Altech Batteries Ltd Strategic Direction to Discontinue with AMPower

Altech Batteries Ltd Strategic Direction to Discontinue with AMPower

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) advised that, as part of a comprehensive strategic reset by its newly constituted Board of Directors, it has decided that it will discontinue, effective immediately, its partnership with AMPower, the Chinese producer of sodium nickel chloride (SNC) batteries for the uninterrupted power supply (UPS) market.

The Board has determined that the AMPower strategy does not constitute a sufficiently attractive financial return to the Company to compensate for the risk and resources associated with pursuing the AMPower distribution partnership.

Moreover, the Board believes that Altech possesses two genuinely world-class technologies itself in CERENERGY(R) and Silumina Anodes(TM), and it is imperative that the Company now focuses on trying to deliver the full commercial potential of these projects. As previously communicated, the Company is therefore concentrating on finding the right partners to allow commercialisation of these technologies.



About Altech Batteries Ltd:

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.



Source:
Altech Batteries Ltd



Contact:
Daniel Raihani
Managing Director
Altech Batteries Limited
Tel: +61-8-6168-1555
Email: info@altechgroup.com

Martin Stein
Chief Financial Officer
Altech Batteries Limited
Tel: +61-8-6168-1555
Email: info@altechgroup.com

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Altech BatteriesATC:AUASX:ATCAustralia Investing
ATC:AU
Altech Batteries
Sign up to get your FREE

Altech Batteries Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Altech Batteries

Altech Batteries

Revolutionary sodium-chloride solid state batteries for renewable energy storage and silicon in graphite anodes for higher energy density batteries.

Revolutionary sodium-chloride solid state batteries for renewable energy storage and silicon in graphite anodes for higher energy density batteries. Keep Reading...
Altech - Board Renewal and Strategic Focus

Altech - Board Renewal and Strategic Focus

Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Altech - Board Renewal and Strategic FocusDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Altech Batteries Ltd Board Renewal and Strategic Focus

Altech Batteries Ltd Board Renewal and Strategic Focus

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) advised that its newly constituted Board has commenced a comprehensive strategic reset to position the Company for successful commercialisation of its core battery technologies. The refreshed... Keep Reading...
Altech - Board and Management Changes

Altech - Board and Management Changes

Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Altech - Board and Management ChangesDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Altech - Design Completed for UPS Battery System

Altech - Design Completed for UPS Battery System

Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Altech - Design Completed for UPS Battery SystemDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Altech Batteries Ltd Silumina Anodes Assessed by Major Battery Producer

Altech Batteries Ltd Silumina Anodes Assessed by Major Battery Producer

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) announced a significant and strategically important development in its Silumina Anodes(TM) project, following formal engagement initiated from a leading global battery manufacturer and one of... Keep Reading...
US Government Approves Major Drilling Program at McDermitt

US Government Approves Major Drilling Program at McDermitt

Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced US Government Approves Major Drilling Program at McDermittDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Basin Energy Ltd Expands REE and Uranium Footprint at Sybella-Barkly

Basin Energy Ltd Expands REE and Uranium Footprint at Sybella-Barkly

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Basin Energy Limited (ASX:BSN) (OTCMKTS:BSNEF) announced the expansion of its district-scale Sybella-Barkly REE and uranium project (the "Project"), where the Company is currently drilling for district-scale rare earth elements ("REE") and uranium targets (refer... Keep Reading...
BPH Energy Limited Chair's Address to Shareholders

BPH Energy Limited Chair's Address to Shareholders

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Boosting gas supply is a priority for Australia's economic and energy security. The following extracts illustrate the critical nature of gas supply shortages. The ACCC Gas Enquiry update released in June 2025 made key findings: - The ACCC considers it critical... Keep Reading...
Basin Energy Ltd Binding Sale Agreement Executed for Marshall Uranium Project

Basin Energy Ltd Binding Sale Agreement Executed for Marshall Uranium Project

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Basin Energy Limited (ASX:BSN) (OTCMKTS:BSNEF) announced that it has entered into a binding letter of intent ("LOI") with Green Canada Corporation Inc ("GCC"), a 54% owned subsidiary of PTX Metals Inc. (CVE:PTX) to sell the Marshall Uranium Project ("Marshall"),... Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities Report

Quarterly Activities Report

Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

Altech Batteries
Sign up to get your FREE

Altech Batteries Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Equity Metals Closes Non-Brokered Charity/Premium Flow-Through Private Placement

Pinnacle Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

RETRANSMISSION: LaFleur Minerals Upsizes LIFE and Flow-Through Unit Offerings

Turnium and Syntheia AI Commence Commercial Rollout of AI-Powered Communications Platform Across Partner Network

Related News

Copper Investing

Copper Outlook: World Edition

Precious Metals Investing

Equity Metals Closes Non-Brokered Charity/Premium Flow-Through Private Placement

Precious Metals Investing

Pinnacle Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

Precious Metals Investing

RETRANSMISSION: LaFleur Minerals Upsizes LIFE and Flow-Through Unit Offerings

Copper Outlook: Australia Edition

Copper Investing

Copper Outlook

silver investing

First Majestic to Sell Del Toro Silver Mine to Sierra Madre in US$60 Million Deal