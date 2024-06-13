Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Altech Batteries

Altech – Appointment of KPMG as Adviser for Cerenergy® Financing Phase

Altech Batteries Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC) is pleased to announce that it has appointed global corporate advisory firm KPMG to assist in securing finance to construct the 120MWh CERENERGY® battery plant in Germany. This follows the recent announcement of the Definitive Feasibility Study in relation to the project. KPMG will be financial adviser to the Company on potential financing transactions and provide service on public grant/subsidies programs. Altech is moving forward to obtain sales offtake for the project and sourcing finance to construct the plant.

Highlights

  • International advisory firm KPMG appointed to act as finance advisors
  • Financing of the 120MWh CERENERGY® battery project in Germany
  • KPMG has a global presence with advisory experts in 143 countries
  • KPMG will assist in global outreach for CERENERGY® battery project finance
  • All financing options to be considered
  • Including project equity, green bonds, grants and subsidies

Commenting on the appointment, Altech’s Chief Financial Officer Martin Stein stated“Altech has battery technology in CERENERGY® that has the potential to be revolutionary as the world transitions to a renewable energy future. Altech has the worldwide rights to manufacture, license and distribute the battery globally. In appointing KPMG with its global network, strong reputation and credibility, Altech believes that KPMG will greatly assist with the financing process for its 120MWh CERENERGY® battery plant in Germany and will strengthen Altech’s position in securing the finance required”.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Altech Batteries, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

ATC:AU
Altech Batteries
The Conversation (0)
Altech Batteries

Altech Batteries


Keep reading...Show less

Altech Batteries Ltd Launch of Share Purchase Plan

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Ltd (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) is delighted to announce the opportunity for eligible shareholders of the Company to participate in an equity raising via a Share Purchase Plan (SPP) to raise up to $5 million.

Highlights

- Share Purchase Plan (SPP) offered to raise working capital for CERENERGY(R) battery and Silumina AnodesTM battery materials projects

- SPP at an issue price of $0.065 per share with one free attaching option for every two shares acquired

- Options will be exercisable at $0.08 per share and will expire on 30 April 2026

- Funds applied to commissioning of, and equipment for, Silumina AnodesTM pilot plant as well as to fabricate two CERENERGY(R) ABS60 60KWh battery packs

- SPP follows excellent Definitive Feasibility Study for CERENERGY(R) project finalised on 20 March 2024 that included an NPV(9) of EUR169 million and free cash flow of EUR48 million p.a.

- Altech continues to move forward with finance and offtake for CERENERGY(R) project

The SPP follows the excellent Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) for the CERENERGY(R) project which was finalised on 20 March 2024, that included an NPV(9) of EUR169 million and free cash flow of EUR48 million p.a. Following on from the DFS, Altech continues to move forward with obtaining the finance to construct the plant for the CERENERGY(R) battery project, envisaged to be constructed on Altech's land in Germany.

CEO Iggy Tan stated "The results of the Definitive Feasibility Study reinforce the economic soundness and potential of our CERENERGY(R) project. We are excited about the positive trajectory and are fully committed to advancing to the funding phase to realise this innovative venture."

The project's economics remain compelling, with an EBITDA margin of around 47%, even at its initial production capacity. This aligns with the projected growth of the grid storage market, estimated at a remarkable 28% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR). Additionally, the project offers a low lifetime levelised cost of storage at EUR0.06/kWh, compared to EUR0.149/kWh for lithium-ion batteries, further enhancing its competitive advantage."

Altech is providing all shareholders with the right to participate in a capital raising via an SPP to help fund further activities relating to the CERENERGY(R) battery project as well as the Silumina Anodes TM battery materials project. An SPP does not incur any brokerage, commission or other transaction costs for shareholders participating, and all funds received by Altech are able to be deployed directly by the Company to commercialise its technology. Altech encourages you to participate in this SPP and to continue the exciting journey that Altech is embarking on with its uniquely patented battery technology and battery materials.

Altech is targeting the grid storage market, which is an industry that is expected to have a compound annual growth rate of 28%, as the world transitions from a fossil fuel economy to a renewable energy economy.

Massive scale up and growth of both renewable energy production, combined with grid battery storage, is required to meet the green targets implemented by governments and industry around the world. Altech believes that the grid storage market is a very lucrative niche and is racing to get the CERENERGY(R) battery into production.

The shares issued pursuant to the SPP will be at an issue price of $0.065 per share with one free attaching option for every two shares acquired. The options will be exercisable at $0.08 per share and will expire on 30 April 2026.

Further details in relation to the SPP, including timing and terms and conditions, are included in the Prospectus available to all eligible shareholders.



About Altech Batteries Ltd:

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Altech Chemicals Ltd Interview with Fraunhofer's Professor Alexander Michaelis

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is pleased to release an interview recently undertaken with the Head of Fraunhofer IKTS (Fraunhofer), Professor Dr. Alexander Michaelis. Fraunhofer is Altech's joint venture partner in the CERENERGY(R) Battery Project in Saxony, Germany. In the interview, Professor Michaelis discusses the ten-year history of Fraunhofer's development of CERENERGY(R) battery technology, as well as Fraunhofer's vision to create a safer, cheaper battery for the grid storage market. Professor Michaelis also discusses how Fraunhofer searched for a joint venture partner to commercialise its technology, and also discusses Fraunhofer's joint venture relationship with the Altech Group.

On 14 September 2022, Altech announced a JV Agreement with world-leading German battery institute Fraunhofer to commercialise Fraunhofer's revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. Altech, together with associated entity Altech Advanced Material AG, is the majority owner at 75% of the JV company, which is commercialising a 100 MWh project to be constructed on Altech's land in Schwarze Pumpe, Germany. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing grid storage alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns. The Altech-Fraunhofer joint venture is developing a 100 MWh CERENERGY(R) battery plant on Altech's site in Saxony, Germany, specifically focussed on the grid (stationary) energy storage market.

To watch the Video Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/9EL0N534



About Altech Chemicals Ltd:

Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is aiming to become one of the world's leading suppliers of 99.99% (4N) high purity alumina (Al2O3) through the construction and operation of a 4,500tpa high purity alumina (HPA) processing plant at Johor, Malaysia. Feedstock for the plant will be sourced from the Company's 100%-owned kaolin deposit at Meckering, Western Australia and shipped to Malaysia.

HPA is a high-value, high margin and highly demanded product as it is the critical ingredient required for the production of synthetic sapphire. Synthetic sapphire is used in the manufacture of substrates for LED lights, semiconductor wafers used in the electronics industry, and scratch-resistant sapphire glass used for wristwatch faces, optical windows and smartphone components. Increasingly HPA is used by lithium-ion battery manufacturers as the coating on the battery's separator, which improves performance, longevity and safety of the battery. With global HPA demand approximately 19,000t (2018), it is estimated that this demand will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30% (2018-2028); by 2028 HPA market demand will be approximately 272,000t, driven by the increasing adoption of LEDs worldwide as well as the demand for HPA by lithium-ion battery manufacturers to serve the surging electric vehicle market.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Altech Chemicals

Altech Chemicals Ltd Launches CERENERGY 60KWh Battery Pack Design

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is pleased to advise that, in relation to its battery joint venture with Fraunhofer, it has designed and launched the CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) 60 KWh battery pack (ABS60) designed for the renewable energy and grid storage market.

Based on preliminary discussions with potential off-takers for the 100MWh CERENERGY(R) battery project, the proposed battery module for 10 kilowatt-hours (KWh) has been superseded by a 60 kilowatt-hour (KWh) battery pack (ABS60) rated at a higher voltage of 620 volts and 100 amp hour (Ah). A video of the battery design can be seen on Altech web site www.altechchemicals.com or visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/OH2K54FU

On 14 September 2022, Altech announced a JV Agreement with world-leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise Fraunhofer's revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. Altech, together with associated Altech Advanced Material AG, will be the majority owner at 75% of the JV company, which will commercialise a 100 MWh project to be constructed on Altech's land in Schwarze Pumpe, Germany. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the gamechanging grid storage alternative to lithium-ion batteries.

CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosionproof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns. The Altech-Fraunhofer joint venture is developing a 100 MWh SAS battery plant (Train 1) on Altech's site in Saxony, Germany specifically focussed on the grid (stationary) energy storage market The ABS60 battery pack will consist of 240 CERENERGY(R) cells (rated at 2.5 V each) arranged in 4 rows of 12 cells, and 5 cell modules high. The battery packs will have a dimension of 2.6m high, 0.4m long and 1.0m in width. The packs are designed for Ingress Protection (IP) 65 standard (levels of sealing effectiveness of electrical enclosures) which means that they will be dust and weatherproof. The battery packs can be installed outdoors in all weather conditions.

Since the CERENERGY(R) batteries can operate at a very wide temperature range, minus (-) 40 deg C to plus (+) 60 deg C, the battery pack will be ideal for the cold European climates. In addition, being fire-proof, the ABS60 battery packs will be safe to installed indoors where lithium-ion batteries are prohibited.

The benefit of the larger ABS60 battery pack is that it will allow more efficient installation in renewable energy storage and grid storage applications. The larger packs will reduce module assembly casing and connecting costs. There is a cost advantage of using one Battery Management System (BMS) processor versus six BMS processors for the previously envisaged individual 10 KWh modules. The fuse and disconnectors will also be reduced by the same factor for a larger 60 KWh battery.

The battery plant will now be designed to produce ABS60 battery packs as a standard product to meet Europe's renewable energy and grid storage market. Fraunhofer have previously estimated that the cost of producing CERENERGY(R) batteries should be in the region of 40% cheaper than lithium-ion batteries, primarily due to not requiring lithium, graphite, copper or cobalt. This will be confirmed in the Bankable Feasibility Study that Altech is currently undertaking.

Renewable energy is being deployed around the globe. A new report shows renewable energy sources were used to meet the rise in global electricity demand in the first half of 2022. Forecast reports also show that the grid storage market is expected to grow by 28% CAGR in the coming decades. The global battery energy storage systems market is expected to grow from USD 4.4 billion in 2022 to USD 15.1 billion by 2027. Or further out, growth is expected from 20 GW in 2020 to over 3,000 GW by 2050. SAS batteries can provide high security at low acquisition and operating costs for stationary energy storage market.

Combining wind and solar with battery storage offers many advantages. The Wheatridge Renewable Energy Project in Oregon is a typical example of how combining renewable energy sources with battery storage can help provide reliable, sustainable energy as utility companies look to reduce carbon emissions.

In these kind of applications, large battery systems are installed close to solar and wind farms. Typically, lithium-ion batteries have largely been used by utilities to store renewable energy when the sun sets or the wind stops blowing. However, existing utility-scale storage can only discharge energy for up to four hours at a time, meaning that systems aren't able to provide widespread power for a longer period of time (eg: over the night period). There is a need for middle and long-duration batteries that provide sustained power for longer periods.

Altech's CERENERGY(R) ABS60 battery packs are designed to fill this gap. The newly designed Altech ABS60 battery packs are expected to take approximately 6 hours to charge and discharged over a similar period. However, they have the capacity to discharge quicker, in less than 3 hours if required. These battery packs' charging and discharge characteristics match closely the power generation patterns of the sun. The Altech design team will be advancing heat transfer modelling and optimising insulation design next.

*To view photographs, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/TTW8S975



About Altech Chemicals Ltd:

Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is aiming to become one of the world's leading suppliers of 99.99% (4N) high purity alumina (Al2O3) through the construction and operation of a 4,500tpa high purity alumina (HPA) processing plant at Johor, Malaysia. Feedstock for the plant will be sourced from the Company's 100%-owned kaolin deposit at Meckering, Western Australia and shipped to Malaysia.

HPA is a high-value, high margin and highly demanded product as it is the critical ingredient required for the production of synthetic sapphire. Synthetic sapphire is used in the manufacture of substrates for LED lights, semiconductor wafers used in the electronics industry, and scratch-resistant sapphire glass used for wristwatch faces, optical windows and smartphone components. Increasingly HPA is used by lithium-ion battery manufacturers as the coating on the battery's separator, which improves performance, longevity and safety of the battery. With global HPA demand approximately 19,000t (2018), it is estimated that this demand will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30% (2018-2028); by 2028 HPA market demand will be approximately 272,000t, driven by the increasing adoption of LEDs worldwide as well as the demand for HPA by lithium-ion battery manufacturers to serve the surging electric vehicle market.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
International Graphite

Integrated Graphite Production Moves Closer as Feasibility Studies Advance

International Graphite Limited (ASX: IG6) is making rapid progress on feasibility studies to advance development of the Company’s integrated graphite processing operations in Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Walkabout Resources Ltd

First Graphite Concentrate Shipment from the Lindi Jumbo Graphite Mine

Walkabout Resources Limited (ASX:WKT) (“Walkabout” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has produced and shipped the first consignment of on-specification graphite concentrate from the Lindi Jumbo Graphite Mine in Tanzania.

Keep reading...Show less
Pencil and graphite mineral sample,

Graphite's Versatility Presents an Investment Opportunity

As the primary component of the anode material in lithium-ion batteries, graphite plays a crucial role in North America's push to establish a secure supply chain in support of the growing electric vehicle (EV) industry.

But the resource also has a diverse set of applications beyond the battery space, from pencils and greases to refractory products and fire-retardant building materials. As such, graphite may be a compelling investment opportunity for many.

By gaining a deeper understanding of graphite's supply and demand dynamic, along with its many industrial applications beyond batteries, investors can more readily identify promising investment opportunities with this critical mineral.

Keep reading...Show less
E-Power Resources (CSE:EPR)

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of a Third and Final Tranche of Private Placement

E-Power Resources Inc (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") announces that it has closed a third and final tranche of the private placement previously announced on February 26, 2024 (the "Private Placement").

An aggregate of 112,371 units (the " Units") of the Company were issued in the third and final tranche at a price of $0.07 per Unit for gross proceeds of $7,866.00, each Unit being comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one-half common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"), each Warrant entitling its holder thereof to acquire one additional common share (each a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.15 per Warrant Share for a period of 60 months from the closing date (the "Offering").

Keep reading...Show less
NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials


Keep reading...Show less
E-Power Resources (CSE:EPR)

E-Power Resources


Keep reading...Show less

