Alvopetro Energy (TSXV:ALV)

Alvopetro Announces December 2024 Sales Volumes

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces December 2024 sales volumes of 1,828 boepd, including natural gas sales of 10.3 MMcfpd, associated natural gas liquids sales from condensate of 110 bopd and oil sales of 9 bopd, based on field estimates, bringing our average sales volumes to 1,738 boepd in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Sales volumes in the latter half of December were impacted by reduced demand from Bahiagás. As announced on December 17, 2024, our updated long-term gas sales agreement came into effect on January 1, 2025. Bahiagás nominations and deliveries for January have commenced at the new contracted daily firm volumes of 400 e3m3/d.

Corporate Presentation

Alvopetro's updated corporate presentation is available on our website at:
http://www.alvopetro.com/corporate-presentation.

Social Media

Follow Alvopetro on our social media channels at the following links:
Twitter - https://twitter.com/AlvopetroEnergy
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/alvopetro/
LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/alvopetro-energy-ltd
YouTube -https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgDn_igrQgdlj-maR6fWB0w

Alvopetro Energy Ltd.'svision is to become a leading independent upstream and midstream operator in Brazil. Our strategy is to unlock the on-shore natural gas potential in the state of Bahia in Brazil, building off the development of our Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets and our strategic midstream infrastructure.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

All amounts contained in this new release are in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated and all tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars, except as otherwise noted.

Abbreviations:

BOE Disclosure. The term barrels of oil equivalent ("boe") may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet per barrel (6Mcf/bbl) of natural gas to barrels of oil equivalence is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. All boe conversions in this news release are derived from converting gas to oil in the ratio mix of six thousand cubic feet of gas to one barrel of oil.

Contracted firm volumes. The 2025 contracted daily firm volumes of 400 e3m3/d (before any provisions for take or pay allowances) represents contracted volumes based on contract referenced natural gas heating value. Note that Alvopetro's reported natural gas sales volumes are prior to any adjustments for heating value of Alvopetro natural gas. Alvopetro's natural gas is approximately 7.8% higher than the contract reference heating value. Therefore, to satisfy the contractual firm deliveries Alvopetro would be required to deliver approximately 371e3m3/d (13.1MMcfpd).

Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Language. This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "will", "expect", "intend" and other similar words or expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward‐looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events. Accordingly, when relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, Alvopetro cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements, as forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking information concerning future production and sales volumes and expected sales under the Company's long-term gas sales agreement. Current and forecasted natural gas nominations are subject to change on a daily basis and such changes may be material. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon assumptions and judgments with respect to the future including, but not limited to, expectations and assumptions concerning forecasted demand for oil and natural gas, the success of future drilling, completion, testing, recompletion and development activities and the timing of such activities, the performance of producing wells and reservoirs, well development and operating performance, expectations regarding Alvopetro's working interest and the outcome of any redeterminations, the outcome of any disputes, the timing of regulatory licenses and approvals, equipment availability, environmental regulation, including regulation relating to hydraulic fracturing and stimulation, the ability to monetize hydrocarbons discovered, the outlook for commodity markets and ability to access capital markets, foreign exchange rates, general economic and business conditions, the impact of global pandemics, weather and access to drilling locations, the availability and cost of labour and services, the regulatory and legal environment and other risks associated with oil and gas operations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect. Actual results achieved during the forecast period will vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors. Although Alvopetro believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Alvopetro can give no assurance that it will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Additional information on factors that could affect the operations or financial results of Alvopetro are included in our annual information form which may be accessed on Alvopetro's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof and Alvopetro undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

www.alvopetro.com
TSX-V: ALV, OTCQX: ALVOF

Alvopetro Announces Annual Long-term Incentive Grants

Alvopetro Announces Annual Long-term Incentive Grants

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF) ("Alvopetro" or the "Company") announces the annual rolling grants of long-term incentive compensation to officers, directors and employees under Alvopetro's Omnibus Incentive Plan. A total of 251,000 stock options, 213,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") and 68,000 deferred share units ("DSUs") were granted on November 15, 2024 . Of the total grants, 163,000 RSUs and 68,000 DSUs were granted to directors and officers, with no stock options granted to any director or officer. Each stock option, RSU and DSU entitles the holder to purchase one common share. Each stock option granted has an exercise price of C$4.89 being the volume weighted average trading price of Alvopetro's shares on the TSX Venture Exchange for the five (5) consecutive trading days up to and including November 15, 2024 . All stock options, RSUs and DSUs granted expire on November 15, 2029 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alvopetro Announces Q3 2024 Results and an Operational Update

Alvopetro Announces Q3 2024 Results and an Operational Update

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV:ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF) ("Alvopetro" or the "Company") announces October 2024 sales volumes, an operational update and financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 . We will host a live webcast to discuss Q3 2024 results on Thursday, November 7, 2024 at 8:00 am Mountain time .

All references herein to $ refer to United States dollars, unless otherwise stated and all tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars, except as otherwise noted.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alvopetro Announces Upcoming Investor Conference

Alvopetro Announces Upcoming Investor Conference

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF) ("Alvopetro" or the "Company") announces that Corey C. Ruttan, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Schachter Catch the Energy Conference on Saturday October 19, 2024.

Date:October 19, 2024
Time:10:20 am to 10:55 am (Mountain time)
Location:Mount Royal University (4825 Mt Royal Gate SW, Calgary, Alberta)
Bella Concert Hall & Ross Glen Hall (Presentation Room 2)
Tickets:https://gravitypull.swoogo.com/catchtheenergy2024

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alvopetro Announces September 2024 Sales Volumes and an Operational Update

Alvopetro Announces September 2024 Sales Volumes and an Operational Update

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces September 2024 sales volumes and an operational update.

President & CEO, Corey C. Ruttan commented:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alvopetro Announces Q3 2024 Dividend of US$0.09 Per Share

Alvopetro Announces Q3 2024 Dividend of US$0.09 Per Share

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces that our Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.09 per common share, payable in cash on October 15, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2024 . This dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

Dividend payments to non-residents of Canada will be subject to withholding taxes at the Canadian statutory rate of 25%.  Shareholders may be entitled to a reduced withholding tax rate under a tax treaty between their country of residence and Canada.  For further information, see Alvopetro's website at https://alvopetro.com/Dividends-Non-resident-Shareholders .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trillion Energy Announces Completion of Alapli-2 Gas Well

Trillion Energy Announces Completion of Alapli-2 Gas Well

Trillion Energy International Inc. (" Trillion " or the "Company ") (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) (Frankfurt: Z62), is pleased to announce the successful installation of 2 38" velocity string tubing (VS) into the Alapli-2 natural gas well. This achievement marks a significant step in our ongoing efforts to enhance long-term gas production at the SASB field.

Following the successful completion of this operation, the team will prepare to transport the snubbing unit via crane barge to the East Ayazli tripod, where 2,888 meters of 2 3/8" VS tubing will be run into the Bayhanli-2 well. This phase is expected to be completed within the next 7 days, weather permitting.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trillion Energy Announces CEO Retirement and New Management Appointments

Trillion Energy Announces CEO Retirement and New Management Appointments

Trillion Energy International Inc. (" Trillion " or the "Company ") (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) (Frankfurt: Z62), announces that the Company's Board of Directors has accepted Arthur Halleran's resignation and retirement as Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company, effective December 27, 2024.   Mr. Art Halleran served as CEO since 2017 and spearheaded the SASB development project to date.

The Company is conducting an executive search, committed to selecting and appointing a seasoned executive with capital markets and technical experience to lead the Company as CEO. The recruitment process is well under way and the Board of Directors is committed to concluding the transition as soon as possible. The new CEO will focus on exploiting existing assets and strategically enter new plays to increase overall value to all shareholders.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trillion Energy Announces Commencement of Operations on Tripods

Trillion Energy Announces Commencement of Operations on Tripods

Trillion Energy International Inc. (" Trillion " or the "Company ") (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) (Frankfurt: Z62), is pleased to announce the continuation of the velocity string tubing program on two tripods after previously completing operations on the Akcakoca platform in late November.

This week, a crane barge arrived at the SASB gas field to transport the snubbing unit from the Akcakoca platform to the Akkaya tripod for the next operation on the Alapli-2 well where 2,996 meters of 2 3/8 tubing will be run.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Josef Schachter, oil rigs.

Josef Schachter: Oil Prices to Rise in 2025, Stocks Now at Bargain Levels

Josef Schachter of the Schachter Energy Report outlined his outlook for oil and natural gas in 2025, saying he sees oil prices moving higher. In his view, West Texas Intermediate could reach US$90 per barrel in Q4.

"Most people on the analytical side are using US$70 to US$74 for their forecasts for 2025, and I'm in the camp that I was using low US$70s in 2024 when they were in the US$80s," he explained to the Investing News Network.

"I'm now looking for potentially US$80 to US$82 for the average in 2025," Schachter added.

Keep reading...Show less
Coelacanth Energy Eyes Tenfold Increase in Oil Production in 2025

Coelacanth Energy Eyes Tenfold Increase in Oil Production in 2025

Canadian oil and natural gas exploration and development company Coelacanth Energy (TSXV:CEI) is scaling operations in the prolific Montney region in BC with a clear growth trajectory, making it a compelling case for investors seeking entry at the ground floor, the company’s president and CEO, Rob Zakresky, told the Investing News Network.

In an interview, Zakresky highlighted Coelacanth Energy’s strategic plan to expand from its current output of 1,000 barrels per day to more than 10,000 barrels per day by the end of 2025.

"We believe we're going to be able to create significant value over the next three to five years," Zakresky said, inviting investors to share in this growth journey.

Keep reading...Show less
Oil barrels and stock chart.

Oil and Gas Price Forecast: Top Trends for Oil and Gas in 2025

In 2024, the oil and gas space was shaped by several significant trends, with experts pointing to shifting demand, geopolitical turmoil and rising production as key factors for the energy fuels.

While both Brent and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude struggled to maintain price gains made throughout the year, natural gas prices were able to register a 55 percent increase between January and the end of December.

Starting the year at US$75.90 per barrel, Brent crude rallied to a year-to-date high of US$91.13 on April 5. Values sunk to a year-to-date low of US$69.09 on September 10. By late December, prices were holding in the US$72.40 range.

Keep reading...Show less

×