est heureuse d'annoncer la signature, le 4 septembre 2025, d'une convention d'achat d'actifs visant l'acquisition d'équipements opérationnels de production et de ravitaillement en hydrogène au Québec. Cette acquisition stratégique permettra à Charbone d'accélérer la mise en service de la phase 1 de son usine phare de Sorel-Tracy et de produire et livrer ses premières ventes d'hydrogène industriel de haute pureté (UHP) au cours du prochain trimestre.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogen is Acquiring Hydrogen Production Assets and Closing a First Tranche of $1M Private Placement Financing

Charbone Hydrogen is Acquiring Hydrogen Production Assets and Closing a First Tranche of $1M Private Placement Financing

(TheNewswire)

Brossard, Quebec, September 4, 2025 TheNewswire - Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (the "Company" or "CHARBONE "), a company focused on green hydrogen production and distribution, is pleased to announce it has signed, on September 4, 2025, an Asset Purchase Agreement to acquire operational hydrogen production and refuelling equipment in Quebec. The strategic acquisition will enable CHARBONE to fast-track the commissioning of CHARBONE's flagship Sorel-Tracy facility phase 1 and empower CHARBONE to produce and deliver first industrial high purity hydrogen (UHP) sales in the upcoming quarter.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

